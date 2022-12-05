Read full article on original website
Josh Alexander Explains Why He Chose Not To Sign With AEW
In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight, Josh Alexander said that he definitely considered going to AEW but explained why he ended up not signing with them. We were sent the following highlights:. On why he didn’t sign with AEW: “It was definitely on the table and it...
Tony Khan Teases Update on ROH TV Situation This Weekend
– Ahead of this weekend’s ROH Final Battle event, ROH owner and AEW CEO Tony Khan hinted during today’s media conference call that an update on Ring of Honor’s TV situation could be revealed during the event (via Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston). Khan announced the acquisition of ROH earlier this year. The deal officially closed in May.
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 12.7.22
It’s the go home show for Final Battle and the Dynamite before next week’s Winter Is Coming so it is time to start hammering home the build for both shows. Believe it or not we have a battle royal this week for a shot at MJF’s….ring, rather than the World Title. That should get a lot of people on the show so let’s get to it.
Shawn Michaels Addresses Reports of William Regal Returning to WWE
– During today’s media call for WWE NXT Deadline, NXT executive Shawn Michaels discussed reports of William Regal returning to WWE. Michaels said the following during the media call (via Fightful):. “Right now, there is nothing official that I really have to announce. I will say this, we love...
Various News: This Week’s Episode of WWE’s The Bump Is Online, MLW War Chamber Tickets On Sale Tomorrow, Latest MLW Insider with EJ Nduka
– This week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump is now online, featuring X-Pac and the Street Profits. – Tickets for MLW War Chamber go on sale tomorrow. The event happens at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on April 6. – The latest MLW Insider with EJ...
Sasha Banks Reportedly Set For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Next Month
PWInsider reports that Mercedes Varnado, better known as Sasha Banks in WWE, is set to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 next month. It’s unknown if she will appear in front of the live audience, but she is being brought in by New Japan. In October, Banks teased a...
More Names Set For WWE Tryout This Week
A couple of more wrestling names are set for WWE’s tryout this week. As noted earlier, KC Navarro and Kylie Rae are part of the tryouts taking place at the WWE Performance Center this week. According to PWInsider, Vincent Marseglia and Dutch of The Righteous are also part of...
Valerie Loureda Gets WWE NXT Ring Name
MMA fighter-turned-WWE recruit Valerie Loureda has her official WWE NXT ring name. Loureda took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that she will be known as Lola Vice, as you can see below. Loureda officially signed WWE in August and made her debut at an NXT live event last month.
First Names Announced For WrestleCon 2023
WrestleCon has announced the first names set to appear at next year’s WrestleMania weekend event. The convention announced on Tuesday7 that Bret Hart, Mick Foley, Sgt. Slaughter, The Tonga Kid, and the Godwinns are set for appear at the convention. WrestleCon takes place from March 31st to April 2nd...
Update on Creative Discussions About MJF Prior To Full Gear
Prior to AEW Full Gear, MJF had been acting more like a babyface, including saving Jon Moxley from The Firm. However, he cemented his place as a heel by cheating to win the AEW World title and then hitting William Regal with brass knuckles. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there were serious discussions in AEW to have MJF become the company’s lead babyface after his title win. Ultimately, Tony Khan made the decision to keep the champion a heel.
Ask 411 Wrestling: Is Roman Reigns the Biggest Star in Wrestling?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
John Cena To Appear On Final WWE Smackdown Of 2022
Variety reports that John Cena is scheduled to appear on the December 30 episode of Smackdown, the final episode of 2022. The show will happen at the Amalie Arena in Tampa. More announcements will be made for the episode in the next few weeks. This will only be Cena’s second...
Details On Why Miro Has Been Absent From AEW TV
Miro hasn’t been seen much on AEW TV in 2022, and a new report has some details on why. The AEW star hasn’t been seen since All Out and has only worked four matches this year, and Fightful Select reports that it is not due to any injury issue.
WWE Reportedly Considering Having Roman Reigns Wrestle Twice at Wrestlemania
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there have been discussions internally in WWE of having Roman Reigns wrestle on both nights of Wrestlemania in April. The working idea is that Reigns would face both Cody Rhodes and The Rock. However it was noted that nothing has been finalized yet and...
Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette Were Both Ill This Week
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that both Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were very ill this week, but Moxley was obviously still at Dynamite. Moxley went to the taping because he knew he had to be on hand for the William Regal angle, and the story with keeping the Blackpool Combat Club together. While at the taping, he was asked about wrestling Konosuke Takeshita because Tony Khan wants to make Rampage stronger. Everyone involved was happy with how the match went.
Tony Schiavone Thinks Jim Herd Era of WCW Was the Worst Era to Work In
– During a recent Ask Tony Live show, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone discussed working in the Jim Herd era of WCW. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Tony Schiavone on Jim Herd: “There’s no question that the worst era to work in the front office was the Jim Herd era. He was f***ing clueless.”
Harvey Wippleman On Living With The Rock In Memphis, Friendship With Rocky Johnson
Harvey Wippleman has been a longtime friend of The Rock’s family, and he recently looked back on his friendship with Rocky Johnson and more. The longtime wrestling manager appeared on One on One with Teddy Long and talked about his becoming friends with Rocky Johnson, which eventually led to him living with the future Great One in Memphis. You can check out some highlights below:
Shawn Michaels Says New Day Are Open To Longer-Term Stay In NXT, Talks Bringing Main Roster Talent to Brand
The New Day are set to compete for the NXT Tag Team Championships at NXT Deadline, and Shawn Michaels recently talked about the team possibly staying there for a while. Michaels did a media call supporting this weekend’s PPV and talked about Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston’s arrival on the brand. You can see a couple highlights below, per Fightful:
Mikey Rukus On Combining His Love Of Wrestling & Music In AEW, How He Came On Board
Mikey Rukus serves as AEW’s music producer, and he recently discussed grewing up as a wrestling fan and how he combined his love of music and wrestling into a career. Rukus spoke with PWInsider for a new interview promoting the release of AEW: Symphony Series II, and you can check out a couple of highlights below:
Updated Lineup For ROH Final Battle
AEW has an updated lineup for ROH Final Battle after this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the updated card below for the PPV, which airs on December 10th on PPV:. * ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli. If Castagnoli loses, he must join the Jericho...
