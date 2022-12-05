Read full article on original website
Messi, Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi and his teammates hung around on the field for 20 minutes, taking turns dancing and jumping up and down in front of their celebrating, scarf-waving fans. Argentina was going to savor reaching the World Cup semifinals. Messi’s quest to win soccer’s ultimate prize is still alive. Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout Friday, with Messi converting his attempt and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez making two saves. After Lautaro Martinez scored the clinching penalty, Messi — with his arms outstretched — sprinted to jump into the arms of his goalkeeper.
‘White Lotus’ Has Caused Flight and Hotel Searches to Sicily to Surge: Report
If you’re anxiously awaiting the season two finale of The White Lotus, there’s a good chance you’ve got Sicily (and fan theories) on the brain. As it turns out, due to the show’s aesthetically pleasing setting, more travelers than ever are eyeing the ancient resort town of Taormina for their next sun-filled getaway. According to new data from Hopper, there’s recently been a surge in flight and hotel searches to the picturesque Italian island. In November, vacations from the UK to Sicily specifically were up 61 percent when compared to last year, while the US saw a 90 percent spark in inquiries. The...
