Friday’s edition of In Focus featured guests from Ascension Via Christi as well as Kansas State University. The show opened with Ascension Via Christi Manhattan President and CEO Bob Copple as well as Mercy Community Health Foundation and Wamego Hospital Foundation Director Chris Spooner. Spooner started talking about his role with the foundations and the role of philanthropy in local health care. Copple then discussed the uptick in COVID, Flu and RSV cases locally, their impact on staffing, as well as the hospital’s decision to move on from Anesthesia Associates.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO