ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

AP source: Panthers plan to waive former No. 1 pick Mayfield

By STEVE REED
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00HxVC_0jXyeOdr00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are planning to waive quarterback Baker Mayfield after the 2018 No. 1 draft pick asked for his release, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the move has not been made yet.

Mayfield would be subject to waivers and become a free agent if he goes unclaimed.

The decision does not come as a surprise, because Sam Darnold replaced Mayfield after his failed second stint as starting quarterback, and the Panthers like what they have in P.J. Walker. The move would allow Mayfield a chance to potentially land with a team that needs quarterback help.

San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson all suffered injuries over the weekend.

Mayfield was 1-5 as Carolina's starting QB and completed just 57.8% of his passes with six touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Panthers traded for Mayfield earlier this season and he won the job in training camp. They will send the Cleveland Browns a fifth-round pick in 2024 as compensation for the trade.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Mayfield's stunning comeback is what makes sports great

This week’s NFL ratings will show that an average of around 8 million people watched Thursday night’s Rams-Raiders classic on Amazon. But when Baker Mayfield started the Rams’ penultimate drive, down 16-3 with just over 12 minutes left in the game, the entire viewing audience probably consisted entirely of Rams fans, Raiders fans, desperate Thursday night gamblers and me … and I was paying about as much attention to the game as Al Michaels, who sounded like he was phoning it in from the Men’s Grill at Riviera.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Brittney Griner’s former coach has surprising message on release

Brittney Griner’s release from Russian custody dominated Thursday’s news cycle. Almost lost in the shuffle of all the news coverage and political debate is a message from her former coach at Baylor, Kim Mulkey. Recall that Mulkey came under heavy fire earlier this fall for basically refusing to...
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
120K+
Followers
139K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy