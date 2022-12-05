Read full article on original website
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Trailer Teases the End of the Team
Just revealed at Brazil’s CCXP22, here is the new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Right off the bat, you’ll see the Guardians wearing matching team uniforms for the first time — uniforms that come right out of the Guardians comic books that first inspired this movie franchise.
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Kirstie Alley Was So Excited For Her ‘Star Trek’ Role That She Slept With The Ears On
Since the news broke of Kirstie Alley‘s sudden death at the age of 71, many stars who have worked with Kirstie came forward to share stories about her. The director of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Nicholas Meyer, opened up about working with Kirstie on the film and how she was so excited to get the role.
Brandy Will Play Cinderella Again in New ‘Descendants’ Movie
’90s kids had just one Cinderella: Brandy, who played the iconic Disney princess in an extremely popular TV movie version of Rogers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella. Rather than a live-action remake of the Disney cartoon (although Disney has done that too), this was a movie based on the stage musical of Cinderella by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, which originally debuted as a live television musical in 1957. (Its Cinderella: Julie Andrews.) With the great songs, plus performances from Brandy and Whitney Houston as the Fairy Godmother, it became a huge hit, watched by tens of millions of people on television. It was also a major best-seller of the VHS era.
The Worst Netflix Movies Of 2022
As 2022 comes to a close, it’s time to look back on the movies that came out this year. And while many films had exclusive theatrical releases — something we hadn’t seen in a while since the Covid pandemic — there were also plenty that were released directly on streaming platforms. Between HBO Max, Disney+, AppleTV+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Paramount+, the year was chock-full of new titles to watch from the warm, familiar comfort of our homes. As always, Netflix has delivered a wealth of original movies and TV shows — some good, some bad. We’re here to talk about the bad ones.
Bruce Lee Is Getting a New Biopic From Ang Lee
Almost 50 years after his death, Bruce Lee remains an icon of cinema and martial arts. People still watch his classic action movies, they still buy merchandise emblazoned with his likeness, and they are still fascinated by his philosophies and teachings. And people continue to make new art about him — including an upcoming biopic directed by Ang Lee, and starring Ang Lee’s son Mason Lee in the lead role.
‘That ‘70s Show’ Returns in First ‘That ’90s Show’ Trailer
And thus the torch is passed to a new generation. The ’90s favorite That ’70s Show is back — and now it is actually set in the 90s. Titled That ’90s Show, the new sequel series, coming to Netflix in early 2023, will feature the daughter of Eric and Donna spending the summer with her grandparents, Kitty and Red — AKA Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, returning That ’70s Show cast members.
rue21, Music Star Kane Brown Collaborate on Exclusive Limited-Edition Collection
WARRENDALE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- rue21, a leading American specialty retailer, announced today its collaboration with music star Kane Brown on an exclusive new collection. The partnership is the culmination of a special connection between rue21 and Brown, who has worn rue21 clothes on his rise to stardom. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005807/en/ Kane Brown has worn rue21 clothes on his rise to stardom. (Photo: Business Wire)
Is Wednesday Addams Having an Eddie Munson Moment?
Let's make one thing clear: Wednesday Addams has been in the public consciousness for a long, long time — way longer than Netflix or Stranger Things. The wonderfully grim youngest daughter of The Addams Family has been a pop culture icon for over 80 years. The franchise launched with the New Yorker comic strip in 1938 and was followed by the classic '60s live-action sitcom. Then there was the '70s and '90s animated cartoons, the '90s live-action movies, the hit Broadway show in 2010, and a plethora of animated films, video games, TV shows and other entertainment over the years.
‘Power Rangers’ Stars Amy Jo Johnson and More React to Green Ranger Jason David Frank’s Death: ‘Life Just Won’t Be the Same’
Power Rangers stars are paying tribute to their fallen Green Ranger, Jason David Frank. On Sunday (Nov. 20), a representative for Frank confirmed the actor died at the age of 49. Frank's exact cause of death has not been made public. The actor best known for his role as Tommy...
Amy Winehouse Disses Kanye West in Resurfaced Clip From 14 Years Ago: WATCH
Fans are lauding late singer Amy Winehouse as "ahead of her time" — and not just for her award-winning, critically acclaimed music. Instead, fans are praising her for dissing Kanye West in a resurfaced clip from 2008. "At least I'm not opening for a c--- like Kanye," Winehouse sang...
Bob McGrath, Original ‘Sesame Street’ Star, Dies at 90
For more than 45 years, generations of Sesame Street fans knew and loved Bob McGrath — “Bob Johnson” on the show. He was one of the original human cast members when the series first launched in 1969, and McGrath remained with the show until 2016. Sadly, McGrath passed away over the weekend. He was 90 years old.
‘Glass Onion’ Review: A Densely Layered Comic Whodunit
The secret of a great murder mystery is a mixture of complexity and solvability. The case needs to be dense enough that it can’t be figured out before the solution is revealed — but once the solution is revealed, it needs to feel like the answer was staring the audience in the face the entire time. So the idea of a glass onion — with its densely packed but transparent layers — works perfectly as a metaphor not just for this particular Benoit Blanc detective story but for pretty much every entry in the whodunit genre. And even though Glass Onion is writer/director Rian Johnson’s second whodunit (or third, if you count his debut film, Brick), this feels like his definitive work in this style, throwing everything he’s learned so far, and everything he wants to say, into an extremely satisfying and surprisingly timely thriller.
Why Are Harry Styles Fans Mad at TikTok Star Brittany Broski?
Who knew Spotify Wrapped could cause so much drama?. When TikTok star Brittany Broski revealed her top artists of 2022 on her Instagram Story after Spotify Wrapped dropped Nov. 30, Harry Styles fans weren't impressed. The "As It Was" superstar didn't appear in her top 5 list, prompting die-hard stans,...
TikTok Highlights the ‘Jewish Artists Who Made Kanye’s Career’
Following Kanye West's public antisemitic comments, his tweet featuring a swastika and his vocal support of Hitler, some fans are discussing the Jewish artists the rapper previously worked with who helped boost his career in various ways. In a viral TikTok, one user shouted out specific artists who have been...
Aerosmith cancels rest of Vegas residency because of Steven Tyler's continued illness
Aerosmith calls off the rest of its residency in Vegas due to Steven Tyler's ongoing health struggles. 'We'll see you in the new year!' the band tweets.
Joe Jonas Looks Back On Auditioning For ‘Spider-Man’
Was Joe Jonas almost in the Spider-Man suit? According to the singer, this is true. In a new interview with Variety's Just for Variety podcast, Jonas revealed that he was once in the running to play the superhero on the big screen. Speaking on his potential role in the 2012...
Kanye West Reddit Turns Into Taylor Swift Fan Forum Following Rapper’s Antisemitism
Kanye West's fans are turning against the rapper in the wake of his antisemitism. Exasperated fans and Swifties alike have transformed the artist's popular sub-Reddit, which has over 700,000 members, into a Taylor Swift appreciation forum. The post that spearheaded the movement was shared Thursday (Dec. 1). "This is now...
James Mangold Says No One Is ‘Replacing’ Indiana Jones
Rumors are whirring in the usual places about Indiana Jones’ future. Luckily, James Mangold isn’t having any of it. You can tell that the director is highly enthusiastic about this project, and he's not letting misguided guesses about Indiana Jones’ fifth entry get in the way. It’s incredibly fair that people would have their own theories about how Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is going to play out. Still, as Mangold points out, it’s not okay to take off running with scant details and imagine things that aren’t true.
Nova Twins Reveal Which Songs Inspire the Best Mosh Pits (Q&A)
Nova Twins can't help but live up to their cosmic namesake. The bright, fiery rockers from London have been friends since childhood, resulting in an undeniable chemistry that translates into their music. Composed of vocalist-guitarist Amy Love and bassist Georgia South, Nova Twins throw it back to the aesthetics of '90s and '00s girl groups with their coordinating outfits and makeup, while simultaneously looking to the future with their innovative, electrifying brand of rock.
