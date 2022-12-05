ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingfisher County, OK

Comments / 65

Billie Herrod
3d ago

It seems most foreign countries are growing pot and other items on American soil! What a surprise, since our Border is wide open for the world to come in…

Reply(6)
36
PRiMO
3d ago

Do illegal stuff and face the consequences... we should be more concerned about Chinese nationals having illegal grow operations and secret police stations in the USA... among other things like tech theft and bugging communications which have all been documented.

Reply
8
HeadlineThenComment
4d ago

So the shooter is Chinese, too. I thought the media was going into a hate crime direction with it.

Reply(7)
23
NBC News

NBC News

