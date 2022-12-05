Read full article on original website
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
Family Pleads With Father To Bring Daughter Home SafeStill UnsolvedOrangeburg, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
wach.com
Police: Man arrested after pretending to be River Bluff High School student
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police arrested a former River Bluff High School student Thursday after they say he admitted to officers that he purposely dressed in a River Bluff High School shirt, had headphones around his neck and wore a backpack to look like a student. Officials arrested...
wach.com
5-year-old Aspen Jeter safe, father arrested: Orangeburg County officials
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Missing 5-year-old Aspen Jeter was found safe, and her father Antar Jeter was arrested and charged with theft and murder, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said during a Friday press conference. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said that the two were found around 12:40 p.m. Friday...
Ex-River Bluff HS student arrested, accused of returning to school, discussing drugs with students
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Police say a 23-year-old former River Bluff High School student was arrested and charged on Thursday after returning to the campus years later. According to a statement from Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green, Dylan Silber of Columbia was charged with disturbing schools after he was found on the River Bluff campus.
WIS-TV
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor allegedly murdered
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor was found dead near his home in November, and investigators say he was murdered. Court records show Ricke Irick was one of the three victims in the August 2021 school shooting. Court records show he was shot in the foot.
wach.com
Lexington Police searching for Augusta road burglary suspect
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police are looking to identity a man accused of burglary after an incident on Augusta Road earlier November. The subject is believed to have stolen items valued at over $3,000 from a store back on November 11. If you have information about this case,...
abccolumbia.com
Cayce Police searching for man wanted for domestic violence
CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)—Cayce Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding 31 year-old Oliver Ray Johnson who was involved in a physical altercation with his wife. Johnson is charged with domestic violence, 2nd degree after he allegedly slammed his wife and choked her. Authorities say the couple’s children were present and witnessed the incident.
SC man gets life in prison for killing woman in front of her 5-year-old child
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County man has gotten life in prison for killing his own brother as well as a woman in front of her five-year-old child. Charles Jason Carmichael, 42, was convicted by a jury of two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman sentenced him to life in prison.
wach.com
Sumter deputies search for missing woman and runaway teen
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office say are looking for two people reported missing in two separate cases on Thursday, a missing woman and a runaway teen. 17-year-old Hannah Yackeschi ran away from home and refuses to return home. The family told deputies that she...
wach.com
Sumter Woman arrested for taking roughly $600,000 from local business
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter County Deputies have arrested a woman after reports say used almost $600,000 for personal gain. Deputies say Maris Boudreau, 44, forged, cashed and deposited 173 checks from a business she worked at from 2017 to October 2022, using the money for personal gain. Reports also say she used the company credit card for personal use.
Inmate death at Richland County jail confirmed; Officials address concerns
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office said an inmate has died at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. The death was confirmed to News19 on Thursday afternoon and, according to a county spokesperson, is under investigation. No details regarding the cause or manner of death have...
wach.com
Investigations continue into several unsolved fatal hit-and-runs in Midlands area
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Highway Patrol says it's continuing to investigate several unsolved hit-and runs, and are seeking the public's help in solving three separate cases from the last 6 years. The earliest fatal hit-and-run happened on May 7, 2016 in Calhoun County near the 134 mile...
wach.com
Another inmate reported dead at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
An inmate was reported dead at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, according to a Richland County official on Thursday. No further details have been given at this time, however the Richland County Coroner's Office says it is investigating the issue. This is the second death at the reported at...
wach.com
Shots fired near SC hydro station days after shooting at NC substation: Deputies
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Deputies are investigating after someone fired shots near the Wateree Hydro Station in Kershaw County. According to Sheriff Lee Boan, the incident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Boan tells WACH Fox News, investigators got a report that someone shot out of the passenger side...
wach.com
Fairfield County man arrested in dog fighting ring case
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Fairfield County man was arrested and charged Wednesday after deputies say he participated in dog fighting operations. 42-year-old David Erving was arrested after found 7 injured dogs and 1 dead dog on his property, after a complaint was made of a malnourished dog at the location back on November 22.
coladaily.com
Former employee at Midlands Regional Center charged with assault & battery
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Michael Robert Short, 56, on Tuesday with assault & battery 3rd degree. The charges resulted from a request to investigate by the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs. According to the arrest warrant, Short was working as a...
WRAL
FBI investigates another attack on a substation - this time in South Carolina
The FBI is investigating more shots fired near a substation yesterday outside Columbia, South Carolina. WRAL's investigative data journalist Ali Ingersoll looked at federal data to track the trend in these types of attacks. The FBI is investigating more shots fired near a substation yesterday outside Columbia, South Carolina. WRAL's...
SLED charges man, caught on camera, with pushing vulnerable adult
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has charged a Richland county man with Assault/Assault and Battery 3rd degree. According to an incident report, a direct support professional for the center, Michael Robert Short, "did push the victim causing them to fall backwards on the floor." The report goes on to say that it was a vulnerable adult who was injured.
wach.com
Richland County Man arrested, accused of passing off stolen lottery tickets
A Columbia man was arrested late November after officials say he tried to pass off stolen lottery tickets. Richland County deputies say Tyrik Corley, 24, walked into a Irmo Food Lion and attempted to pass off lottery tickets he allegedly stole from a Pitt Stop back in October. Corley was employed at that Pitt Stop at the time.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington PD needs help identifying suspected burglar
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police department needs your help locating a man they say is suspected of burglarizing a location along Augusta Road. Authorities say the alleged incident took place November 11, 2022 where the man captured on these surveillance images is accused stealing various items worth around $3000 dollars.
wach.com
SC State on lockdown after possible gun spotted
ORANGEBURG, SC — South Carolina State University is on lockdown as campus police are currently searching for a man possibly carrying a gun on campus, according to campus officials. Students and employees are instructed to shelter in place until further notice. The man was described as wearing black pants...
