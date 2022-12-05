Michigan Board of State Canvassers approve partial recount of Props 2 & 3

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Board of State Canvassers met in Lansing Monday to discuss Proposal 2 and Proposal 3.

Multiple items were on the agenda, but the most prominent is a discussion of recounts on Prop 2 and Prop 3.

The meeting wrapped up just before 4:30 p.m.

Though there were fewer people providing public comment, the room was still tense at times.

Members of the Board of State Canvassers said that a recount would not overturn anything.

Those that are interested in a recount said their intention is not to overturn any results, but to examine any potential election fraud or mistakes.

Chairperson Anthony Daunt said that the Board does not have the authority to reject the call for a partial recount.

The Board ultimately approved the partial recount of Proposals 2 and 3 with a vote of three to zero.

The group also named the interested parties for the purpose of the recounts and they will also listen to people interested in being authorized challengers and observers.

