Fatal accident on Highway 44 near Alice
A two-vehicle accident has left one dead outside of Alice Saturday morning. Other occupants in the cars involved were sent to an area hospital.
Off-duty officer identified in Sunset Rodeo shooting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi police officer has been identified in connection with a shooting that happened last month at Sunset Rodeo, a business off of South Staples St. Senior Officer David Mendoza was one of the off-duty officers working on location at a bar on the...
Two juveniles injured in shooting on Brooks Drive
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two juveniles are recovering following a shooting earlier Thursday evening. According to Corpus Christi police, the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at a home on Brooks Drive. CCPD told 3NEWS that their injuries do appear to be non-life threatening. A suspect is in custody, said...
Drunk Driver Blamed for Aransas Pass Wreck
, , Motorists approaching Cleveland Blvd. from Harrison Blvd. in Aransas Pass, right across from City Hall and the police station will notice something disturbing, remnants of a violent crash, the result it turns out from an alleged drunk driver. This is all that’s left from the December 1 collision that occurred around 11:00 p.m., according to authorities. A stop sign was knocked over and a streetlamp sheared right off its base, now lying on the ground, useless. Police tellThe Progress a male driver was speeding through the curve coming up to W. Wheeler, hit the curb, and the rest is history. Debris from the crash helped investigators match him with the damage done when they caught up to the driver moments later. After a field sobriety test it was determined the man had too much to drink and has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated (DWI).
CCPD respond to rollover accident on Crosstown
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police responded to a vehicle rollover off of Hwy 286 northbound near South Port Avenue. One vehicle did rollover but all passengers have non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials with CCPD. More from 3News on KIIITV.com:. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily...
One dead after head-on crash in Kleberg County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person is dead after a head-on crash on SH-285 in Kleberg County Tuesday evening. Officials with the Department of Public Safety (DPS) said a silver Nissan was traveling westbound when the driver crossed the center stripe line and crashed head-on into a Ford F-250. The driver, identified as Nathaniel Lucas Ghidoni, 43, of San Antonio, was pronounced dead at the scene.
CCPD officer identified in late November shooting at scene of domestic disturbance
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A CCPD officer has been identified in relation to a shooting that happened around 6 p.m. on Nov. 25. Officers arrived at to the 3000 block of Antelope for a domestic disturbance call. After arriving, officers made contact with a suspect who pulled out his weapon, which forced Senior Officer Alexander LaBatto to discharge his gun, according to the CCPD blotter.
43-year-old Nathaniel Lucas Ghidoni Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Corpus Christi Tuesday evening. The crash happened on SH-285 in Kleberg. According to the Police, a silver Nissan and a Ford F-250 were involved in the collision.
CCPD investigates shooting near Uptown Corpus Christi
CCPD responded to a shooting at about 9:15 p.m. at the Bay Vista Pointe Apartment complex located on the 800 block of Caranchua Street.
Several migrants discovered in back of 18-wheeler in Kleberg County
KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — The driver of an 18-wheeler was arrested Friday morning after several migrants, found to be in the country illegally, were discovered in a trailer in Kleberg County. The driver was also arrested on suspicion of DWI, the police report states. A 911 call came in...
Conveyor belt machine causes plant fire on Hopkins Road
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department responded to a plant fire Friday afternoon on the city's north-west side. Crews arrived on Hopkins Road near the Corpus Christi International Airport . The call was for a large filter container that had caught fire. CCFD officials told 3NEWS...
Crews St. murder suspect was convicted in 1991 murder case
Court documents have been obtained detailing a murder conviction for Hector Davila. The same man accused of the murder of his home health care taker.
Man shot, killed by officers in Woodsboro identified as 24-year-old Franco Anzaldua
WOODSBORO, Texas — A man was shot and killed by Refugio County sheriff's deputies in Woodsboro after he allegedly fired several shots at them, Sheriff Pinky Gonzales told 3NEWS. Sheriff's deputies responded to a home on the 600 block of Pugh St. early Tuesday morning after getting a call...
One man dead after late night Sunday crash off I-37, Suntide Road
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 38-year-old man is dead after being involved in a major traffic accident on Interstate 37 and Suntide Road on Sunday night. The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday that Jesse Morales died of blunt-force trauma injuries. Morales was traveling southbound when he left...
KIII TV3
Major crash near Texas Hwy 285, US Hwy 77 in Riviera kills one, injures multiple
Roads in the area of Hwy. 285 and US Hwy. 77 are still blocked as crews work to clear the wreckage.
Emergency crews respond to 18-wheeler rollover in Kleberg County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kleberg County first responders are currently on scene of an 18-wheeler rollover on SH-285 near Santa Rosa Ranch. Both SH-285 and US Hwy 281 are closed so crews can clean up the wreckage. Officials with the Department of Public Safety (DPS) will conduct an investigation...
corpuschristicronica.com
Woman found stabbed to death on Crews Street
A woman was found stabbed to death in a home on the 2400 block of Crews Street on Saturday. The Corpus Christi Police Department was dispatched to Crews Street and Segrest Street and found the woman dead in a back garage home on the floor. Authorities responded when the woman’s...
Texas traffic stop leads to fentanyl seizure worth $1.8M
A traffic stop that occurred on the morning of Dec. 2 led to a discovery of fentanyl worth $1.8 million.
14-year-old arrested after shooting 41-year-old man during a basketball game in Alice
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CLARIFICATION: A photo that originally ran with this story mistakenly showed an Saenz Elementary School in Alice. This shooting did not involve an Alice school. A man was shot by a 14-year-old boy after an argument during a basketball game at the Avenue One 10...
Drugs, exotic animal skins, and weapons seized by Alice PD
The Alice Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division was investigating a burglary when they discovered what they say are stolen items.
