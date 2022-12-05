Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Kentucky next weekKristen WaltersBowling Green, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Kentucky schoolteacher photographs hovering tic-tac-shaped objectRoger MarshBowling Green, KY
Western Kentucky University's Disaster Science Operations Center UnveiledAmarie M.Bowling Green, KY
Related
atozsports.com
Vols bring home Tennessee native to replace key contributor
Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols are bringing a Tennessee native home to replace a key player on UT’s roster. Kicker Charles Campbell announced on Wednesday that he’s transferring from Indiana to Tennessee. Campbell is a Jackson, TN native that spent the last five seasons at Indiana. He...
atozsports.com
Former Vols OC Alex Golesh explains his plans for UT’s Orange Bowl matchup against Clemson
Former Tennessee Vols offensive coordinator Alex Golesh, who accepted an offer to become the new head coach at South Florida this past weekend, confirmed this week that he won’t be coaching UT’s offense in the Orange Bowl against Clemson. Golesh was asked by a reporter in Tampa about...
ourmshome.com
Greyhound star kicker Edmiston carrying on a family tradition
The Mississippi team in Saturday’s Alabama/Mississippi Prep Football All-Star Classic is stocked full of prime explosive offensive weapons. But if the annual prestigious affair comes down to a close contest and a big special teams play is needed to ensure a win, then Mississippi should have a big advantage in that department as well.
thecallnews.com
BLUE MAP IN SARALAND’S HANDS! RYAN WILLIAMS’ TD EXPLOSION SHATTERS MOUNTAIN BROOK, 38-17
AUBURN — There is decent speed, great speed, greased lightning and hypersonic speed, then there is Ryan Williams speed, which comes with the added shock of having your insides unzipped if you’re not wearing a Saraland jersey. Williams relishes being the fastest kid on the playground and he’ll...
WBKO
Kentucky officials add construction management scholarship, WKU participating
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials have introduced a construction management scholarship for students to attend any of five state schools. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the scholarship is for students pursuing a four-year construction management degree at Northern Kentucky University, Eastern Kentucky University, Western Kentucky University, Morehead State University or Murray State University.
WBKO
Bowling Green hosting 2023 Kentucky Fruit and Vegetable Conference
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Registration is now open for the 2023 Kentucky Fruit and Vegetable Conference, the premier event for statewide produce growers to interact and learn, Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles has announced. The conference, which is set for Jan. 3-4, with pre-conference events on Jan. 2,...
WBKO
Horizon Pace celebrates grand opening of Bowling Green center with Gov. Beshear
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Since Dec. 1, Horizon Pace has begun accepting participants into their new, all-inclusive, care for their elderly program center. “We have over 500,000 Kentuckians that are 65 years of age and older with a disability. Those folks are going to start accessing healthcare. This gray tsunami that we see coming of baby boomers is no joke. We’re going to have to figure out how to take care of these folks in the community where they live, where their kids are, where their grandkids are, their great-grandkids. We are going to have to figure out a way of taking care of them, letting them age in place as long as they want to,” said President and CEO of Horizon Pace, Kelly Upchurch.
WBKO
Mainly dry Friday, MORE rain Saturday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We were greeted to another round of showers Thursday morning which broke up during the afternoon. We’ll be between systems Friday before yet ANOTHER rain-maker arrives Saturday. Clouds hang tight into much of Friday, although we may work in a little sunshine before the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
WBKO
Bowling Green High School students to present research in Washington D.C.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The top high school researchers in the nation are invited to attend the American Junior Academy of Science Experience in Washington D.C. Some of those top high school researchers are from Bowling Green. For the past three years, Elek Olson, Kathryn Harris, and Leah Groves...
WBKO
3rd and 4th Region athletes and coaches are joining forces for the ‘Our Athletes Care’ donation drive
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Athletic departments across the 3rd and 4th Region in Kentucky are coming together for the ‘Our Athletes Care’ program. Up until December 19th, schools in these areas will be collecting donations to distribute to families within their district for the holidays. Greg Howard,...
WBKO
Familiar faces sworn in as Bowling Green City Commissioners
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Four commissioners were sworn in Dec. 6, and they may look a bit familiar. Commissioners Carlos Bailey, Dana Beasley-Brown, Melinda Hill and Sue Parrigin were sworn in to return to the commission in January. All four were re-elected this November, with Parrigin having served the...
WBKO
Advanced Auto Parts re-opens after it was demolished by December tornado
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The December 2021 tornado not only took out homes in Bowling Green but businesses as well. One thing it didn’t take was the strength of the people behind those buildings and the courage to rebuild what was lost. That’s exactly what Advanced Auto Parts did.
WBKO
Kentucky State Police holds annual ‘Shop with a Trooper’ event
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Christmas came early for some kids in Bowling Green, when Kentucky State Police held their annual “Shop with a Trooper” at Meijer. The program allows troopers to take kids who may otherwise not have gifts on Christmas morning, as well as children who may have been victims or witnesses to crimes throughout the year, shopping.
WBKO
BG first responders recall 2021 December tornados as 1-year anniversary approaches
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -As we near the first anniversary of the devastating Kentucky tornadoes, community members remember the sacrifices first responders made to protect the community. Two of those responders are named Stephen... Stephen Parrot and Stephen Rosebrook both work as first responders here in Bowling Green. One is...
WBKO
Bowling Green-Warren County Disaster Recovery host events to commemorate December tornadoes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green-Warren County Disaster Recovery has just announced activities to observe the one-year anniversary of the December tornadoes. The first event is Operation Appreciation: Day of Giving. hosted by Dish Network and Circle Plus. It will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Preston Miller Park.
WBKO
Graphic contents revealed in threat to area schools, senators
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green High School, Warren Central High School, and Allen County-Scottsville High School received a shooting threat from a Lexington-based website late Wednesday night. Bowling Green Independent Schools and Warren County Public Schools remained open today with a heavy police presence, while Allen County Public...
WBKO
UPDATE: Power fully restored after BGMU reports outage
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities is reporting a current outage to around 800 of their customers. BGMU says they have lost a circuit out of their 5HI Substation. As of 8:15 am, approximately 800 customers are without power in the downtown area including the Bowling Green...
WBKO
“Light the Path” vigil to honor lives lost during the December 2021 tornadoes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many community members are still recovering from the trauma that the 2021 December tornados brought. On its one-year anniversary, Bowling Green invites the community to remember the seventeen lives that were lost that day and ‘Light the Path.’. For many community members, Dec. 11,...
Mobile Mardi Gras 2023: Parade Schedule
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is your guide for all things Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. Here we’re keeping track of Mardi Gras 2023 parade schedules in Mobile. Fat Tuesday is Feb. 21, 2023, but Mardi Gras parades in Mobile roll well ahead of the holiday. Here is the schedule, according to […]
Comments / 0