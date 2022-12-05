Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes best Rutgers 67-66 on Holden’s buzzer-beaterThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State set to face Rutgers in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Former Chemical Plant to Become Park in Toms RiverMorristown MinuteToms River, NJ
Women’s Basketball: Mikesell, Mikulasikova carry No. 4 Buckeyes 82-70 win against RutgersThe LanternColumbus, OH
A City Girl Tries Van Life in the CityAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
MaxPreps
High school football rankings: Bergen Catholic finishes No. 1 in final New Jersey MaxPreps Top 25
The high school football season in New Jersey came to a close over the weekend with seven state champions crowned at MetLife Stadium and Rutgers University. Bergen Catholic (Oradell) was among the victors, beating Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey) 45-0 to capture its second straight Non-Public A title. That victory helped the Crusaders to the No. 1 ranking in the final New Jersey MaxPreps Top 25.
Boys Ice Hockey: Shore Conference Players to Watch, 2022-23
MaxPreps
Micah Ford named 2022 MaxPreps New Jersey High School Football Player of the Year
Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school football. America's source for high school sports continues the tradition to close out the 2022 season by naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 24-30, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 24-30, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Daily Targum
Rutgers men's basketball recruiting profile: Dylan Harper
Fans of the Rutgers men’s basketball team are certainly familiar with the last name Harper. Last season, the former senior guard Ron Harper Jr. finished an illustrious four-season career with the Scarlet Knights (6-2, 1-0) and has now joined the Toronto Raptors on a two-way contract. He may not...
Hamilton, NJ Woman Competing on Jeopardy! Wednesday
How exciting. I love seeing local people doing awesome things on TV. I just got word that a Hamilton Square (Mercer County) resident is going to be on Jeopardy tonight (Wednesday, December 7th). Her name is Tammy Groner and she's a total trivia buff. Fingers crossed it pays off for...
Top 4 places in NJ to get the best sushi
As you know, I am a big believer in a high-protein diet. Meats, fish, and eggs all top the list for me and my family. One of my favorites, partly because of the wasabi component, is sushi. There are some great places around the Garden State for you to enjoy.
This is the state’s plans for super-polluted cancer cluster site in Toms River, NJ
There is a new future in the works for the infamous and hazardous Ciba-Geigy Superfund Site in the township of Toms River. But there's still much to be worked out and residents will have an opportunity to speak their mind as well on the site plans. A settlement was reached...
Update! The Delicious Brownstone Pancake Factory in Freehold, New Jersey
So let's talk breakfast, well maybe it's lunch and now that I think about it, it may be dinner too. Pancakes are great anytime and one amazing restaurant chain is the Brownstone Pancake Factory. This New Jersey franchise has locations currently in Edgewater, Englewood Cliffs, and Brick New Jersey. According to Brownstone Pancake Factory's Instagram, Coming soon to Freehold, Monmouth County, New Jersey. This is great news for the area with eventually one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Monmouth County (Freehold) and one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Ocean County (Brick).
Body recovered from underneath waterfall in North Jersey river, police say
A body was recovered from a river in North Jersey Friday morning, Nutley Police Director Alphonse Petracco said. Officers responded to a report of the body underneath the waterfall of the Third River along Kingsland Street, Petracco said. The body was recovered and identified as a 57-year-old male from Belleville, police said.
The One Exciting City You Must Visit in New Jersey is at the Shore
I think when you ask most people to think of big Northeast cities they will usually mention cities like Philadelphia, New York, and Boston. New Jersey doesn't really have the big city name recognition. Our state is small (geographically) and our cities are not known as big names in America. This doesn't take away from our cities and which are the best to visit here in the state.
Robbinsville New Jersey Man Among 4 Indicted In $3.5 Million COVID-19 Kickback Conspiracy
December 7, 2022 NEWARK, N.J. – Four people have been charged for their roles in a kickback conspiracy involving COVID-19…
Louie’s by Chef Jason Now Open in Robbinsville, NJ
It's the moment many local residents have been waiting for. Popular local Chef Jason and his partner, Dominic Maglione have opened their new restaurant in Robbinsville. You may have already heard it's called Louie's by Chef Jason. It's in the old Shrimp King location on Route 130 North. I chatted...
Remains of teen who went missing 50 years ago in Bloomfield finally identified
The family of an Essex County teen who went missing 50 years ago is finally getting some answers.
This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ
Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
Rare 3-home offering: Riverfront ‘family compound’ for sale in Brick, NJ
BRICK — If you've been going without your daily lunch and coffee purchases in order to pad your savings, maybe you have enough now to purchase this set of riverfront mansions. No?. Well, it's still fun to dream. And you can at least take a look around, and inside,...
Pregnant Pedestrian Struck By Jeep In Central Jersey Crosswalk: Police
A pregnant woman was struck by a Jeep in Edison, authorities said. At 8:41 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 8, a 31-year-old woman from Edison was struck in the crosswalk at Route 514E and Sunrise Drive, police said. She was conscious and alert when transported to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital. The driver,...
The Famous Geno’s Steaks’ First New Jersey Location Is Now Open
Philly isn’t the only place you can get in on the classic cheesesteak action. New Jersey is officially the new home to a Geno’s Steaks location and it’s so exciting to be able to say that! Geno’s has been known for serving cheesesteaks 24 hours a day 7 days a week and it has gained so much fame.
One of My Favorite Italian Restaurants in Ocean County, NJ Made the Best of List
When we mention Italian, everyone has their favorite. It's like anything else, Italian is so popular in New Jersey. Italian food is my husband's absolute favorite and we've been to this restaurant several times in Ocean County. When I bring up this restaurant in Brick, everyone says it's the best...
Jersey Shore Cafe Says It 'Welcomes' Concealed Carry Weapon Holders: Report
Kava Cafe in Howell announced it welcomes concealed carry weapon (CCW) holders. to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.
