JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The strong finish to Tuesday’s Campbell-West District 3-AAAA game bode well for Campbell. However, it was the slow start to the game that cost ’em. West jumped out to a 10-0 lead, and Campbell played uphill from there. Despite carving a once 16 point lead down to a one point game at 51-50, Campbell could just not take the lead, and West held on to win 63-54. John Long was best in the game with his third straight double-double on a 19 point 10 rebound night. Devin Jones finished with a dozen points as Adama Sanogo chalked up eight followed by six from David Adkins and five points by Gavin Cox. Hyrum Hinckley and Elijah McKinney each tallied two.

JACKSBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO