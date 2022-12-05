ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police arrest 2nd suspect after human remains found in barrel

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a second suspect in connection with human remains found in a barrel in late November. Angelica Hudson, 30, was arrested Dec. 7 and booked into Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge. Ryan Bentley, 43, was arrested in connection with the same crime on Nov. 29.
Fox5 KVVU

Suspect arrested in deadly northeast Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a suspect in a shooting outside a northeast valley residence from late November. Usbaldo Zarate, 27, was identified as the suspect by LVMPD. Police said Zarate was already in custody at Clark County Detention Center on unrelated charges and was rebooked for murder and attempted murder charges.
Fox5 KVVU

Woman shoots, kills suspected carjacker in self defense, North Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas Police are still looking for a suspect involved in a November carjacking in which the victim shot and killed one of the suspects. On November 19th, a woman told detectives she went to pick up her friend on their way to a Friendsgiving. The woman said the pair was too early to the party, so they decided to park near the house on San Miguel Avenue and Coleman Street to wait. Arrest report documents note she said she noticed a vehicle approach them fast. She said the suspects parked directly in front of her car blocking it. She told detectives two black males got out of the vehicle with guns pointed at the women. The men yelled at the women to get out of the car. Before she could process what was going on, one of the males opened the driver’s side door and grabbed her by the shirt, yanking her out of the car. One of the men got into the driver’s seat and attempted to drive away but was not able to get the vehicle into drive. The woman said the car requires a button to be pressed to drive the car. The man had trouble doing so and placed his gun in his lap while he attempted to steal the car. The woman told her friend to run.
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police arrest 18 in undercover internet sting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An undercover operation conducted by Metro police and various other organizations resulted in 18 arrests, police said. On Dec. 1 and 2, 18 men were arrested after undercover agents posed as juveniles online. According to police, all 18 were booked in the Clark County Detention Center....
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police search for woman wanted for multiple battery charges

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a woman accused of various battery charges. 36-year-old Rosalynn Wilson is wanted on two counts of domestic battery, second offense, four counts of domestic battery with the use of a deadly weapon, one count of coercion constituting domestic violence, and one count of battery with a deadly weapon.
iheart.com

Woman Fatally Shoots Teenage Carjacking Suspect With His Own Gun

A woman from North Las Vegas, Nevada, fatally shot an 18-year-old who was trying to carjack her with his own gun. The shooting occurred last month, but the police released information about the case after determining the woman acted in self-defense and would not face charges. Officials said that two...
Fox5 KVVU

Suspect on the run after armed robbery near UNLV

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - University Police Services, a law enforcement agency serving Southern Nevada colleges, are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery near UNLV Wednesday night. University police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. near Naples and University Center Drives. A post on the agency’s Facebook page...
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas man arrested in connection with Mohave County homicide

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man was arrested in connection with a homicide in Mohave County. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said Felipe Santaolalla, 46, from Las Vegas was arrested in connection with a homicide investigation from Nov. 30 in the 15000 block of N. Holly Drive in Dolan Springs. Santaolalla was arrested Dec. 5 by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
