Knoxville, TN

eastcoasttraveller.com

The Bullfish Grill in Pigeon Forge

The Bullfish Grill has been serving locals and visitors for years. The restaurant boasts a large patio, perfect for enjoying your meal in the sun. It also offers various beverages, from wine to beer to coffee and tea varieties. It also has a wide range of menu items, from fried shrimp to applewood smoked bacon to fluffy pancakes.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

The Pines opens in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a historical building where some of the legends of country music performed in Sevierville. That included a young Dolly Parton who had her first paid performance at The Pines Theater. Today, you’ll find all sorts of entertainment inside from duck pin bowling to board...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Passion the Puppy is our Pet of the Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Passion the Puppy is looking for a forever home as our Pet of the Week with the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley. Before we meet this beautiful little girl, it is important to remember that when getting a pet you are committing to care for the animal, it is NOT a gift. Many wonderful pets are surrendered because adopters did not research the needs or characteristics of their adopted pet. Puppies and kittens may get bigger and as they grow, will need attention to flourish as a new member of the family.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Travel Maven

Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Tennessee

From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Tennessee. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Local resident celebrates her 105th birthday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Virginia Zimmermann has lived a long life full of love and compassion. On December 11th Virginia will turn 105 and we could not be happier celebrating this milestone with her. When it comes to leading a long and fruitful life, Virginia Zimmermann knows the secret...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Downtown Clinton hosting Holiday Market, Cookie Crawl Saturday

This Saturday, December 10th, everyone is invited to come out to Historic Downtown Clinton for the downtown merchants’ association’s Holiday Market and Cookie Crawl. From 10 am to 5 pm, downtown Clinton will come alive with all of the shops open and decorated for the holidays and filled with unique Christmas gift ideas. There will be vendors set up in the downtown area as well as food trucks and more. The Cookie Crawl, where shops offer visitors Christmas cookies, begins at 1 pm, and Santa and Mrs. Claus are expected to visit for photos between 1 and 4 pm.
CLINTON, TN
wvlt.tv

Married couple starts authentic Cuban bakery in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pastelito’s Cuban Bakery makes several authentic Cuban pastries like guava & cheese, chorizo and spinach with feta. It is the only authentic Cuban bakery in East Tennessee. The bakery got started in October 2021 by Ernesto and Lyana Rodriguez, a married couple from Miami that moved to Knoxville. However, they faced several years of setbacks before they could start baking.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

CCSO: Body discovered in Norris Lake

Aramark, the Neyland Stadium refreshment vendor could have its beer license revoked or suspended. Christmas comes to life at Dolly Parton’s Stampede. The holiday season comes to life as toys start dancing and a live nativity comes together to tell the story of Christmas. More than $4 million needed...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Old North Knoxville’s Victorian Holiday Home Tour 2022

(Today’s Article is part one of two by guest writer Heather Ryerson) If you are new to Knoxville or a Knoxville native, Historic Old North Knoxville’s Victorian Holiday Home Tour is a lovely way to see the city and meet its gracious homeowners and home restorers. In its 36th year, the home tour included Rose Mortuary, St. James Episcopal Church and 9 homes in the neighborhood. After taking a hiatus due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, it was back and as beautiful as ever.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

New event center coming to East Knoxville to offer affordable venue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new event center is in the works in East Knoxville. Grandiflora is expected to be open next year. “We actually had a community meeting last night,” 6th District City Councilwoman Gwen McKenzie said. “The private owner of this facility and the architecture team that is working with him did a […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Christmas comes to life at Dolly Parton’s Stampede

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The holiday season comes to life as toys dance and a live nativity comes together to tell the story of Christmas. It’s all inside Dolly Parton’s Stampede in Pigeon Forge. While the show opened in November, host Jay Teter said they’ve been practicing since August.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
iheart.com

'Invisible' Home For Sale In Tennessee

When searching for the perfect house to make a home, many perspective buyers look for an abode with unique features, like an in-ground swimming pool in a large backyard or a secret room hidden away behind a bookcase. One home for sale in Tennessee is a standout thanks to its completely unique exterior that makes it look nearly invisible to anyone passing by.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WSMV

Dollywood cancels fireworks show for remainder of season

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood officials canceled the Merry and Bright fireworks show for the remainder of the 2022 season due to dry conditions, according to park officials. “Due to an extended period of drought conditions the last few months, Dollywood - in partnership with the Pigeon Forge Fire...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Greyhound Passenger Dies in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, TN — A Christmas Story: The Night The Bus Stopped in Knoxville: Everyone beneath the sound of my voice, come with me….we are taking a trip into the future….all around you are people sitting in seats side by side…they are soldiers, young parents, grandparents, Abuelas, YAYAs, BIBIs, TIAs, immigrants, refugees….some are traveling for sanctuary, others…going home to surprise their loved ones…some will stop in Knoxville, others will travel through.
KNOXVILLE, TN

