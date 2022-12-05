ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Here's why we need to ban the term 'man flu'

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

It’s a common phrase which everyone will be familiar with, but we really need to stop using the term ‘man flu’.

New research has been released which suggests the concept could be doing women a big injustice.

Scientists have studied the effects of the flu on more than 100 subjects, both male and female, and found that the severity of symptoms such as headaches and runny noses were basically the same.

Significantly, though, on average men’s flu symptoms were milder than women’s.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The research comes from Austria’s Medical University of Innsbruck, which was published in the Journal of Psychosomatic Research .

“‘Man flu’ is a popular term to describe hypersensitivity to acute rhinosinusitis (ARS) in men,” the study stated.

“While this pop-cultural description may influence the social perspective of ARS, so far, no prospective observational data on the gender-specific natural development of ARS is available.

“Although a certain gender difference was found both in the clinician as well as patient-rated ARS symptoms, the hypothesis of a ‘man flu’ should be disregarded.

“Gender differences in ARS symptomatology should be carefully evaluated without stigmatising symptom distress based on gender perceptions.”

So, if anything, maybe it should have been called ‘woman flu’ all this time?

It comes after author Dr Kyle Sue said back in 2017 that the term “man flu” is potentially problematic.

“Men may not be exaggerating symptoms but have weaker immune responses to viral respiratory viruses, leading to greater morbidity and mortality than seen in women,” he explained.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

What does the word 'woke' actually mean and why do people keep getting it wrong

The term 'woke' has been around for some time – but we're increasingly seeing the right (and some boomers) weaponising the word in fierce political debates. They often use 'woke' to insult some of the social and cultural issues they believe are exaggerated. Woke was officially added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2017, and contrary to popular belief, it is defined as ‘originally: well-informed, up-to-date. Now chiefly: alert to racial or social discrimination and injustice’.According to the Urban Dictionary, the term describes someone who is ‘aware… knowing what’s going on in the community (related to racism and social...
Indy100

Short men are more likely to be 'psychopaths,' study finds

Beware of short men - they could have a dark side.A group of Polish scientists have found that short men “may actually be evolutionarily hardwired” to what’s known as the “dark triad” personality traits, associated with more confrontational behavior like psychopathy, narcissism and Machiavellianism.The scientists wrote in the Elsevier journal Personality and Individual Differences and revealed their study of 367 people found "that not only are people high on the dark triad traits less satisfied with their height, but this may be because they are actually shorter.“This leads us to believe that the behavioral syndromes of the dark triad traits...
Indy100

Indy100

190K+
Followers
18K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy