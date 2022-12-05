ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

atozsports.com

Vols bring home Tennessee native to replace key contributor

Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Vols are bringing a Tennessee native home to replace a key player on UT’s roster. Kicker Charles Campbell announced on Wednesday that he’s transferring from Indiana to Tennessee. Campbell is a Jackson, TN native that spent the last five seasons at Indiana. He...
NASHVILLE, TN
ourmshome.com

Greyhound star kicker Edmiston carrying on a family tradition

The Mississippi team in Saturday’s Alabama/Mississippi Prep Football All-Star Classic is stocked full of prime explosive offensive weapons. But if the annual prestigious affair comes down to a close contest and a big special teams play is needed to ensure a win, then Mississippi should have a big advantage in that department as well.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WBKO

Kentucky officials add construction management scholarship, WKU participating

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials have introduced a construction management scholarship for students to attend any of five state schools. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the scholarship is for students pursuing a four-year construction management degree at Northern Kentucky University, Eastern Kentucky University, Western Kentucky University, Morehead State University or Murray State University.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Bowling Green hosting 2023 Kentucky Fruit and Vegetable Conference

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Registration is now open for the 2023 Kentucky Fruit and Vegetable Conference, the premier event for statewide produce growers to interact and learn, Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles has announced. The conference, which is set for Jan. 3-4, with pre-conference events on Jan. 2,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Horizon Pace celebrates grand opening of Bowling Green center with Gov. Beshear

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Since Dec. 1, Horizon Pace has begun accepting participants into their new, all-inclusive, care for their elderly program center. “We have over 500,000 Kentuckians that are 65 years of age and older with a disability. Those folks are going to start accessing healthcare. This gray tsunami that we see coming of baby boomers is no joke. We’re going to have to figure out how to take care of these folks in the community where they live, where their kids are, where their grandkids are, their great-grandkids. We are going to have to figure out a way of taking care of them, letting them age in place as long as they want to,” said President and CEO of Horizon Pace, Kelly Upchurch.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Mainly dry Friday, MORE rain Saturday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We were greeted to another round of showers Thursday morning which broke up during the afternoon. We’ll be between systems Friday before yet ANOTHER rain-maker arrives Saturday. Clouds hang tight into much of Friday, although we may work in a little sunshine before the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBKO

Familiar faces sworn in as Bowling Green City Commissioners

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Four commissioners were sworn in Dec. 6, and they may look a bit familiar. Commissioners Carlos Bailey, Dana Beasley-Brown, Melinda Hill and Sue Parrigin were sworn in to return to the commission in January. All four were re-elected this November, with Parrigin having served the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Kentucky State Police holds annual ‘Shop with a Trooper’ event

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Christmas came early for some kids in Bowling Green, when Kentucky State Police held their annual “Shop with a Trooper” at Meijer. The program allows troopers to take kids who may otherwise not have gifts on Christmas morning, as well as children who may have been victims or witnesses to crimes throughout the year, shopping.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Graphic contents revealed in threat to area schools, senators

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green High School, Warren Central High School, and Allen County-Scottsville High School received a shooting threat from a Lexington-based website late Wednesday night. Bowling Green Independent Schools and Warren County Public Schools remained open today with a heavy police presence, while Allen County Public...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

UPDATE: Power fully restored after BGMU reports outage

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities is reporting a current outage to around 800 of their customers. BGMU says they have lost a circuit out of their 5HI Substation. As of 8:15 am, approximately 800 customers are without power in the downtown area including the Bowling Green...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKRG News 5

Mobile Mardi Gras 2023: Parade Schedule

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is your guide for all things Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. Here we’re keeping track of Mardi Gras 2023 parade schedules in Mobile. Fat Tuesday is Feb. 21, 2023, but Mardi Gras parades in Mobile roll well ahead of the holiday. Here is the schedule, according to […]
MOBILE, AL

