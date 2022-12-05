Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in TennesseeTravel MavenTennessee State
Have You Received Your Flu Vaccine This Season - Tennesseans Among Most SickJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Related
1450wlaf.com
Patrick Garrett Bray, age 60, of Rocky Top
Patrick Garrett Bray, age 60, of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 4, 2022 at his home. Pat was born in Oliver Springs, Tennessee to the late Doug and AnnaLou Sharp Bray on Dec. 6, 1961. Pat was a brother, father, and papaw who will be missed by all. He worked as a material cutter for PACA for over 25 years. Pat was a simple man, who loved to hunt and fish, and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed a helping hand.
1450wlaf.com
Travis Wade Smith, age 32 of Lake City
Travis Wade Smith, age 32 of Lake City passed away Monday, December 5, 2022. He was born April 8, 1990 in Knoxville, TN. Travis was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed UT sports, fishing, hunting and live music. He was a very social person who loved his daughter, Emma very much. Travis is preceded in death by his grandparents, JoAnn Simpson, Helton & Blanche Smith and uncle, Gary Wayne Simpson.
1450wlaf.com
Today is the last day to donate to CASA’s annual food drive
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) began a food drive for the Christmas season last year, and this year’s drive wraps up today. However, there’s still time for you to drop off non-perishable food items at one of the many locations around Campbell County.
1450wlaf.com
It’s Christmas Parade weekend at Jellico; Sunday at 2pm
JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – Jellico’s Christmas Parade is Sunday at 2pm. And you’re invited to join the fun. Television favorites Lori Tucker and Bo Williams from WATE-TV 6 are Grand Marshals. Even Santa Claus will make a special guest appearance. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 12/09/2022-6AM)
1450wlaf.com
Caryville celebrates Christmas and welcomes you
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Santa tours the Town of Caryville. Caryville also hosts its annual Christmas lights contest. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 12/09/2022-6AM)
1450wlaf.com
Highway 63 Antiques is the newest Chamber of Commerce member
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The newest member of the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism is Highway 63 Antiques. WLAF’s Ann Rutherford shares photos from ribbon cutting day. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 12/09/2022-6AM)
1450wlaf.com
Matthew has Moore about what’s happening around town
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN (WLAF) – There are several events that happen around town each week, and I’m keeping you in the loop about what’s going on in our neck of the woods. Each week, I will share local happenings, and you’ll be up-to-speed. If you have an event that you’d like to share with the rest of Campbell County, give us a call at 423.562.1450 or send us an email to wlaf@1450wlaf.com.
1450wlaf.com
Business of the Month UBank and City of Jellico to be celebrated
JELLICO, TN (WLAF) – “Please join us on Thursday, December 08, 2022, as we celebrate our Business of the Month, UBank of Jellico, followed by a ribbon cutting at Jellico City Hall,” said Missy Tackett, Executive Director of the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. It...
1450wlaf.com
Basketball tonight as Campbell visits Karns
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Your Campbell Cougars return to basketball action tonight at Karns. The Lady Cougars open the first of three games at 4:30 with a JV game followed by the varsity Lady Cougars at 6:00 followed by the Cougars and Karns at 7:30. Click on the WLAF – Lindsay’s Carpet & Paint Center video player to watch the live televised game action.
1450wlaf.com
Body found in road at Murrayville identified
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – No foul play is suspected prior to a scheduled autopsy on the body, identified as that of Jerry Wayne Hutson, II, that was found yesterday afternoon in south Campbell County, according to Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton. Reports are coming in to WLAF News that...
1450wlaf.com
November activity for the CCSO released
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – Sheriff Wayne Barton and his staff share their monthly activity report from around Campbell County. This morning, the sheriff is providing a summary of the month of November activity. “I would like to thank our deputies for providing excellent service across all parts...
1450wlaf.com
Cougars spot West first 10 points, fall by nine in district opener
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The strong finish to Tuesday’s Campbell-West District 3-AAAA game bode well for Campbell. However, it was the slow start to the game that cost ’em. West jumped out to a 10-0 lead, and Campbell played uphill from there. Despite carving a once 16 point lead down to a one point game at 51-50, Campbell could just not take the lead, and West held on to win 63-54. John Long was best in the game with his third straight double-double on a 19 point 10 rebound night. Devin Jones finished with a dozen points as Adama Sanogo chalked up eight followed by six from David Adkins and five points by Gavin Cox. Hyrum Hinckley and Elijah McKinney each tallied two.
1450wlaf.com
Notice of special meeting for Industrial Development Board
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Here is a special notice from the Industrial Development Board. NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT BOARD OF CAMPBELL COUNTY, TENNESSEE. The Board of Directors of The Industrial Development Board of Campbell County, Tennessee (the “Board”) will hold...
1450wlaf.com
McCulley completes law enforcement training at Walters State
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Another Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy has completed law enforcement training. Sheriff Wayne Barton congratulates Joseph McCulley on successfully completing the Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy at Walter State Community College. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 12/08/2022-6AM)
1450wlaf.com
Lady Cougars win runaway over West in district opener
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – West scored the first two points of the game on Tuesday on Brown Court. Campbell scored the next 13 triggering a big night for the Lady Cougars enroute to a 60-16 victory. Lacey Pemberton was tops on the night with 13 points while Carley Kitts...
1450wlaf.com
Top Fitness hosts ribbon cutting as it joins the Chamber of Commerce
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Top Fitness is officially a member of the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce. Last week, Jeff and Karen, owners of Top Fitness, joined the chamber. Top Fitness is in the Whiteway Plaza where here’s always free Wi-Fi at Top Fitness. Join now by calling 423.352.6006.
1450wlaf.com
Body found in lake is that of former police officer, Rescue Squad member
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Few details are emerging from the investigation surrounding the discovery of a body in Norris Lake on Tuesday morning. However, officials with the La Follette Rescue Squad, who recovered the body, announce that it’s been identified as that of former squad member and retired law enforcement officer Curtis “Curt” Jesse.
1450wlaf.com
Car hits a tree, goes over an embankment, traps driver
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – At 7pm Wednesday, crews with the Campbell County Rural Fire Service were dispatched to Towe String Road south of Memorial Drive on a car wreck. The report came in that a car hit a tree. Upon arrival crews found that a car did hit a tree and ended up over the embankment with one victim in the car uninjured. The driver was unable to exit the car due to the lack of stability of the vehicle.
1450wlaf.com
One person goes to hospital another to jail in Wednesday shooting
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) –An arrest has been made in a Wednesday afternoon disturbance and shooting. investigators with the Detective Division of the La Follette Police Department arrested 29-year old Tiphani Rashel Taylor on an aggravated assault charge. Taylor is accused of shooting her live in boyfriend who is listed...
1450wlaf.com
Woman accused of shooting boyfriend still in jail, he’s recovering
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A woman accused of shooting her boyfriend in the buttocks earlier this week remains housed in the Campbell County Jail this morning. The shooting occurred at the home the couple shares in Linden Park, according to La Follette Police. HERE is a related story. Officials...
Comments / 0