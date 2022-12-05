Read full article on original website
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week December 9, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
New Texas Homeowners- Don’t Fall For This Convincing Scam
There's a mail scam that's been going around for years at this point, and I don't want you to fall for it. Purchasing a new home is already an arduous, stressful, and paperwork-laden process without shelling out cash for this dumb, albeit very convincing, scam. What appears to be a...
Watch Wild Dashcam Video of a Wreck on Texas Highway
Another day, another example of just how poorly people drive here in the Lone Star State. Is there anything more annoying than an impatient driver? For my money, the answer is a hard “no.”. If you’re running late for something, just bite the bullet and show up late. It’s...
Do Texans Have a Higher Risk of Burglaries During the Holiday Season?
You have to be one heartless person to break into someone’s home. But you’ve got to be next-level wicked to break into somebody’s home during the holidays – especially during a time like now in which so many people are struggling to make ends meet. But...
Texas Gets It Right By Banning Tik Tok From Government Devices
Texas governor Greg Abbott says and does some things that I don't agree with wholeheartedly. His refusal to consider pardons for low-level marijuana offenses, for example. That just feels petty to me. But I absolutely think he made the right call banning Tiktok from government devices. This was his reasoning:
