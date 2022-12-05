ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school football rankings: Bergen Catholic finishes No. 1 in final New Jersey MaxPreps Top 25

The high school football season in New Jersey came to a close over the weekend with seven state champions crowned at MetLife Stadium and Rutgers University. Bergen Catholic (Oradell) was among the victors, beating Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey) 45-0 to capture its second straight Non-Public A title. That victory helped the Crusaders to the No. 1 ranking in the final New Jersey MaxPreps Top 25.
Rutgers men's basketball recruiting profile: Dylan Harper

Fans of the Rutgers men’s basketball team are certainly familiar with the last name Harper. Last season, the former senior guard Ron Harper Jr. finished an illustrious four-season career with the Scarlet Knights (6-2, 1-0) and has now joined the Toronto Raptors on a two-way contract. He may not...
Top 4 places in NJ to get the best sushi

As you know, I am a big believer in a high-protein diet. Meats, fish, and eggs all top the list for me and my family. One of my favorites, partly because of the wasabi component, is sushi. There are some great places around the Garden State for you to enjoy.
Update! The Delicious Brownstone Pancake Factory in Freehold, New Jersey

So let's talk breakfast, well maybe it's lunch and now that I think about it, it may be dinner too. Pancakes are great anytime and one amazing restaurant chain is the Brownstone Pancake Factory. This New Jersey franchise has locations currently in Edgewater, Englewood Cliffs, and Brick New Jersey. According to Brownstone Pancake Factory's Instagram, Coming soon to Freehold, Monmouth County, New Jersey. This is great news for the area with eventually one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Monmouth County (Freehold) and one Brownstone Pancake Factory in Ocean County (Brick).
The One Exciting City You Must Visit in New Jersey is at the Shore

I think when you ask most people to think of big Northeast cities they will usually mention cities like Philadelphia, New York, and Boston. New Jersey doesn't really have the big city name recognition. Our state is small (geographically) and our cities are not known as big names in America. This doesn't take away from our cities and which are the best to visit here in the state.
Louie’s by Chef Jason Now Open in Robbinsville, NJ

It's the moment many local residents have been waiting for. Popular local Chef Jason and his partner, Dominic Maglione have opened their new restaurant in Robbinsville. You may have already heard it's called Louie's by Chef Jason. It's in the old Shrimp King location on Route 130 North. I chatted...
This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ

Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
