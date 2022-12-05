Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgxa.tv
$1,000 reward offered for information on wanted Cordele man
The Cordele Police Department needs the community's assistance in locating a suspect wanted for numerous criminal and traffic violations. According to a Facebook post, from the Cordele Police Department, on Wednesday, December 7 around 6:00 p.m., police responded to the 1000 block of North 3rd, due to a disturbance involving the suspect Valdis Daniel.
wgxa.tv
41-year-old convicted for trafficking heroin in South Macon neighborhood
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- 41-year-old Mitchell Todd Mixon was charged and convicted of trafficking heroin, by a Houston County jury on Thursday. Mixon was sentenced to twenty years and ordered to pay a $50,000 fine in addition to other conditions per Superior Court Judge, Katherine Lumsden. Judge Lumsden ordered...
wgxa.tv
Savannah man arrested for burglarizing Twiggs County gas station
TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Savannah man has been arrested for burglarizing a Twiggs County gas station. In a media release, the Twiggs County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were called to the Walthall gas station on Highway 96 on Saturday, December 3. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a door and window has been broken out. Investigators were able to get a description of the suspect's car and found him a few minutes later just a few miles from the gas station. Deputies found items from the store inside the man's car. He was later identified as William Stewart. He's facing multiple charges, including burglary.
southgatv.com
Cordele Police Department searching for Wanted Man
Cordele, GA. – Cordele Police Department is searching tonight for Valdis Daniel. Wednesday night officers were called to north third street to a disturbance involving Daniel. Allegedly, he was threatening someone with a gun. when officers arrived, Daniel fled in a car and the chase was on. After a...
WALB 10
Man wanted on multiple charges by Cordele police, reward offered
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A man is currently being sought by authorities on multiple warrants and for pointing a gun at someone, according to the Cordele Police Department. Valdis Daniel is wanted after the victim told police that they had been threatened by him with a gun on Wednesday night.
wgxa.tv
Bibb Co. deputies looking for Dodge Challenger stolen from Macon body shop
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Investigators in Bibb County need your help finding a car they say was stolen from a body shop last month. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a 2020 Dodge Challenger was stolen from Chandler Collision on Interstate Drive on November 25, 2022. The keys were left in the car at the request of the owner so they could pick it up.
wgxa.tv
Parents, grandmother of bed-ridden 4-year-old arrested on cruelty charges
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The parents and grandmother of a four-year-old girl are in jail on cruelty charges after the girl was found in, what deputies call, "a vulnerable state". According to reports from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, during a medical assessment on Wednesday, the child was found lying on her bed with her feeding tube in place, but her oxygen and pulse oximeter were disconnected.
41nbc.com
Houston County man sentenced to 10 years in prison following drug conviction
HOUSTON COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Houston County man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday after being convicted on drug charges. A news release from the Houston County District Attorney’s Office says Superior Court Judge Katherine Lumsden sentenced 41-year-old Mitchell Todd Mixon to 20 years with 10 of those to be served in the Georgia Department of Corrections. Mixon was also ordered to pay a $50,000 fine, “along with other conditions,” the release said.
wgxa.tv
Crawford County Middle High School investigating rumored school shooting
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Crawford County Middle High School Administrators are working with law enforcement to investigate a rumor that circulated about a possible school shooting on Friday. Interim Superintendent, Dr. Christopher Ridley, sent a message out to parents and guardians on Thursday, informing them that school administrators and...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Man found shot to death Friday morning in west Bibb County parking lot
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man has been found shot to death in a parking lot in Bibb County. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones confirms a body was found in a parking lot on Thomaston Road in west Bibb County. Jones says multiple shell casings were found near the body and that the death is being investigated as a homicide.
wgxa.tv
Father speaks out after son was attacked at Northside High School
Warner Robins, Ga(WGXA)-- Chris Clay said his son was attacked at Northside High School on Monday. Clay tells WXGA news that the fight broke out in the restroom and that it all started with one student. Clay said, "[the male student] kept messing with him and my son was repeatedly...
wgxa.tv
Man found shot just outside Downtown Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man who was shot was found on the corner of Riverside Drive and Spring Street near Downtown Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the man was shot in a different location. WGXA crews witnessed a man being put into a deputy vehicle on...
41nbc.com
1 hospitalized after being found near downtown Macon with gunshot wound
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person was found with a gunshot wound near downtown Macon Thursday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said in an email that it received a report of a person shot. “He was located at the corner...
Sandersville man wanted in two states considered armed and dangerous
Investigators in Sandersville need your help in locating an armed and dangerous man wanted in multiple counties in both Georgia and South Carolina.
WRDW-TV
81-year-old dead after house fire in Hancock County
SPARTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Friday morning that an 81-year-old victim is dead after a home fire in Sparta. At the request of the Hancock County Fire Department, Georgia Fire Marshal’s Office investigators responded to a home fire on Barnes Road.
'Tractor prints all through her grave': Macon grandmother upset with granddaughter's damaged gravesite
MACON, Ga. — Lisa Bryant's granddaughter Destiny Jones died in October 2020. Jones graduated from Dublin High School in 2019. Bryant says she's had past issues with her granddaughter's grave. Bryant bought a plot at Cherry Blossom Memorial Gardens in Lizella. When Bryant visited Jones' grave site on Sunday,...
41nbc.com
Perry Police: 1 in custody in connection with November shooting
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is now in custody in connection with a November shooting that required the victim to undergo surgery. A Perry Police Department news release says Thomas Parrish was taken into custody on Sunday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He’s charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and reckless conduct.
wgxa.tv
Coroner: Warner Robins man killed in wreck involving motorcycle
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fatal wreck involving a motorcycle is under investigation in Houston County. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, the wreck happened at the intersection of Carl Vinson Parkway and Elberta Road Thursday night around 10 p.m. Williams says a motorcycle and car collided as...
wgxa.tv
TRAFFIC ALERT: Train wreck in Monroe County
UPDATE (3:33 P.M.) -- WGXA crews observed the train moving and crossings being cleared. We are still waiting on information regarding the nature of the wreck and any other involvement. -- UPDATE (3:19 P.M.) -- The Monroe County School Superintendent, Dr. Mike Hickman, has told WGXA that alerts have been...
Multiple teens shot at West Club Apartments in Macon
MACON — Several teens were shot and two killed during a shooting at an apartment complex in Macon just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies responded to the West Club Apartments, regarding multiple people shot. Upon arrival deputies found a 16-year-old boy unresponsive and two 18-year-old boys and a 14-year-old...
Comments / 2