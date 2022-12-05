Read full article on original website
Sasha Banks Reportedly Set For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Next Month
PWInsider reports that Mercedes Varnado, better known as Sasha Banks in WWE, is set to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 next month. It’s unknown if she will appear in front of the live audience, but she is being brought in by New Japan. In October, Banks teased a...
Josh Alexander Explains Why He Chose Not To Sign With AEW
In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight, Josh Alexander said that he definitely considered going to AEW but explained why he ended up not signing with them. We were sent the following highlights:. On why he didn’t sign with AEW: “It was definitely on the table and it...
More Names Set For WWE Tryout This Week
A couple of more wrestling names are set for WWE’s tryout this week. As noted earlier, KC Navarro and Kylie Rae are part of the tryouts taking place at the WWE Performance Center this week. According to PWInsider, Vincent Marseglia and Dutch of The Righteous are also part of...
Hall’s Dynamite Review – 12.7.22
It’s the go home show for Final Battle and the Dynamite before next week’s Winter Is Coming so it is time to start hammering home the build for both shows. Believe it or not we have a battle royal this week for a shot at MJF’s….ring, rather than the World Title. That should get a lot of people on the show so let’s get to it.
Tony Khan Teases Update on ROH TV Situation This Weekend
– Ahead of this weekend’s ROH Final Battle event, ROH owner and AEW CEO Tony Khan hinted during today’s media conference call that an update on Ring of Honor’s TV situation could be revealed during the event (via Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston). Khan announced the acquisition of ROH earlier this year. The deal officially closed in May.
Valerie Loureda Gets WWE NXT Ring Name
MMA fighter-turned-WWE recruit Valerie Loureda has her official WWE NXT ring name. Loureda took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that she will be known as Lola Vice, as you can see below. Loureda officially signed WWE in August and made her debut at an NXT live event last month.
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Two Titles on the Line
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight, with two titles matches set for the show. The lineup includes:. * Regina Di WAVE Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. The Bunny. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. TBA. * Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita. *...
Shawn Michaels Addresses Reports of William Regal Returning to WWE
– During today’s media call for WWE NXT Deadline, NXT executive Shawn Michaels discussed reports of William Regal returning to WWE. Michaels said the following during the media call (via Fightful):. “Right now, there is nothing official that I really have to announce. I will say this, we love...
IWGP Women’s Title Defense Set For After Wrestle Kingdom
As previously reported, an IWGP Women’s title match is set for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, as KAIRI will defend against Tam Nakano. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the winner of that match will defend on February 18 in San Jose. One purpose of the title was for the champion to travel and defend it outside of Japan.
John Cena To Appear On Final WWE Smackdown Of 2022
Variety reports that John Cena is scheduled to appear on the December 30 episode of Smackdown, the final episode of 2022. The show will happen at the Amalie Arena in Tampa. More announcements will be made for the episode in the next few weeks. This will only be Cena’s second...
Note on Wrestler Spotted In Pittsburgh Ahead of Tonight’s WWE Smackdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
PWInsider reports that Gable Steveson was spotted earlier today in Pittsburgh, PA, the host city for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. It’s unknown if he will actually appear on the show. Steveson was drafted to RAW last year. It was also noted that the Street Profits were also...
AEW World Title Match & More Set For AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming
Ricky Starks will get his AEW World Title match on next week’s Winter is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite. The following lineup was announced on tonight’s show for next Wednesday’s episode, which airs on TBS:. * AEW World Championship Dynamite Diamond Ring Match: MJF vs. Ricky Starks.
Updated Lineup For ROH Final Battle
AEW has an updated lineup for ROH Final Battle after this week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the updated card below for the PPV, which airs on December 10th on PPV:. * ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho vs. Claudio Castagnoli. If Castagnoli loses, he must join the Jericho...
WWE Reportedly Considering Having Roman Reigns Wrestle Twice at Wrestlemania
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there have been discussions internally in WWE of having Roman Reigns wrestle on both nights of Wrestlemania in April. The working idea is that Reigns would face both Cody Rhodes and The Rock. However it was noted that nothing has been finalized yet and...
Update on Creative Discussions About MJF Prior To Full Gear
Prior to AEW Full Gear, MJF had been acting more like a babyface, including saving Jon Moxley from The Firm. However, he cemented his place as a heel by cheating to win the AEW World title and then hitting William Regal with brass knuckles. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there were serious discussions in AEW to have MJF become the company’s lead babyface after his title win. Ultimately, Tony Khan made the decision to keep the champion a heel.
NJPW World Tag League Night Eight Results & Updated Standings
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night eight of the World Tag League today at Kochi Prefectural Gymnasium in Kochi, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan def. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens via forfeit. * Bad Luck Fale def. Yuto Nakashima. * Aaron Henare &...
Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette Were Both Ill This Week
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that both Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette were very ill this week, but Moxley was obviously still at Dynamite. Moxley went to the taping because he knew he had to be on hand for the William Regal angle, and the story with keeping the Blackpool Combat Club together. While at the taping, he was asked about wrestling Konosuke Takeshita because Tony Khan wants to make Rampage stronger. Everyone involved was happy with how the match went.
Shun Skywalker Wins World Middleweight Championship On MLW: Fusion
Shun Skywalker is your new MLW World Middleweight Champion following this week’s MLW: Fusion. Thursday’s show saw Skywalker defeat Myron Reed to win the title in a match taped back in September. The win marks Skywalker’s first MLW title and ends Reed’s reign at 240 days, having won...
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:. * The Kingdom def. Sal Muscott and Atu Valu. * Athena def. Madi Wrenkowski. *...
WWE News: Triple H Meets Up With Bad Bunny in LA, Top 5 OMG Moments of 2022, New Episode of Making It Maximum
– WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H met with Bad Bunny while he was in LA. He wrote, “@sanbenito is such a big star that when he drops in to have lunch… he just lands his plane in downtown L.A., eats and then takes off… #RockStarLife” You can check out that tweet below.
