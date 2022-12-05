ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KIII 3News

Two juveniles injured in shooting on Brooks Drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two juveniles are recovering following a shooting earlier Thursday evening. According to Corpus Christi police, the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at a home on Brooks Drive. CCPD told 3NEWS that their injuries do appear to be non-life threatening. A suspect is in custody, said...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Aransas Pass Progress

Drunk Driver Blamed for Aransas Pass Wreck

, , Motorists approaching Cleveland Blvd. from Harrison Blvd. in Aransas Pass, right across from City Hall and the police station will notice something disturbing, remnants of a violent crash, the result it turns out from an alleged drunk driver. This is all that’s left from the December 1 collision that occurred around 11:00 p.m., according to authorities. A stop sign was knocked over and a streetlamp sheared right off its base, now lying on the ground, useless. Police tellThe Progress a male driver was speeding through the curve coming up to W. Wheeler, hit the curb, and the rest is history. Debris from the crash helped investigators match him with the damage done when they caught up to the driver moments later. After a field sobriety test it was determined the man had too much to drink and has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated (DWI).
ARANSAS PASS, TX
KIII 3News

CCPD respond to rollover accident on Crosstown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police responded to a vehicle rollover off of Hwy 286 northbound near South Port Avenue. One vehicle did rollover but all passengers have non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials with CCPD. More from 3News on KIIITV.com:. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

One dead after head-on crash in Kleberg County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person is dead after a head-on crash on SH-285 in Kleberg County Tuesday evening. Officials with the Department of Public Safety (DPS) said a silver Nissan was traveling westbound when the driver crossed the center stripe line and crashed head-on into a Ford F-250. The driver, identified as Nathaniel Lucas Ghidoni, 43, of San Antonio, was pronounced dead at the scene.
KLEBERG COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

CCPD officer identified in late November shooting at scene of domestic disturbance

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A CCPD officer has been identified in relation to a shooting that happened around 6 p.m. on Nov. 25. Officers arrived at to the 3000 block of Antelope for a domestic disturbance call. After arriving, officers made contact with a suspect who pulled out his weapon, which forced Senior Officer Alexander LaBatto to discharge his gun, according to the CCPD blotter.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
corpuschristicronica.com

Woman found stabbed to death on Crews Street

A woman was found stabbed to death in a home on the 2400 block of Crews Street on Saturday. The Corpus Christi Police Department was dispatched to Crews Street and Segrest Street and found the woman dead in a back garage home on the floor. Authorities responded when the woman’s...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

