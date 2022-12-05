Read full article on original website
Biden Official Accused of Theft for the Second Time
Another suitcase theft brings second felony charge for Biden administration energy official; GOP Reps demand resignation
Las Vegas city board proposes mandate to reduce catalytic converter thefts
The Legendary Shania Twain Gives Adele A Fangirl Moment At Her Las Vegas Show
The wealthiest person in Las Vegas continues to give away millions
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police say 2 shot, killed after allegedly trying to steal AR-15 in northeast valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide Friday morning in which two people were killed. According to police, the incident occurred at about 5:20 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 5300 block of Craig Road. Police said in a briefing that...
Woman shot during robbery in northeast Las Vegas valley, police say
A woman was shot during a robbery in the northeast Las Vegas valley, according to police.
Las Vegas man returns home to find apartment trashed before shooting squatter
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man said he returned from a trip to find his apartment completely ransacked by squatters. Jermaine Pritchett told 8 News Now he walked into the unthinkable as every item he owned was gone and his apartment was destroyed. “They went through everything, pulled things apart, cut the couches, […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police arrest 2nd suspect after human remains found in barrel
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a second suspect in connection with human remains found in a barrel in late November. Angelica Hudson, 30, was arrested Dec. 7 and booked into Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge. Ryan Bentley, 43, was arrested in connection with the same crime on Nov. 29.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect arrested in deadly northeast Las Vegas shooting
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a suspect in a shooting outside a northeast valley residence from late November. Usbaldo Zarate, 27, was identified as the suspect by LVMPD. Police said Zarate was already in custody at Clark County Detention Center on unrelated charges and was rebooked for murder and attempted murder charges.
Suspected DUI driver speeding on Las Vegas Strip tells police she needed to use bathroom
A suspected impaired driver, accused of going double the speed limit on the Las Vegas Strip, reportedly told an officer she needed to use the bathroom, an arrest report the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
Las Vegas man arrested for allegedly killing ‘acquaintance’ in Arizona
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police arrested a Las Vegas man Monday in connection with the death of an Arizona man he knew, according to officials. Felipe Santaolalla, 46, was identified as the suspect by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives on Dec. 2 and found by Metro police days later. The victim, […]
Fox5 KVVU
Woman shoots, kills suspected carjacker in self defense, North Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas Police are still looking for a suspect involved in a November carjacking in which the victim shot and killed one of the suspects. On November 19th, a woman told detectives she went to pick up her friend on their way to a Friendsgiving. The woman said the pair was too early to the party, so they decided to park near the house on San Miguel Avenue and Coleman Street to wait. Arrest report documents note she said she noticed a vehicle approach them fast. She said the suspects parked directly in front of her car blocking it. She told detectives two black males got out of the vehicle with guns pointed at the women. The men yelled at the women to get out of the car. Before she could process what was going on, one of the males opened the driver’s side door and grabbed her by the shirt, yanking her out of the car. One of the men got into the driver’s seat and attempted to drive away but was not able to get the vehicle into drive. The woman said the car requires a button to be pressed to drive the car. The man had trouble doing so and placed his gun in his lap while he attempted to steal the car. The woman told her friend to run.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police arrest 18 in undercover internet sting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An undercover operation conducted by Metro police and various other organizations resulted in 18 arrests, police said. On Dec. 1 and 2, 18 men were arrested after undercover agents posed as juveniles online. According to police, all 18 were booked in the Clark County Detention Center....
Energy department official accused of stealing luggage from Las Vegas airport
An energy department official is accused of stealing luggage from Harry Reid International Airport, the 8 News Now Investigators learned Thursday.
Woman arrested for open murder is second suspect in death of man found in barrel
Angelica Hudson, 30, is the second suspect arrested in connection with the death of Rene Enriquez Jr.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police search for woman wanted for multiple battery charges
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a woman accused of various battery charges. 36-year-old Rosalynn Wilson is wanted on two counts of domestic battery, second offense, four counts of domestic battery with the use of a deadly weapon, one count of coercion constituting domestic violence, and one count of battery with a deadly weapon.
‘I’ll blow this place up,’ Las Vegas man, 70, accused of robbing bank attempts to rob another days later
Police arrested a 70-year-old Las Vegas man after he allegedly robbed a bank and then attempted to rob another just two days later, an arrest report said.
iheart.com
Woman Fatally Shoots Teenage Carjacking Suspect With His Own Gun
A woman from North Las Vegas, Nevada, fatally shot an 18-year-old who was trying to carjack her with his own gun. The shooting occurred last month, but the police released information about the case after determining the woman acted in self-defense and would not face charges. Officials said that two...
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect on the run after armed robbery near UNLV
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - University Police Services, a law enforcement agency serving Southern Nevada colleges, are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery near UNLV Wednesday night. University police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. near Naples and University Center Drives. A post on the agency’s Facebook page...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas man arrested in connection with Mohave County homicide
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man was arrested in connection with a homicide in Mohave County. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said Felipe Santaolalla, 46, from Las Vegas was arrested in connection with a homicide investigation from Nov. 30 in the 15000 block of N. Holly Drive in Dolan Springs. Santaolalla was arrested Dec. 5 by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police looking for suspect accused in armed robberies near downtown
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who is accused in armed robberies Monday and Tuesday near downtown. According to Las Vegas police, the incident occurred at approximately 2:25 a.m. Monday at a business in...
Nye County Sheriff’s Office search for 26-year-old armed fugitive
One man is facing multiple charges after pointing a rifle at two people outside of the Pahrump Nugget.
North Las Vegas considers law banning catalytic converter possession
An ordinance considered by North Las Vegas City Council Wednesday would ban unauthorized catalytic converter possession amid rash of thefts.
Las Vegas woman accused of 7th DUI remains jailed on $5K bail
A Las Vegas woman accused of her seventh DUI remained in custody Wednesday more than two weeks after a judge set bail at $5,000.
