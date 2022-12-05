Read full article on original website
December Teacher Of The Month: Paul Determan, Sartell Middle School
Congratulations to our Teacher Of The Month for December: Paul Determan of Sartell Middle School! Mr. Determan is a Social Studies teacher at the school who was nominated by one of his current students. "I want to nominate Mr Determan to acknowledge his love for his students and his job....
Sartell Native Tom Bearson’s 2014 Murder Still Unsolved
I was reminded of this story when I saw that the Tom Bearson Basketball Courts in Sartell were opened back in September. Bearson was a standout basketball player at Sartell High School and it's a fitting memorial. To refresh your memory, in 2014 Tom Bearson was attending a party in...
Becker School Board Discusses Tax Levy Tonight
BECKER (WJON News) - The Becker school board meets Monday night for their “Truth in Taxation” meeting. Director of Business Services, Kevin Januszewski, will explain the proposed 2023 budget and the over $11 million payable 2023 tax levy. The levy is a 4.6% increase from the 2022 payable...
Santa Stops in Foley Saturday!
FOLEY (WJON News) - Santa will make a stop in Foley Saturday!. The Minnesota Honor Society and Foley High School are hosting a breakfast with Santa to benefit the Big Brothers Big Sisters program Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Foley High School. On the menu:. French...
Rockville in Pictures [GALLERY]
Rockville is a city in Stearns County with a population of 2,448 in the ROCORI school district. The city is southwest of St. Cloud on Highway 23.
Iconic Supper Club in West Central MN Closing After 60 Years
MAYNARD (WJON News) – Anyone who has lived in West Central Minnesota has likely heard of Budger’s Dinner House. And, it’s a pretty good bet that you’ve eaten there at least a few times in your life. The restaurant is only open three nights a week...
Election Hand Count Shows Change of 2 Votes in Sherburne County
ELK RIVER (WJON News) - A hand count of the election results show a change in two votes in Sherburne County. Auditor-Treasurer Diane Arnold says of the 14,336 votes hand counted, two votes resulted in a change in one race with Representative Tom Emmer gaining one vote and his challenger Jeanne Hendricks gaining one vote in the same precinct.
High School Sports Results Thursday December 8
(Mia Rogholt led the Storm with 26 points) (Grace Sand led the Crusaders with 16 points and 5 rebounds) (Ally Tromburg won the all around with a final score of 32.6)
Get In The Holiday Spirit By Taking A Carriage Ride In Central Minnesota
Dashing through the snow, on a one-horse open sleigh, over the fields we go, laughing all the way!. Go ahead and don that Santa cap, throw on a warm jacket, maybe a scarf, and some hand warmers because you are going to be heading out on a one-horse open carriage ride at this Central Minnesota business! This Hutchinson-based business offers up one-hour carriage rides for those that want to experience the holidays, or just Minnesota in a different way this winter.
The Weekender: Livewire Theatre, Escape Room and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Enjoy the holiday season with some festive fun happening around central Minnesota. Put your skills to the test with the Stearns History Museum Escape Room, enjoy the sounds of Mark O'Conners in Collegeville, catch a holiday concert at St. Cloud State University, witness an electric Christmas show with Livewire Theatre and see an Andy and Bing Christmas at the Paramount Theatre. Read more in The Weekender!
GREAT Theatre Opens Production of Black Nativity
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - Experience the retelling of the Nativity through high energy music and extraordinary dance this weekend. GREAT Theatre opens their production of Langston Hughes' Black Nativity Friday. Originally premiering in 1961, it was one of the first plays Off-Broadway written by an African American. Since then...
Foley Discusses Taxes Tonight
FOLEY (WJON News) - The city of Foley will adopt the budget and set taxes for 2023 tonight, but not before the “Truth in Taxation” meeting. Tonight’s city council meeting will end with the presentation of last year’s actual income and expenses, a look at the proposed 2023 budgets, and the 2023 tax levy. Following the presentation, there will be a time for questions from the community before the vote.
Sartell Police Reporting Increase in Package Thefts
SARTELL (WJON News) - It's that time of year where many of us will be having packages delivered to our doorsteps. Authorities are reminding you to take extra care when having mail and packages delivered this holiday season. Package thefts usually increase between the months of November through January. The...
Photo Bomber Turns Out To Be This Amazing Minnesota Vikings Player
What are the chances that something like this would happen to any of us here in Minnesota? A family of four, just out taking some holiday pictures, in their favorite Vikings attire; are photobombed by a gigantic man. Not just ANY gigantic man. This man happens to be an actual Minnesota Viking player!
Two Hurt After Rear End Crash Involving A School Bus
ATWATER (WJON News) - Two people were hurt after a truck rear ended a school bus Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Highway 12 in Kandiyohi County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the bus and truck were both heading east on Highway 12, when the school...
Sheriff: Business Owner Charged with Theft By Swindle
ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- The owner of a construction company has been accused of accepting payment but not doing the work. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Derek Fischer has been charged with Felony Theft by Swindle and Felony Theft by False Representation. They say Fischer and his business partner are owners of RockSolid Construction and Snow Removal LLC in Douglas County and Otter Tail County.
Crafts Direct Cafe Space is Available For Lease – Here’s What I Think Should Happen
I popped into Crafts Direct in Waite Park this week to browse the fabric section and pick up a few things, when something caught my eye. There were signs by the empty restaurant/cafe space in the building that said it is available for lease. I'm not sure how long these signs have been up, I'm in the store once a week but I'm usually on a mission and have tunnel vision guiding me to the aisle I need supplies in. Nonetheless, this is exciting.
Tri-County Crimestoppers Has Some Holiday Tips
The holiday shopping season is underway. Many people order packages and those packages can sit on doorsteps which could make for crimes of opportunity for criminals. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers has some tips to help you not be a victim. Mages suggests tracking each package you expect to arrive...
Waite Park Man Accused of Threatening Woman With a Knife
ST. CLOUD -- A Waite Park man is charged in Stearns County District Court after allegedly threatening a woman with a knife. Waite Park Police responded to a knife complaint on Tuesday and met with a woman who said 24-year-old Bobby Barela stood over her while holding a knife and threatening to stab her.
