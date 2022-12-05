Read full article on original website
Preview: ‘Earthdivers’ #3 Takes A Strange Turn
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Earthdivers #3, out tomorrow from writer Stephen Graham Jones, artist Davide Gianfelice, colorist Joana Lafuente, and letterer Steve Wands. ‘The Indigenous chrononauts’ plot to sabotage the mission to the so-called New World takes a strange turn. Reeling from disaster, the Niña’s crew places...
Previewing ‘Undiscovered Country’ #22 From Image Comics
Art by Guiseppe Camuncoli, Leonardo Marcello Grassi. “DISUNITY” Part Four – Charlotte and Valentina’s wild quest through the turning points of American history nears its conclusion while Ace Janet and Chang come face to face with the most dangerous possible destiny for the US…and their own.
Kirstie Alley Was So Excited For Her ‘Star Trek’ Role That She Slept With The Ears On
Since the news broke of Kirstie Alley‘s sudden death at the age of 71, many stars who have worked with Kirstie came forward to share stories about her. The director of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Nicholas Meyer, opened up about working with Kirstie on the film and how she was so excited to get the role.
Preview: ‘Godzilla– Monsters & Protectors—All Hail The King!’ #3 (of 5)
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Godzilla: Monsters & Protectors—All Hail the King! #3 (of 5), out tomorrow from writer Erik Burnham, artist Dan Schoening, colorist Luis Antonio Delgado, and letterer Nathan Widick. ‘The Xiliens, looking for a countermeasure against Godzilla, have managed to find the resting place...
Avengers Assemble Part 2: Previewing ‘The Avengers’ #63
“THE BATTLE OF 1,000,000 BC! The Avengers stand face-to-face with their prehistoric counterparts, the Avengers of 1,000,000 BC! But if the two groups cannot work together, they have no hope of defeating Doom Supreme and his marauding band of Multiversal Masters of Evil, who have come to erase all of Marvel history as we know it.”
‘Avatar 2’ blows critics away in 1st reactions to film
Critics who got an early sneak peek of "Avatar: The Way of Water" at the London premiere took to social media to give a short review of their experience.
The General Taken Down In ‘Tiger Division’ #2 Preview
“WHO STOLE THE PSYLOT GEM? As Tiger Division gets closer to uncovering the mystery, the danger grows. Meanwhile, something from Taegukgi’s past continues to haunt him. Can Tae reconcile with his ghosts, or will his secrets tear the team apart?”. Tiger Division #2 is out Wednesday 7th December from...
Preview: Randall And Brodie Attend Walter’s Funeral In ‘Quick Stops’ #2
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Quick Stops #2, out Wednesday from writer Kevin Smith, penciller Phil Hester and inker Ande Parks. ‘Clerk Randal Graves and mall rat Brodie Bruce attend the funeral of their legendary cousin, Walter, and recount their favorite memories of the hamster-challenged hero who broke his neck in a scandalous scenario! Kevin Smith’s black-and-white anthology series sheds new light on beloved characters from his Askewniverse!’
The Bell Rings For The Final Round: Previewing ‘Do A Powerbomb’ #7 Series’ Finale
“MINISERIES FINALE LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, INTRODUCING THE FINAL ISSUE OF THIS SERIES!!! Lona Steelrose and Cobrasun must face the ultimate challenge on their path to resurrecting Lona’s mother! Will they be successful?”. Do A Powerbomb #7 is out now from Image Comics.
Review: ‘All Against All’ #1 Is A Brutal Beginning To An Exciting Scifi World
Earth is dead. Most of its life is extinct. All that’s left is captive on an alien research station. And that’s just the beginning of the story in All Against All #1. Alex Paknadel, Caspar Wijngaard, Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou, and Ian Chalgren begin the brutal story of Earth’s last remnants.
Everyone’s Fighting It Out For Johnny Blaze In ‘Ghost Rider’ #9 Preview
“THE CREATURE KNOWN AS EXHAUST! Johnny Blaze has finally been exorcized of his demonic tumor, but it lives on as something new and sentient, a dark mirror of both him and his bike…a creature known as EXHAUST. As Johnny and Talia Warroad head toward Chicago—a city known for the blood of its slaughterhouses, a city they believe is central to the Shadow Country conspiracy—they’ll be pursued by Exhaust and the dark forces he manifests.”
Previewing ‘The Variants’ #5 Final Issue
“In this heart-stopping conclusion, Jessica discovers who is actually BEHIND the appearance of the VARIANTS who have been ruining her life…but it may be too late to stop them from destroying the Multiverse!”. The Variants #5 is out Wednesday 7th December from Marvel.
Previewing Marvel’s ‘Predator’ #5
Theta has been taken prisoner…but her captors aren’t the Predators! Who are they? And will Theta be able to escape? Or will the Predators finally avenge their fallen kin?
Advance Review: A Christmas Miracle Of Sorts In `That Texas Blood’ #20
Just in time for the holiday season – That Texas Blood returns for its annual Christmas issue. This one features creatures like a mummy sheriff and a dentally challenged vampire, which could only come from the mind of a child. It’s a welcome diversion and a great read.
TV Review: ‘Wednesday’ Season 1, Episode 6
Wednesday is truly amazing for all the different genres and plot lines it juggles at once. It has been a teenage drama, a black comedy, and a family drama all across the backdrop of an investigative mystery wrapped in the supernatural. But through all of that, the show never really dealt with suspense and danger. There were certainly suspenseful moments when Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) was in danger, but it wasn’t really the focus of an entire episode. That changed with Episode 6.
The End Of The Spider-Verse (Part Three): Previewing’Spider-Man’ #3
“The End of the Spider-Verse” rages on! Spider-Man and Night-Spider have to make an impossible heist against impossible odds! If you thought the first issue was shocking, think again because this issue is going to shake you to your core!. Spider-Man #3 is out Wednesday 7th December from Marvel.
Fallen Angels And Flagellation: Previewing ‘Sword Of Azrael’ #5
“Reeling from his confrontation with the Order of St. Dumas’ origins, Jean-Paul Valley and Azrael find their faith crumbling. Disgusted by the shortcomings of his would-be-brother, Father Valley arrives to mete out justice unto the failed Azrael. And the sentence is death!”. Sword of Azrael #5 is out Tuesday...
The Comicon Advent Calendar 2022: Day 7 – The First Doctor Meets Santa Claus…
Another day in December, another wonderful Comicon Advent Calendar entry to enjoy. Today, we have something classic, a Doctor Who Christmas strip from 1965…. Today’s Advent delight comes from TV Comic #732-735 in December 1965, the Christmas adventure of the first Doctor Who, portrayed in the TV show by William Hartnell. Published across the centre pages with gorgeous artwork by Bill Mevin.
Preview: The Ones Are The Ones To Stop The One In ‘The Ones’ #2
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of The Ones #2, out tomorrow from writer Brian Michael Bendis, artist Jacob Edgar, and colorist K.J. Diaz. ‘The Ones have been gathered just like the prophecy foretold, but they didn’t stop the apocalypse from happening, even a little. Oh my god, all that happened in issue one of these oversized issues of this brand-new supergroup!? So what now? Good question! And for the cost of a measly cover price this brand-new creator-owned extravaganza will not only show you who is behind the apocalypse, but how the prophecies of the whole entire reality came to be! Find out why the ones are the ones to stop the one.’
Preview: ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles– The Armageddon Game’ #3
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game #3, out tomorrow from writer Tom Waltz, artist Vincenzo Federici, and colorist Matt Herms. ‘The best laid plans of mutants and mentors! The TMNT and their new mentor, the Shredder, have quickly discovered their mission to...
