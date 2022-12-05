2 people found dead in Monday morning shooting in Douglas County

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in the 700 block of E 1550 Road southeast of Lawrence after two people were found dead Monday morning.

Deputies were notified just after 7 a.m. of a possible shooting at the residence. Upon arrival, they discovered two people dead inside.

There is no threat associated with this incident, according to the sheriff's department.

No further details are available at this time.

This story is breaking and may be updated.

