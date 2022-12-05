Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rcreader.com
Quad City FIRST LEGO League Robotics Event at the Putnam Museum December 10
DAVENPORT, IOWA (December 9, 2022) — The Quad City Engineering and Science Council (QCESC) will hold a FIRST LEGO League robotics qualifying event on Saturday, December 10, at the Putnam Museum and Science Center in Davenport, Iowa. Approximately 150 students ages nine to fourteen from 31 teams built robots and prepared presentations to compete for awards and a chance to advance to next level competitions.
rcreader.com
Ducky’s Lagoon to Host Red Solo Cup Party for Habitat
DAVENPORT, IOWA (December 8, 2022) — Ducky’s Lagoon located on Highway 92 in Andalusia, IL will be hosting a Red Solo Cup Party, Friday December 9, 2022. All are welcome to attend. Proceeds from this event will support Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities. The cost for a red solo cup is $5.00, which buys drink specials and the opportunity to win door prizes. Specials will be going on all day; door-prize drawings will start at 6PM.
rcreader.com
Rain Barrel Special at River Action, Just in Time for Christmas Giving
DAVENPORT, IOWA (December 8, 2022) Green, with red bow attached, sixty-gallon rain barrels are available at River Action. Diverters for the downspout come with each. Depending on the size of the downspout needed, barrels are $90 or $95 and come with a spigot to fit a garden hose. Every tenth person to buy will receive a barrel at ½ price.
rcreader.com
Three Monmouth Professors Produce a Diverse Musical Sound as Craig and Co
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (December 8, 2022) — The latest interdisciplinary project from Monmouth College can be seen (and heard) 5-7PM, December 17, at Market Alley Wines, 59 Public Square, in downtown Monmouth. That's when three professors who make up 75% of the band Craig and Co will have their next...
rcreader.com
Pit Lord, "Gallery of Skewered Swine"
Gallery of Skewered Swine was released on November 5, 2022. This second full-length album release finds musicians Pit Lord in their Davenport stronghold: a forbidding, unwelcoming, cyclopean structure looming over the industrial stench of the West End. They glare from their thrones, two heads of a table gouged with countless blade and stained by sauces unknown. Once inside the cold stone walls, the fumes from Purina are all but masked by the pungent, all-pervading smoke that wafts through the imposing hall. The charcoal-black tapestries that line the hall, emblazoned with dripping white lettering and a pair of spatulas, crossed ominously at an angle, are redolent of the aromatic smoke that fills the hall day and night.
rcreader.com
Niabi Zoo’s Third Annual Online Auction Ends in Just Four Days
COAL VALLEY, ILLINOIS (December 9, 2022) — The Niabi Zoos African Prairie Dog campaign online auction ends on December 12. The Niabi zoo, with the help of our wonderful community of supporters and partners, has assembled an exciting assortment of auction items to bid on. “The selection of items...
rcreader.com
First-Year Monmouth College Students Bring Christmas Cheer to Local Senior Citizens
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (December 8, 2022) — Ebenezer Scrooge's nephew and American attorney Bryan Stevenson both have words of wisdom that a Monmouth College class taught by professor Craig Vivian has taken to heart. And because of it, Galesburg senior citizens are experiencing a brighter Christmas season. Vivian is an...
rcreader.com
Words of Resistance: Part II -- Winners of the German American Heritage Center's Fall Poetry Contest
In conjunction with the German American Heritage Center's current exhibition The White Rose: The Student Resistance Against Hitler, Munich 1942-1943, the Davenport venue sponsored a poetry contest seeking original works inspired by the theme of “resistance.” All individuals chosen for the slam were between 13 and 20 years of age, with their poems five minutes or less in length, and the contest winners received $100 as compensation for their entries. With the kind permission of the GAHC and the authors, a selection of winning entries will be published monthly through February.
rcreader.com
Kiwanis Club of Moline, Illinois Issues Grants to Five Local Organizations
MOLINE, ILLINOIS (December 7, 2022) — The Kiwanis Club of Moline, IL, recently issued grants to five local organizations, with each receiving $450 towards their needs. The funds are collected weekly, during Kiwanis member “happy and sad” announcements. Donations are placed into an actual piggy bank during weekly meetings. This is a long-standing tradition, and members continue to be generous with their contributions to the fund, lovingly called “Porky Pig.”
rcreader.com
Now Playing: Friday, December 9, through Thursday, December 15
Reviews; IMDb hyperlinks take you to the films’ Internet Movie Database pages.) 5,000 Blankets (PG-13; Davenport 53rd 18 + IMAX, Marcus Sycamore Cinema: Monday, December 12, and Tuesday, December 13, 7 p.m.) - IMDb listing. All That Breathes (not rated; FilmScene on the Ped Mall) - IMDb listing. Back...
rcreader.com
‘Tis the Season to Recycle Right — Lights, Greeting Cards, Packaging, and More
DAVENPORT, IOWA (December 7, 2022) — Household waste in the United States increases by more than 25 percent between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. Do you have extra “stuff” to get rid of this time of year? ‘Tis the season to recycle right. Scott County...
Comments / 0