Read full article on original website
Related
1350kman.com
Police arrest two after fentanyl, crack cocaine seized in Junction City
Two Junction City men were arrested Wednesday after police seized over 2,500 counterfeit prescription pills, believed to be fentanyl, and over 13 grams of Crack Cocaine, while serving a search warrant in the 600 block of West 4th Street. The Junction City Police Department says 49-year-old Juan Castro and 35-year-old...
1350kman.com
Basement concept a possibility for Riley County EMS headquarters project
Riley County Commissioners were presented Thursday with a briefing on its EMS headquarters renovation project, which is currently under design. Director David Adams shared concepts for a first floor plan that ArchImages is proposing as well as a concept for a possible basement for the facility, to serve as space for an emergency operations center and conference space.
1350kman.com
USD 475 to commit $15 million in hopes of landing federal grant for early childhood center
USD 475 school board members are moving forward with an application for a federal defense community infrastructure program (DCIP) grant to help fund a future early childhood education center proposed on the site of the former Junction City High School. Results likely won’t be known until August. Board members Thursday...
1350kman.com
In Focus 12/9/22 – Ascension Via Christi, K-State VP David Rosowsky
Friday’s edition of In Focus featured guests from Ascension Via Christi as well as Kansas State University. The show opened with Ascension Via Christi Manhattan President and CEO Bob Copple as well as Mercy Community Health Foundation and Wamego Hospital Foundation Director Chris Spooner. Spooner started talking about his role with the foundations and the role of philanthropy in local health care. Copple then discussed the uptick in COVID, Flu and RSV cases locally, their impact on staffing, as well as the hospital’s decision to move on from Anesthesia Associates.
1350kman.com
K-State celebrates fall 2022 commencement
Fall commencement ceremonies were held at Kansas State University over the weekend. K-State President Richard Linton delivered the commencement speech to the Graduate School Friday afternoon at Bramlage Coliseum. During his speech, Linton shared a picture from when he completed Graduate School at Virginia Tech. Oliver Brown Elementary fifth grade...
1350kman.com
RCHD offering free testing for flu, COVID-19 and RSV
The Riley County Health Department on Monday will begin offering free testing for influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19 viruses from their mobile response trailer. Officials say appointments are required and there is no charge to patients for any of these tests. Residents can schedule a testing appointment online...
1350kman.com
How Jerome Tang is going to build K-State’s future schedules
When Jerome Tang was hired at K-State prior to the 2022-23 season, the Wildcats’ nonconference schedule was already made for him, an oddity in today’s college basketball. Tang’s regime was only able to schedule one game, a road contest at Cal – the Wildcats’ second game of the season.
Comments / 0