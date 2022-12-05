ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Rally for Shanquella Robinson happening Saturday at Charlotte church

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Community members will rally on Saturday to remember Shanquella Robinson, the Charlotte woman who died at the end of October while on vacation with friends in Mexico. The FBI and authorities in Mexico have been investigating her death. Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

The 2022 NC Christmas Festival Is Almost Here

2022 North Carolina Christmas Festival. The highly anticipated holiday event with over 4,700 RSVPS is one of the largest Christmas Festivals in the state. Event organizer Michael Calloway says “Christmas is a time for joy and giving. This year we have free Santa pictures and a free toy giveaway. Seeing the kids smile makes Christmas one or our favorite events of the year”. The event’s mission is to provide a safe space for all to celebrate Christmas.
CONCORD, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Library to share Sherrills Ford history of a time before the lake

TERRELL – The Friends of the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Library are inviting the public to an evening hosted by Robert Eades and Jeff Howard focused on the history of the Sherrills Ford area prior to the construction of Lake Norman. The hosts will walk the audience through a series of...
SHERRILLS FORD, NC
kiss951.com

Get Free Admission To Speedway Christmas Tonight!

Huge news if you’re looking to see some Christmas lights tonight. While you can still take that scenic neighborhood drive, or venture through the McAdenville traffic, there is another free option to take advantage of. That’s right the Speedway Christmas Lights are free tonight, December 6th, for the first 250 cars in line. Charlotte Motor Speedway made the announcement this morning on its social media pages.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

DKMS needs your help!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. D-K-M-S is a Non-profit working to save lives here in Charlotte, and they are currently working with a young patient in North Carolina, looking for a donor to potentially save his life. Joining us today with more on what they're looking for is Adam White, the donor recruitment coordinator.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Mount Holly to unveil statue in honor of fallen officer Tyler Herndon

CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Charlotte, North Carolina Designer Fashion Warehouse Sale This Weekend

Clothes are my thing. My closet doesn’t fit any more of them (it’s bursting at the seams. (pun intended) But I won’t care, because I’ll keep filling it with gorgeous stuff. You’re missing out if you’ve never heard of The Charlotte Warehouse Sale. The designer women’s clothing paradise pops up a couple of times a year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

‘Holiday Luck!’ Charlotte man nabs $100K jackpot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man nabbed a $100,000 prize with a ‘Holiday Luck’ ticket. “I chose the Holiday Luck ticket because it’s the holiday season,” said Ian Lynch. “And I guess I was lucky.” Lynch, 54, bought his ticket Tuesday from Royal Stop on Eastway Drive in Charlotte. “I was so […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Morganton Set To Shut Down For Christmas Parade

MORGANTON, N.C. –Downtown Morganton is all lit up for Christmas. Soon, it will be lit up with smiles as the parade goes by. “It’s truly going to be magical,” said Abby Nelson. Nelson would know, she’s in charge of putting on the parade. Every year, spectators...
MORGANTON, NC
WBTV

Making stickies with Beard Bakes

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

South Charlotte elementary school evacuated following bomb threat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A south Charlotte school had to be evacuated on Friday after it received a bomb threat, the school said in a letter to parents. Pinewood Elementary School received the threat on Friday afternoon, and out of an abundance of caution, cleared out the school and moved all students and staff to a nearby Office Depot store on South Boulevard.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Here’s The Chances That Charlotte Sees Snow This Winter

Is there a chance Charlotte could see snow this winter? That’s the question I know I’m asking. I’m essentially a 5-year-old when it comes to snow. I love it! I’ll be camped out watching The Weather Channel drinking hot chocolate just waiting for those flakes to fall. It seems like, at least in South Charlotte where I am, that we went years without any decent snowfall. I don’t want flurries. I want a good 4-5 inches covering the grass for a minimum of 24 hours. Last year I finally got to see some, but not enough. So what about this year?
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Catawba County mother pushes to expand middle school sports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mandi Giannini is a mother of four who moved from Charlotte to Hickory during the pandemic. At that time, she noticed her outgoing son wasn’t making many friends. As a solution, she thought about putting him in school sports. It’s then she realized her district didn’t allow 6th graders to participate.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Change to Charlotte pet owner law could help crowded animal shelters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A city council vote to change an ordinance concerning pet owners may help animal shelters at capacity. If an animal needs to be taken away from an owner because of neglect or abuse, an owner could previously appeal the decision within 30 days. This would leave the pet at the shelter for up to a month.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Shooting in Kannapolis leaves 1 dead

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 29-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Kannapolis Wednesday night, the Kannapolis Police Department reports. According to police, the shooting happened at a home on South Little Texas Road around 5 p.m. Police said when they got to the scene, officers found 29-year-old Claude...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
860wacb.com

75th Annual Alexander County Christmas Parade Premieres Tonight On YouTube !

The 75th Annual Alexander County Christmas Parade video will premiere on YouTube tonight (December 8) at 7:00 p.m. You can watch the parade at https://bit.ly/2022-alexander-christmas-parade. The county also has a YouTube Playlist with all of the Christmas Parade videos from 2012-2022 at https://bit.ly/alexander-christmas-parade-playlist. The Alexander County Government Channel (Spectrum channel...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

