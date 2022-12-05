Read full article on original website
The Team-Up Of The Decade Is Here: Previewing ‘Batman/Spawn’ #1
Two dark heroes, cursed by tragedy, find their paths crossing again…but not by choice!. What sinister foe is at work, pitting the Dark Knight against the Hellspawn? From the shadows of Gotham City to New York City, this epic event is the blockbuster you’ve been waiting almost two decades for!
Beware The Creeper In ‘Danger Street’ #1 Preview
“Joining the Justice League is a goal for any superhero, but what happens when a quest for membership takes a sinister turn? Join Starman, Metamorpho, and Warlord as they look to prove themselves worthy by summoning and defeating Darkseid in battle. Soon they’ll learn that calling upon a New God never ends well, and their world is headed for a crisis as a result! The journey to save the day will be a treacherous one filled with princesses, knights, and all kinds of monsters. Each person the heroes encounter plays a crucial role in this sprawling yet gripping narrative that is a little bit silly, a whole lot dark, and completely cool. Expect the unexpected with a supporting cast featuring Manhunter, Lady Cop, the Green Team, and the Creeper!
The Bell Rings For The Final Round: Previewing ‘Do A Powerbomb’ #7 Series’ Finale
“MINISERIES FINALE LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, INTRODUCING THE FINAL ISSUE OF THIS SERIES!!! Lona Steelrose and Cobrasun must face the ultimate challenge on their path to resurrecting Lona’s mother! Will they be successful?”. Do A Powerbomb #7 is out now from Image Comics.
Preview: Dark Horse Books’ ‘Our Encounters With Evil & Other Stories Library Edition’ HC
Dark Horse Books has revealed a preview of Our Encounters With Evil & Other Stories Library Edition HC, out next week from writer Mike Mignola, writer/artist Warwick Johnson-Cadwell, and colorist Dave Stewart. ‘Join monster hunters extraordinaire and jump into eerie and whimsical Victorian-style tales of monster hunters, vampires, and supernatural...
Dark Horse Presents A New ‘Stranger Things’ Anthology Comic Series
Welcome to Hawkins, Indiana—where nothing “strange” ever happens. Writer Jody Houser returns to pen an anthology of vibrant new stories woven into the larger tapestry of the Netflix series Stranger Things in Stranger Things: Tales From Hawkins. Joining Houser on her trip through Hawkins are artists Caio Filipe, Sunando C, and Giorgia Gio Esposito, colorist Dan Jackson, and letterer Nate Piekos.
First Look: A Hopeful Spirit Meets Vengeful Plotting In ‘Eve– Children Of The Moon’ #3
BOOM! Studios revealed today a first look at Eve: Children Of The Moon #3, the next issue in their Eve sequel series by author Victor LaValle, rising star artist Jo Mi-Gyeong, colorist Brittany Peer, and letterer AndWorld Design. While Eve courts the people with her determined and hopeful spirit, Selene...
Take A Trip Through The Infinite Earths Of The DCU In ‘Dark Crisis: Big Bang’ #1 Preview
“After the monumental events of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #4, Pariah has successfully resurrected the infinite Multiverse…and all of reality is still reeling from the event. Dark Crisis: Big Bang #1 is a haunting journey through these newly re-formed realities, from The Jurassic League to DC: Mech…from Dark Knights of Steel to Batman’89 and back again…in a guest-star-galore all-new epic by comics legend and DC architect Mark Waid.”
‘The Vampire Diaries’ Had a ‘Wall of Dead’ With Headshots of Every Character Who Got Killed Off
Here's a look at the cast of 'The Vampire Diaries' keeping a 'Wall of Dead' for killed-off characters and a look at one character who was supposed to stay dead.
Satire With Bite – Previewing ‘Billionaire Island: Cult Of Dogs’ #2
“Billionaire Island still stands, but life is very different than it once was. With mercenaries at every turn and F-list stars struggling to survive, the lush life has taken a turn for the worse. Join us on a walking tour as we see what’s left of the island… and what’s in store for our hero, Business Dog!”
Let’s Try This Again: Reviewing ‘Immortal X-Men’ #9
‘Immortal X-Men’ #9 unleashes the most sinister member of the Quiet Council as the series move ever closer to the upcoming ‘Sins of Sinister’ event, in a really darkly fun & informative issue that moves a lot of the brewing plots forward. This is a series that continues to evolve and show off just how many things can be done with such an array of characters that span the range from complicated to amoral to just pure evil.
Previewing ‘Undiscovered Country’ #22 From Image Comics
Art by Guiseppe Camuncoli, Leonardo Marcello Grassi. “DISUNITY” Part Four – Charlotte and Valentina’s wild quest through the turning points of American history nears its conclusion while Ace Janet and Chang come face to face with the most dangerous possible destiny for the US…and their own.
New Story Arc Previewed: ‘Blood Stained Teeth’ #7
“NEW STORY ARC Atticus Sloane has a cash flow problem! But with Mr. Tooth still on his back, raising cash to pay the Bone Merchant is easier said than done. Meanwhile, the devious First Borns reveal their plans as the mysterious Pensmiths-an ancient society of Vampire assassins-enter the fray. Series artist and co-creator PATRIC REYNOLDS returns to the hit series to explore deadly new corners of this blood-sucking universe!”
DC Comics Reveals ‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’ Variant Covers
Shazam! Fury of the Gods is due out March 17, 2023 and to mark the release DC Comics have commissioned a set of variant covers featuring art inspired by the movie. Here’s the covers and the comics they will be adorning across the month of the film’s release:
Gus Starts Hearing Voices In ‘Damage Control’ #5 Preview
This is it… This is Gus’s absolute last, last chance to find a place to fit in at Damage Control. Unfortunately, the only remaining department that will have him is the Deep Storage Vault—where he is tasked with cataloging the contents of all the endless rows of crates and containers. Seems like it should be fairly low-risk. However, this is Gus we’re talking about, and before the day is over, there will be a massive morass of mechanical mayhem perpetrated by Machine Man, Jocasta, Sentry 459, TESS-ONE and Sentinels galore! Hans Rodionoff and Adam F. Goldberg continue to churn out hilarious word combinations, and Nathan Stockman serves up visual punchlines that will delight and entertain you as we conclude Gus’ epic journey through Damage Control!
The Next ‘2000 AD Apex Edition’: The Brilliance Of Kevin O’Neill
Last month we lost Kevin O’Neill, one of the great talents in comics. Which makes the announcement today that he and 2000 AD had been working on an apex edition of his work somewhat bittersweet. This came as a hard read this morning – just awful timing on top...
Add Mantis To Your ‘Marvel Contest Of Champions’ Roster
Mantis played a big part in the recent The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Now the superhero will be joining Marvel Contest of Champions as its newest playable character. See what’s in store this month in the popular mobile brawler:. The plague of Galactus continues to consume The...
The Comicon Advent Calendar 2022: Day 8 – ‘Another Bloody Christmas’ By Dave Gibbons
Day 8 of The Comicon Advent Calendar and hopefully you’re beginning to feel a lot like Christmas… today it’s a seasonal bit of John Constantine…. Thanks, Gerald, you silly little sod. It’s Christmas Day, I’m dying for a fag and a curry, I’m getting fucking frostbite in me foot and now there’s some sort of undead pox-ridden greebly wandering about. Thanks a bunch.
DC Announces ‘Superman: Lost’ From Christopher Priest And Carlo Pagulayan
With the return of Superman to Earth and a relaunch for the Man of Steel imminent, it would seem that DC Comics are finally showing Clark some much needed love. After all, it can’t always be about Batman, right? And as a fan for the big blue boy scout, I for one welcome the announcement that the Deathstroke team of writer Christopher Priest (Black Adam) and artist Carlo Pagulayan (Deathstroke) are reuniting for a 10-issue Superman series, Superman: Lost, debuting March 14th, 2023.
New Look At ‘Nemesis: Reloaded’ #1 From Mark Millar And Jorge Jiménez
Mark Millar’s newsletter is the gift that just keeps in giving, with his latest one giving fans another preview for the forthcoming Nemesis: Reloaded #1, with art by Jorge Jiménez. And arguably, it’s the best look we’ve had yet. But, don’t take my word for it, take a look yourself below:
Dynamite Announces Plans For The Facsimile Edition Of 1995’s ‘Gargoyles’ #1
When Dynamite’s new Gargoyles series was announced in July, it was part of plan to also reprint and replicate some of the original 1990s Gargoyles comics. And with the first issue of the new series on stands — and reportedly flying off of them — the company has formalized part of the reprint effort.
