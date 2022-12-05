Read full article on original website
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Rally for Shanquella Robinson happening Saturday at Charlotte church
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Community members will rally on Saturday to remember Shanquella Robinson, the Charlotte woman who died at the end of October while on vacation with friends in Mexico. The FBI and authorities in Mexico have been investigating her death. Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to...
Charlotte Stories
The 2022 NC Christmas Festival Is Almost Here
2022 North Carolina Christmas Festival. The highly anticipated holiday event with over 4,700 RSVPS is one of the largest Christmas Festivals in the state. Event organizer Michael Calloway says “Christmas is a time for joy and giving. This year we have free Santa pictures and a free toy giveaway. Seeing the kids smile makes Christmas one or our favorite events of the year”. The event’s mission is to provide a safe space for all to celebrate Christmas.
lakenormanpublications.com
Library to share Sherrills Ford history of a time before the lake
TERRELL – The Friends of the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Library are inviting the public to an evening hosted by Robert Eades and Jeff Howard focused on the history of the Sherrills Ford area prior to the construction of Lake Norman. The hosts will walk the audience through a series of...
kiss951.com
Get Free Admission To Speedway Christmas Tonight!
Huge news if you’re looking to see some Christmas lights tonight. While you can still take that scenic neighborhood drive, or venture through the McAdenville traffic, there is another free option to take advantage of. That’s right the Speedway Christmas Lights are free tonight, December 6th, for the first 250 cars in line. Charlotte Motor Speedway made the announcement this morning on its social media pages.
WCNC
DKMS needs your help!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. D-K-M-S is a Non-profit working to save lives here in Charlotte, and they are currently working with a young patient in North Carolina, looking for a donor to potentially save his life. Joining us today with more on what they're looking for is Adam White, the donor recruitment coordinator.
WBTV
Mount Holly to unveil statue in honor of fallen officer Tyler Herndon
The FBI and authorities in Mexico have been investigating her death. We have the perfect recipe for those leftovers. Kitty Corbin of Beard Bakes joined us to teach an easy version of making stickies. Charlotte community helps family after house fire. Updated: 13 hours ago. An east charlotte family has...
WBTV
‘God showed me who he was in a big way’: Charlotte real estate group helps family after fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An east Charlotte family lost everything when their apartment caught fire. Now, they’re starting over with a few Guardian Angels. The fire was two weeks ago and things felt like rock bottom for the family, but they’re feeling hopeful again just weeks before the holidays.
kiss951.com
Charlotte, North Carolina Designer Fashion Warehouse Sale This Weekend
Clothes are my thing. My closet doesn’t fit any more of them (it’s bursting at the seams. (pun intended) But I won’t care, because I’ll keep filling it with gorgeous stuff. You’re missing out if you’ve never heard of The Charlotte Warehouse Sale. The designer women’s clothing paradise pops up a couple of times a year.
‘Holiday Luck!’ Charlotte man nabs $100K jackpot
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man nabbed a $100,000 prize with a ‘Holiday Luck’ ticket. “I chose the Holiday Luck ticket because it’s the holiday season,” said Ian Lynch. “And I guess I was lucky.” Lynch, 54, bought his ticket Tuesday from Royal Stop on Eastway Drive in Charlotte. “I was so […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Morganton Set To Shut Down For Christmas Parade
MORGANTON, N.C. –Downtown Morganton is all lit up for Christmas. Soon, it will be lit up with smiles as the parade goes by. “It’s truly going to be magical,” said Abby Nelson. Nelson would know, she’s in charge of putting on the parade. Every year, spectators...
WBTV
Making stickies with Beard Bakes
Police arrested 29-year-old Stephen Burke Bridges after he allegedly posed as a CMPD officer. Court begins hearing arguments for CMPD officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian. Updated: 7 hours ago. A part-time CMPD employee and the victim's brother took the witness stand in the first day of the Phillip Barker...
WBTV
South Charlotte elementary school evacuated following bomb threat
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A south Charlotte school had to be evacuated on Friday after it received a bomb threat, the school said in a letter to parents. Pinewood Elementary School received the threat on Friday afternoon, and out of an abundance of caution, cleared out the school and moved all students and staff to a nearby Office Depot store on South Boulevard.
WBTV
Pineville Police District expanding to unincorporated area of Mecklenburg County
PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Changes are coming to an area of southern Mecklenburg County sandwiched between Pineville and the Ballantyne. Starting this summer, the unincorporated currently patrolled by CMPD will transfer coverage to the Pineville Police Department. While Pineville will have to hire more officers to patrol it—the police department...
A treat from Krispy Kreme: Nearly 200 new jobs in NC to expand boxed items
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – If you buy your Krispy Kreme products at the store – as opposed to lining up at a restaurant drive-thru – you might be investing in the company’s expanding operation in Forsyth County. Krispy Kreme, which is based in Charlotte but was founded in Winston-Salem in 1937, announced Tuesday that it […]
kiss951.com
Here’s The Chances That Charlotte Sees Snow This Winter
Is there a chance Charlotte could see snow this winter? That’s the question I know I’m asking. I’m essentially a 5-year-old when it comes to snow. I love it! I’ll be camped out watching The Weather Channel drinking hot chocolate just waiting for those flakes to fall. It seems like, at least in South Charlotte where I am, that we went years without any decent snowfall. I don’t want flurries. I want a good 4-5 inches covering the grass for a minimum of 24 hours. Last year I finally got to see some, but not enough. So what about this year?
WBTV
Catawba County mother pushes to expand middle school sports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mandi Giannini is a mother of four who moved from Charlotte to Hickory during the pandemic. At that time, she noticed her outgoing son wasn’t making many friends. As a solution, she thought about putting him in school sports. It’s then she realized her district didn’t allow 6th graders to participate.
2 girls killed in Salisbury fire had ‘energy of 10,000 people,’ family says
SALISBURY, N.C. — A somber memorial sits at a Salisbury home on Church Street where two girls died in an overnight fire last weekend. Jesus Cedeno said his nieces, 4-year-old Rosemary and 3-year-old Isabella had the “energy of 10,000 people.”. “To be honest with you, they had a...
WBTV
Change to Charlotte pet owner law could help crowded animal shelters
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A city council vote to change an ordinance concerning pet owners may help animal shelters at capacity. If an animal needs to be taken away from an owner because of neglect or abuse, an owner could previously appeal the decision within 30 days. This would leave the pet at the shelter for up to a month.
Shooting in Kannapolis leaves 1 dead
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 29-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Kannapolis Wednesday night, the Kannapolis Police Department reports. According to police, the shooting happened at a home on South Little Texas Road around 5 p.m. Police said when they got to the scene, officers found 29-year-old Claude...
860wacb.com
75th Annual Alexander County Christmas Parade Premieres Tonight On YouTube !
The 75th Annual Alexander County Christmas Parade video will premiere on YouTube tonight (December 8) at 7:00 p.m. You can watch the parade at https://bit.ly/2022-alexander-christmas-parade. The county also has a YouTube Playlist with all of the Christmas Parade videos from 2012-2022 at https://bit.ly/alexander-christmas-parade-playlist. The Alexander County Government Channel (Spectrum channel...
