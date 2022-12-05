The month of November ended with much of northwestern Iowa receiving below normal precipitation and southeastern Iowa observing above average totals. Statewide precipitation was just under two inches, which is slightly above normal for the month. Some improvement in drought conditions occurred in November, but significant drought remains in the state, especially in northwest Iowa. Streamflow, soil moisture, and shallow groundwater conditions are showing some improvement, but more rainfall is needed.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO