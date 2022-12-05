Read full article on original website
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in TennesseeTravel MavenTennessee State
Have You Received Your Flu Vaccine This Season - Tennesseans Among Most SickJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
No gloves, marinara sauce thrown out at Morristown pizza place
The pizza restaurant with the low score is in Hamblen County.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Bullfish Grill in Pigeon Forge
The Bullfish Grill has been serving locals and visitors for years. The restaurant boasts a large patio, perfect for enjoying your meal in the sun. It also offers various beverages, from wine to beer to coffee and tea varieties. It also has a wide range of menu items, from fried shrimp to applewood smoked bacon to fluffy pancakes.
wvlt.tv
The Pines opens in Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a historical building where some of the legends of country music performed in Sevierville. That included a young Dolly Parton who had her first paid performance at The Pines Theater. Today, you’ll find all sorts of entertainment inside from duck pin bowling to board...
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Dec. 9-11
Winter is here and East Tennessee has seen the change in weather and that means some new opportunities to take on free activities indoors.
WATE
Passion the Puppy is our Pet of the Week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Passion the Puppy is looking for a forever home as our Pet of the Week with the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley. Before we meet this beautiful little girl, it is important to remember that when getting a pet you are committing to care for the animal, it is NOT a gift. Many wonderful pets are surrendered because adopters did not research the needs or characteristics of their adopted pet. Puppies and kittens may get bigger and as they grow, will need attention to flourish as a new member of the family.
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Tennessee
From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Tennessee. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
WATE
Local resident celebrates her 105th birthday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Virginia Zimmermann has lived a long life full of love and compassion. On December 11th Virginia will turn 105 and we could not be happier celebrating this milestone with her. When it comes to leading a long and fruitful life, Virginia Zimmermann knows the secret...
WYSH AM 1380
Downtown Clinton hosting Holiday Market, Cookie Crawl Saturday
This Saturday, December 10th, everyone is invited to come out to Historic Downtown Clinton for the downtown merchants’ association’s Holiday Market and Cookie Crawl. From 10 am to 5 pm, downtown Clinton will come alive with all of the shops open and decorated for the holidays and filled with unique Christmas gift ideas. There will be vendors set up in the downtown area as well as food trucks and more. The Cookie Crawl, where shops offer visitors Christmas cookies, begins at 1 pm, and Santa and Mrs. Claus are expected to visit for photos between 1 and 4 pm.
Candlelight Christmas canceled at Museum of Appalachia
Both dates for Museum of Appalachia's Candlelight Christmas have been canceled.
wvlt.tv
Married couple starts authentic Cuban bakery in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pastelito’s Cuban Bakery makes several authentic Cuban pastries like guava & cheese, chorizo and spinach with feta. It is the only authentic Cuban bakery in East Tennessee. The bakery got started in October 2021 by Ernesto and Lyana Rodriguez, a married couple from Miami that moved to Knoxville. However, they faced several years of setbacks before they could start baking.
wvlt.tv
CCSO: Body discovered in Norris Lake
Aramark, the Neyland Stadium refreshment vendor could have its beer license revoked or suspended. Christmas comes to life at Dolly Parton’s Stampede. The holiday season comes to life as toys start dancing and a live nativity comes together to tell the story of Christmas. More than $4 million needed...
insideofknoxville.com
Old North Knoxville’s Victorian Holiday Home Tour 2022
(Today’s Article is part one of two by guest writer Heather Ryerson) If you are new to Knoxville or a Knoxville native, Historic Old North Knoxville’s Victorian Holiday Home Tour is a lovely way to see the city and meet its gracious homeowners and home restorers. In its 36th year, the home tour included Rose Mortuary, St. James Episcopal Church and 9 homes in the neighborhood. After taking a hiatus due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, it was back and as beautiful as ever.
New event center coming to East Knoxville to offer affordable venue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new event center is in the works in East Knoxville. Grandiflora is expected to be open next year. “We actually had a community meeting last night,” 6th District City Councilwoman Gwen McKenzie said. “The private owner of this facility and the architecture team that is working with him did a […]
wvlt.tv
Christmas comes to life at Dolly Parton’s Stampede
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The holiday season comes to life as toys dance and a live nativity comes together to tell the story of Christmas. It’s all inside Dolly Parton’s Stampede in Pigeon Forge. While the show opened in November, host Jay Teter said they’ve been practicing since August.
iheart.com
'Invisible' Home For Sale In Tennessee
When searching for the perfect house to make a home, many perspective buyers look for an abode with unique features, like an in-ground swimming pool in a large backyard or a secret room hidden away behind a bookcase. One home for sale in Tennessee is a standout thanks to its completely unique exterior that makes it look nearly invisible to anyone passing by.
wgnsradio.com
Best 5 Coziest Small Towns in Tennessee - To Visit This Winter [New Study]
(Middle Tennessee) Have you ever been to a town and said to yourself, “This sure is a cozy place!” Chances are good that some of the places you think are nice and comfortable are the same places that others feel at home in as well. The matchmaking platform...
WSMV
Dollywood cancels fireworks show for remainder of season
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood officials canceled the Merry and Bright fireworks show for the remainder of the 2022 season due to dry conditions, according to park officials. “Due to an extended period of drought conditions the last few months, Dollywood - in partnership with the Pigeon Forge Fire...
“Child welfare is in a state of crisis” Tennessee-based nonprofit feels strain of long DCS wait times
The struggles that the Tennessee Department of Children's Services have been facing are taking a toll on both the children in the system and their staff.
Hawkins County Sheriff: Students might have eaten laced cookie
Two Volunteer High students were taken to the hospital by parents after eating "an edible brownie or cookie laced with something while in Art Class," Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said.
Tennessee Tribune
Greyhound Passenger Dies in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, TN — A Christmas Story: The Night The Bus Stopped in Knoxville: Everyone beneath the sound of my voice, come with me….we are taking a trip into the future….all around you are people sitting in seats side by side…they are soldiers, young parents, grandparents, Abuelas, YAYAs, BIBIs, TIAs, immigrants, refugees….some are traveling for sanctuary, others…going home to surprise their loved ones…some will stop in Knoxville, others will travel through.
