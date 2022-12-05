ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 people found dead in Monday morning shooting in Douglas County

By Dre Bradley
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in the 700 block of E 1550 Road southeast of Lawrence after two people were found dead Monday morning.

Deputies were notified just after 7 a.m. of a possible shooting at the residence. Upon arrival, they discovered two people dead inside.

There is no threat associated with this incident, according to the sheriff's department.

No further details are available at this time.

This story is breaking and may be updated.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

