Read full article on original website
Related
Mahomes, Chiefs outlast Broncos 34-28; Wilson concussed
Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City to their 14th consecutive win over the Denver Broncos despite throwing three interceptions
Panthers' Terrace Marshall Jr. makes incredible leg catch as Carolina uses lucky breaks to pick up win
Carolina Panthers absolutely needed a victory on Sunday and it came against the Seattle Seahawks. The Panthers defeated the Seahawks, 30-24.
fantasypros.com
Kenny Pickett (concussion) ruled out for the remainder of Week 14
Pickett suffered the concussion early on in the game after being sacked and taken to the ground hard. Pickett will now have to clear the concussion protocol in order to return next week against the Panthers.
fantasypros.com
Saquon Barkley (neck) may not play in Week 14
Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that Saquon Barkley's status for Week 14 is in doubt because his neck is still quite sore. He was a limited participant in practice on Friday. (Pat Leonard on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Given the matchup against Philadelphia does not mean as much as...
numberfire.com
Tennessee's Treylon Burks (concussion) ruled out for Week 14's contest versus Jaguars
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (concussion) will not play in Week 14's contest versus the Jacksonville Jaguars. Burks will sit out after Tennessee's rookie wideout was unable to practice with a concussion. Expect Robert Woods to play a lead role against a Jaguars' defense allowing 29.7 FanDuel points per game to wide receivers.
Chargers' James, Callahan listed as doubtful vs. Dolphins
The Los Angeles Chargers are unlikely to have two of their starters in the secondary for Sunday night's game against the Miami Dolphins
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Patriots, Texans, Titans
Patriots HC Bill Belichick explained that his game plan offensively will vary week by week depending on what his opponent’s weaknesses are and how he can exploit them. “Every week, we’re trying to win,” Belichick said, via Patriots Wire. “So whatever that is, that’s what it is. Whatever plays we call this week are to try to win. Whatever plays we called last week, they were to try to win. Whatever plays we called the week before, that’s what that was. Or last year, or two years ago, or five years ago, or 20 years ago. You can like them or not like them or whatever — I get that. But whatever we’ve done, it’s been to try to be as productive as we can and to try to beat whichever team we were playing. So whether that’s conservative, not conservative, the same, different — whatever it is, that’s what the intent of all of it is. That’s what it always is, so that’s not going to change. What they’ll be, I don’t know, but it’s a combination of what they do, what we do, what we think we can do. Any idea can be a bad idea if you can’t execute it, so if you can execute it, then it’s potentially a good idea. If you can’t do it, then it’s not going to work. If your team physically can’t do whatever it is you’re trying to do for whatever reason, then it’s probably not a good idea. Find something that you think you can do and that’s a good way to attack your opponent, then probably it’s worth talking about.”
fantasypros.com
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Friday (12/9) PREMIUM
WAS at IND (IND -5) O/U: NA. Check out our consensus game odds as well as the odds from each sportsbook at BettingPros >>. Joel Embiid (PF/C – PHI): $11,500 DraftKings, $11,600 FanDuel. It’s been fun watching Embiid blossom over the past few years. This big man has been...
2023 NFL Draft order: Round 1, NFL Draft picks by team after Week 14
The 2023 NFL Draft order will be based on the final standings for the 2022 NFL season, with the top
Comments / 0