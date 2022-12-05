ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston, SC

wach.com

Lexington Police searching for Augusta road burglary suspect

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police are looking to identity a man accused of burglary after an incident on Augusta Road earlier November. The subject is believed to have stolen items valued at over $3,000 from a store back on November 11. If you have information about this case,...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Cayce Police searching for man wanted for domestic violence

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)—Cayce Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding 31 year-old Oliver Ray Johnson who was involved in a physical altercation with his wife. Johnson is charged with domestic violence, 2nd degree after he allegedly slammed his wife and choked her. Authorities say the couple’s children were present and witnessed the incident.
CAYCE, SC
News19 WLTX

SC man gets life in prison for killing woman in front of her 5-year-old child

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County man has gotten life in prison for killing his own brother as well as a woman in front of her five-year-old child. Charles Jason Carmichael, 42, was convicted by a jury of two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman sentenced him to life in prison.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Sumter deputies search for missing woman and runaway teen

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office say are looking for two people reported missing in two separate cases on Thursday, a missing woman and a runaway teen. 17-year-old Hannah Yackeschi ran away from home and refuses to return home. The family told deputies that she...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Sumter Woman arrested for taking roughly $600,000 from local business

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County Deputies have arrested a woman after reports say used almost $600,000 for personal gain. Deputies say Maris Boudreau, 44, forged, cashed and deposited 173 checks from a business she worked at from 2017 to October 2022, using the money for personal gain. Reports also say she used the company credit card for personal use.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Another inmate reported dead at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

An inmate was reported dead at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to a Richland County official on Thursday. No further details have been given at this time, however the Richland County Coroner's Office says it is investigating the issue. This is the second death at the reported at...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Fairfield County man arrested in dog fighting ring case

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Fairfield County man was arrested and charged Wednesday after deputies say he participated in dog fighting operations. 42-year-old David Erving was arrested after found 7 injured dogs and 1 dead dog on his property, after a complaint was made of a malnourished dog at the location back on November 22.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Former employee at Midlands Regional Center charged with assault & battery

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Michael Robert Short, 56, on Tuesday with assault & battery 3rd degree. The charges resulted from a request to investigate by the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs. According to the arrest warrant, Short was working as a...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRAL

FBI investigates another attack on a substation - this time in South Carolina

The FBI is investigating more shots fired near a substation yesterday outside Columbia, South Carolina. WRAL's investigative data journalist Ali Ingersoll looked at federal data to track the trend in these types of attacks. The FBI is investigating more shots fired near a substation yesterday outside Columbia, South Carolina. WRAL's...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

SLED charges man, caught on camera, with pushing vulnerable adult

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has charged a Richland county man with Assault/Assault and Battery 3rd degree. According to an incident report, a direct support professional for the center, Michael Robert Short, "did push the victim causing them to fall backwards on the floor." The report goes on to say that it was a vulnerable adult who was injured.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington PD needs help identifying suspected burglar

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police department needs your help locating a man they say is suspected of burglarizing a location along Augusta Road. Authorities say the alleged incident took place November 11, 2022 where the man captured on these surveillance images is accused stealing various items worth around $3000 dollars.
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

SC State on lockdown after possible gun spotted

ORANGEBURG, SC — South Carolina State University is on lockdown as campus police are currently searching for a man possibly carrying a gun on campus, according to campus officials. Students and employees are instructed to shelter in place until further notice. The man was described as wearing black pants...
ORANGEBURG, SC

