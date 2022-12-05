Read full article on original website
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
theScore
Mayfield could be active for Rams on TNF, Donald out again
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is "leaning toward" quarterback Baker Mayfield being active for Thursday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. McVay acknowledged Wednesday it'd be unprecedented for Mayfield, whom the Rams claimed off waivers Tuesday following his release...
theScore
Fantasy Podcast: Injury updates heading into Week 14
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. In this episode, Boone goes over the notable injury updates heading into Week 14. Quarterback injuries (0:25) Running back injuries (3:00) Wide receiver injuries...
theScore
OBJ: 'I don't see the point' in playing regular-season games
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. doesn't seem interested in stepping back on the field before the postseason. "I would like to be in a stable environment, get up at 6 a.m., leave at 6 p.m. for four weeks, and then let's talk about it," Beckham said on an appearance on "TNF in The Shop." "I'm not saying I couldn’t step in and play (the) regular season, but I don't see the point."
theScore
Fantasy Podcast: 5 underrated players to trust down the stretch
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. Bills lose Von Miller for the rest of the season (1:15) How will Lamar Jackson's absence impact the Ravens (6:00) Which fantasy QB should...
theScore
Fantasy: Start, Sit, Stash, Quit - Week 14
SSSQ is a weekly look at underappreciated fantasy players to consider starting and potential busts you should leave on your bench. We also identify breakout candidates to stash on your roster and players you can safely cut. For the rest of your lineup decisions, consult our Week 14 rankings, or...
theScore
Hawks' Murray out 2 weeks with sprained ankle
Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray will miss the next two weeks after spraining his ankle Wednesday, the team announced on Thursday. Murray sustained the injury early in Atlanta's loss to the New York Knicks when he landed on RJ Barrett's foot, turning his left ankle in the process. He left the contest with just over nine minutes remaining in the first quarter and did not return.
theScore
Garrett to stay with NBC amid Stanford coaching interest
Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett announced Thursday that he plans to stay at NBC despite being a finalist for Stanford's head coaching search. "Thanks so much to (athletic director) Bernard Muir and everyone at Stanford," Garrett tweeted. "While I enjoyed exploring a great opportunity at such a special place, I'm so excited to continue my work at NBC on Football Night in America and with Notre Dame Football."
theScore
49ers' Williams likens Purdy to Peyton Manning: 'He'll get on your ass'
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy joined the NFL this season as "Mr. Irrelevant" and has yet to make his first career start - but that doesn't mean he hasn't done enough to impress his teammates. "You would think he's been in the league 15 years," All-Pro left tackle Trent...
theScore
Fantasy: Week 14 Rankings (Updated)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. theScore's Justin Boone was first overall in FantasyPros' Most Accurate Expert Competition in 2019 and finished among the top seven each of his last seven years in the contest. Follow the links below to see his rankings for Week 14.
theScore
Report: Louisville finalizing deal to hire Purdue's Brohm
Louisville is finalizing a deal to make Purdue's sideline boss Jeff Brohm its next head coach, sources told ESPN's Chris Low. Brohm's contract with the Cardinals is expected to be for six years and worth roughly $35 million, Low adds. A Louisville native, Brohm will return to his alma mater...
theScore
Scheifele 'pretty happy' to beat ex-Jets head coach Maurice
Jets fans may have given Paul Maurice a warm welcome in his return to Winnipeg on Tuesday night, but Mark Scheifele was content to beat his former head coach's new team. "I'm not going to lie, that was a good win in my books," Scheifele said after Winnipeg's 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers. "Pretty happy with that one. At the end of the day, we've moved on. We're a different team this year than we were last year. It's been exciting for a lot of us. You see the rejuvenated faces in this room.
theScore
Lamar expected to miss Steelers game due to knee injury
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a knee injury, head coach John Harbaugh announced Friday. "It looks like it's going to be Tyler Huntley on Sunday," Harbaugh told reporters. Jackson - who was officially listed as doubtful - is...
theScore
Winners from the 2022 College Football Awards
The Heisman Trophy will be awarded Saturday night, but there was plenty of other hardware to hand out in the meantime. Here are the winners from the 2022 Home Depot College Football Awards show:. Bednarik Award (Best defensive player) Will Anderson, LB, Alabama. Anderson made everything look easier on defense...
theScore
NFL Week 14 best bets: Spread, moneyline, total, and teaser
BET TYPE LAST WEEK SEASON (units) ATS trio 1-2 (-1.2) 20-14-5 (+4.6) Five weeks ago, the Bills built an early 11-point lead at New York after closing -10.5. Four weeks ago, they amassed a 17-point lead over the Vikings. Since those eventual losses, Buffalo has been strong away from home while the Jets have moved to Mike White at quarterback. He's been productive against two of the league's worst defenses but now has to go to Buffalo and cover a number lower than the teams' last meeting. I'll bet that the Bills, on extra rest, will be prepared to handle the Jets' defense and torment White as they did last season when they intercepted him four times.
theScore
Lawrence day-to-day with foot injury, uncertain for Week 14
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is day-to-day with a foot injury, head coach Doug Pederson said Wednesday, according to ESPN's Michael DiRocco. Pederson added that he's unsure if Lawrence will be able to suit up for Sunday's meeting with the Tennessee Titans. The signal-caller will not practice Wednesday, but Pederson said he believes Lawrence will take practice reps at some point this week.
theScore
Schultz: The next 5 weeks will answer a lot of coaching questions
The NFL's Black Monday is an annual rite of passage, where numerous teams fire their head coaches immediately after the regular season ends. On Jan. 10, 2022, three got the axe: Chicago's Matt Nagy, Minnesota's Mike Zimmer, and Miami's Brian Flores. This season, a whole host of jobs are in jeopardy.
theScore
Giants, Haniger agree to reported 3-year, $43.5M deal
The San Francisco Giants signed outfielder Mitch Haniger, the team announced Tuesday. The agreement is a three-year, $43.5-million deal, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan. Haniger's contract also includes an opt-out after the second season, a source told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The deal reportedly pays Haniger $28 million through...
theScore
Lions' Campbell 'shocked' to be favored over Vikings
Although the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings enter Week 14 as the NFC's No. 2 seed, it's the 5-7 Detroit Lions who are favored in Sunday's matchup between the two division rivals. Even Lions head coach Dan Campbell was surprised by Minnesota's underdog status. "I really don't even know how to respond...
theScore
Fantasy: Trade Value Chart - Week 14 (Updated)
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. In an effort to help you find trades that could improve your fantasy team, we present the Trade Value Chart. You can use this chart to compare players and build realistic trade offers. Values...
theScore
Miller out for season after undergoing surgery for torn ACL
Buffalo Bills pass-rusher Von Miller will miss the remainder of the season after exploratory surgery revealed he had a torn ACL that needed to be repaired, head coach Sean McDermott announced Wednesday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Bills placed Miller on injured reserve last week with the...
