ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Every Picture Tells a Story: Private Equity Continues to Buy Up Health Care Services

American Council on Science and Health
American Council on Science and Health
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=335IUG_0jXyf1Jm00
Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

Healthcare is not a free market; through consolidation, driven by mergers and acquisitions, sometimes fueled by private equity, healthcare is becoming more monopolistic than a free market of many. A new report from the National Institute for Health Care Management looks at the geographic distribution of private equity investment across six medical specialties, urology, orthopedics, gastroenterology, dermatology, obstetrics, and ophthalmology.

The specialties chosen are heavy with procedures or have investments in ambulatory surgery centers that allow them to collect “facility” fees that are far greater than the payments made to a physician for a particular procedure. These are specialties with high-margin items that generally balance out the low-margin tasks and provide a “reasonable” mix of patients and insurers.

The general pattern for these acquisitions is to purchase a “platform,” a small thriving practice that can be expanded, much as McDonald’s might expand their base of stores. The franchises appear in markets where they can grab a significant share, similar to how health systems like Cleveland Clinic, the Hospital for Special Surgery, Memorial Sloan Kettering, and Mt. Sinai (New York) have opened branch offices in Florida. Like the famed bank robber Willie Sutton, they go where the patients (and the money) are to be found. And like those health systems “spin-offs,” the private equity franchises are often a pale version of the care and quality of the original.

The entrance of private equity is not all bad news. They bring business sensibility and discipline to medical practices and can consolidate back-office activity, like billing, human resources, etc., to gain productivity and efficiency. They have deep pockets to capitalize expansion, although, in most instances, this expansion is capitalized with debt rather than their money.

The more significant problem is that private equity is the ultimate in short-termers, in for the short hall. Their goal is not to optimize care; it is to optimize the return on their investment – two goals that are frequently not aligned.

Acquisition of practices has slowed during COVID. Roughly 75% of physicians now work for health systems or hospitals; approximately 5.6% of physicians work for private equity-owned practices. COVID and increasing concerns about life-work balance, and burnout among healthcare workers continue to increase these numbers. The graphic depicts the state of affairs as of 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Ncx2_0jXyf1Jm00

“Don't it always seem to go

That you don't know what you've got 'til it's gone”

- Joni Mitchell

Patients may be drawn to the savings, physicians to the better work-life balance, and private equity to the short-term financial windfall. But one of the cornerstones of medical care is accountability. Do you believe that corporate accountability will be more sincere or remediating than the accountability you have between your physician and yourself?

Source: Geographic & Specialty Variation in Private Equity Investment NIHCM

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

"What they've done is extremely evil": Pennsylvania hospital shutdown spurs questions about private equity in health care

After a car accident last month, Latifa Dixon, a mother of two, arrived at the emergency room at Delaware County Memorial Hospital in suburban Philadelphia only to learn the ER had just shut down. Twenty-eight-year-old Cecilia Vizuete, who was having trouble feeding her one-year-old daughter because of a breast infection, said she was told by a security guard to search Google Maps for another hospital. Shirley Posey arrived there suffering from shortness of breath and tightness in her chest.
UPPER DARBY, PA
USA Diario

United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
William Davis

$750 Million Worth of Weed and Nowhere to Sell, NY Cannabis Farmers in a Bind

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The launch of the cannabis market in New York should be nearing its conclusion by practically all measures. More than 200 farms received growing permits from the state in the spring, and since then, farmers have planted seeds, cared for rows of plants throughout summer, and have only now finished harvesting. Now that it's ready to be sold at dispensaries, hundreds of thousands of pounds of marijuana worth hundreds of millions of dollars is available.
KFDM-TV

Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines

WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
WASHINGTON STATE
R.A. Heim

Millions of people have received checks to pay off student loan debt

cash in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Despite recent issues in court about stopping student loan debt forgiveness, some individuals are still receiving checks in the mail. Bloomberg recently shared that that checks are being sent to borrowers who paid down their student loans after the pandemic pause took effect in March 2020. Despite the pause in payments during the pandemic, an estimated 8.8 million people made at least one payment from March 2020 to December 2021.
msn.com

Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
Alissa Rose

Per month $4,000 stimulus payment is coming for millions of Americans.

Millions of Americans soon received $4,000 of stimulus payments per month.Photo byTowfiqu barbhuiya/ Pexels. As we all know, residents of the United States are already facing so much financial trouble because of high inflation. For example, gas and food prices are still rising compared to the previous year. Therefore, due to the cost of living crisis, millions of eligible residents in the United States will receive a stimulus check of $4000.
CBS Detroit

Moderna says updated booster generated 'significantly higher' neutralizing antibodies against BA.4/BA.5 subvariants

(CNN) -- Moderna said on Monday its updated Covid-19 booster generated "significantly higher" neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants than its earlier shot. The bivalent booster used in the United States is known as mRNA-1273.222; it contains Moderna's original vaccine and a vaccine specifically designed against the BA.4 and...
Motley Fool

3 Social Security Changes Arriving in 2023

Social Security will look pretty different once the new year kicks in. It's important to be aware of changes to the program, even if you're nowhere close to collecting benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
American Council on Science and Health

American Council on Science and Health

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The American Council on Science and Health (ACSH) is a pro-science consumer advocacy organization and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The Council was founded in 1978 by a group of scientists with a singular focus: to publicly support evidence-based science and medicine and to debunk junk science and exaggerated health scares.

 https://www.acsh.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy