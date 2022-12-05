Read full article on original website
Polygon
Kid rushes stage at The Game Awards, gets arrested
An unidentified person crashed The Game Awards stage Thursday night after Elden Ring won the night’s game of the year award. He’s since been arrested after being ushered off stage by security, according to host Geoff Keighley. The person appeared to follow Elden Ring game director Hidetaka Miyazaki...
techaiapp.com
The Game Awards 2022: Death Stranding 2, Diablo 4, Hades II, Armored Core 6, More Announced
The Game Awards 2022 were held earlier today, marking the epic conclusion to this year’s season of games, and promising more in the years to come. The lengthy three-and-a-half-hour show was held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, with returning host Geoff Keighley, backed by a tremendous musical orchestra and an even louder in-person audience. With Elden Ring taking home the coveted Game of the Year award, prime celebrity appearances, a slew of new title reveals, and an individual who snuck up on stage before they were arrested, this year’s celebration felt like quite a grand affair. The most notable announcements this time include Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2, the studio’s first-ever sequel in Hades II, gameplay for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Diablo 4, a release date for Street Fighter 6, and more.
The Game Awards 2022: The full list of nominees
The complete list of nominees The Game Awards 2022, presented December 8th, 2022, is below. The Game Awards are being presented from Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles. Authenticated voting is open to the public on www.thegameawards.com and the official TGA Discord server. NOMINEES. GAME OF THE YEAR. A Plague Tale: Requiem...
techaiapp.com
The Game Awards Winners 2022: The Full List, From Best Ongoing to Game of the Year
Elden Ring took home the biggest prize at The Game Awards 2022 held Thursday night in Los Angeles, over its chief rival God of War Ragnarök, though the latter PlayStation exclusive triumphed over the former FromSoftware title in total number of wins (six vs four). While God of War Ragnarök dominated the audio, narrative, and performance categories — Christopher Judge was given the trophy by none other than Al Pacino — Elden Ring swept best game and art direction. Naturally, both games won in their respective genre categories as well (best role-playing and action/adventure).
IGN
Xbox's Game Awards No-Show Is a Slap in the Face to Players
It's a bad sign when there were more Muppets at The Game Awards than Xbox world premieres. As someone who's been playing and covering Xbox for 20 years, I’m not sure I’ve ever been more baffled by the console-maker’s decision-making. I tweeted my frustration as soon as the industry's glitziest event of the year came to its awkward end, and if the hundreds of responses to that tweet told me anything, it's that this was no hot take. How could it be? Microsoft literally showed nothing for the year to come, despite promising us a huge 2023 at last summer's Xbox Showcase.
Kid Crashes The Game Awards Making References to Bill Clinton
A night that was full of awards, new game premiers and fun cameos, may have been upstaged by an individual that was not supposed to be on the stage. After Elden Ring won Game of the Year, a younger individual, who had been seen in the background, walked up to the microphone and said something about Bill Clinton. Not much is clear right now but here is the latest on the situation surrounding the Game Awards Bill Clinton Kid.
IGN
The Game Awards 2022 Will Be the Shortest Show Yet, Geoff Keighley Says
The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley says this year’s awards are the shortest yet. “Tonight is probably the shortest show we’ve done,” he said on Twitter. “It will still run 2.5 hours but we’ve streamlined the runtime with more focused content, fewer, bigger sponsors, and some big theatrical moments.”
Xbox's no-show at The Game Awards caps off a disappointing 2022
Microsoft had a few bright spots in 2022, but the drudgery of the Activision-Blizzard deal and lack of AAA games is really starting to bite.
Game On: 'Elden Ring' takes top honors at The Game Awards
The challenging fantasy game wins Game of the Year at the annual video game awards show. Rick Damigella reports.
Digital Trends
Everything announced at The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards has rolled around once again, awarding developers who made some of the year’s best games and unveiling a bunch of new trailers and game announcements. Geoff Keighley’s annual event is equal parts award show and video game showcase, and The Game Awards 2022 was no different.
knowtechie.com
Microsoft commits to 10 years of Call of Duty on Nintendo
Microsoft revealed it will fully support Nintendo consoles with Call of Duty games for 10 years this week. Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, shared news of the company’s new commitment on Twitter. In addition to Nintendo, Microsoft committed to offering Call of Duty to PC gamers through Steam in the future.
ComicBook
Mega Man Fans are Hoping for an Announcement at The Game Awards
The Game Awards is set to take place on Thursday, and publishers are starting to drop hints about what games will appear during the show. Capcom's official Twitter account reminded followers about the presentation, leaving fans to assume the publisher will have some presence. While Street Fighter 6 seems like the safest bet, Mega Man fans are hoping to see the blue bomber appear. It's been a while since the company's mascot appeared in a brand-new game, but the show would be the perfect place to debut something like that.
Best trailers, announcements, and moments at The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards 2022 was packed with announcements - here are the best.
HHW Gaming: ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ & Other Big Announcements From The Game Awards
There were plenty of huge game announcements during The Game Awards. The post HHW Gaming: ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ & Other Big Announcements From The Game Awards appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
CNET
First Death Stranding 2 Game Footage Revealed at The Game Awards
Death Stranding 2, the sequel to Hideo Kojima's bizarre, divisive video game, was announced Thursday night at The Game Awards. It looks as wild as you might expect. You can watch the game's first trailer below. Death Stranding 2 appears to be set after its predecessor. The trailer ended with...
The Verge
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will feature Idris Elba
Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a major expansion next year, and it will include a major addition to the cast: Idris Elba. His appearance was confirmed as part of a new Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty trailer released during The Game Awards 2022 on Thursday. Elba will play a character named Solomon...
ComicBook
The Game Awards' Strange Bill Clinton Shoutout Ends in Arrest
The Game Awards 2022 had a very strange shoutout to Bill Clinton which then ended in an arrest. The Game Awards is far from a "serious" awards show, it's trying to celebrate games, but also have some fun with it. That's how we ended up with moments such as Josef Fares screaming "f--k the Oscars!" on stage, Animal from the Muppets helping present an award, and much more. It's a silly show, but one that many people love tuning in to. Not only do our favorite games get recognized, but we also get announcements for new ones, some of which are huge surprises and can "break the internet".
Christopher Judge wins Best Performance for God Of War at The Game Awards
It’s happening everyone, it’s happening. The Game Awards are underway as we speak and the first major award of the night has officially been handed out. Geoff Keighley kicked off tonight’s ceremony by bringing out Al Pacino, of all people, to announce the winner of ‘Best Performance.’ After a brief struggle to read the teleprompter, Al finally got around to announcing the nominees.
Among Us announces new mode launching today at The Game Awards
AMONG Us has announced a new game mode that will shake up how fans play the social game. Traditionally a group of people play together and are randomly assigned the role of crewmate or imposters. It is the crewmates’ job to complete tasks around the ship, while it is the...
Ars Technica
“The Game Awards” Awards: Picking the night’s best new game trailers
Thursday night's annual presentation of The Game Awards was ostensibly about recognizing the best games that came out in the last year, and titles like God of War: Ragnarok and Elden Ring ended the night as big winners. But anyone who's watched any of the annual Geoff Keighley-led award presentations in the past knows The Game Awards aren't really about the awards. They're all about the countless "World Premiere" trailers and announcements for games coming in the next year and beyond.
