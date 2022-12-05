ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Creator Addresses the Anime's Timeline

Dragon Ball has been around for decades at this point, and honestly? It is a challenge just to keep the story's timeline straight. Over the years, so much has happened, and its many sequels have blurred the story's chronology. Of course, there is one person keeping track of the timeline, and that happens to be creator Akira Toriyama. So obviously, fans tuned in recently when the artist addressed the timeline in a rare new statement.
otakuusamagazine.com

The Dangers in My Heart Trailer Shares Cast, Crew and Debut

The manga The Dangers in My Heart (known as Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu in Japanese) is getting an anime adaptation that will debut in April 2023. HIDIVE will offer simultaneous streaming. A teaser trailer just under a minute longer has dropped for the show. Looking to the announced...
wegotthiscovered.com

AI crafts an unsettling ‘Avengers’ lineup and The Russo Brothers are loving it

Artificial Intelligence has gone and done it again, this time offering an alternative take on the Avengers. Only instead of Joss Whedon and a 2012 release date, a challenge was issued to a computer to deliver an adaptation that was released in 1980, directed by Wes Anderson. The results were...
Polygon

Squid Game’s star made a hell of an action movie with Hunt

The South Korean action movie Hunt is not a comedy. It’s a bloody spy movie with deadly stakes, full of bloody conflict and grotesque torture. The stellar action sequences make it clear that nobody in this political face-off is having fun — all the main players are powered by self-righteous conviction that only they can save their country and their government, and any atrocities they commit in pursuit of that goal are valid and justified.
WASHINGTON STATE
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Season 3 Teases Special TV Event

The Demon Slayer Corps is preparing to dip its toes in the Swordsmith Village Arc, with the Ufotable anime adaptation promising to release a new trailer for Demon Slayer's third season later this month. With the second season raising the stakes for Tanjiro and his friends thanks in part to the Mugen Train Arc and the Entertainment District Arc, there are plenty of things that manga fans are looking forward to seeing play out on the small screen in the popular anime adaptation.
Variety

Brendan Fraser Starved Himself So Much for ‘George of the Jungle’ That His Memory Got Screwed: ‘My Brain Was Misfiring’

“Airheads” co-stars Brendan Fraser and Adam Sandler reunited as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, but it was Fraser’s follow-up role in “George of the Jungle” that really piqued Sandler’s interest. Fraser got muscular to headline the in the 1997 comedy, based on the “Tarzan”-spoofing animated series of the same name. “The wardrobe was there was no wardrobe,” Fraser said. “George wears a loincloth.” Sandler said Fraser was so jacked and so good looking in “George of the Jungle” that he “was disappointed,” joking, “You weren’t supposed to do that to us. You did right by the character. But you...
thedigitalfix.com

James Gunn can’t do Scooby-Doo 3 because Scooby is probably dead

Long before he became a household name for his work in the MCU and DCEU, James Gunn was killing it in the family movie game with his writing on the Scooby-Doo movies from the 2000s. When Gunn was recently asked about the chances of him helping to make a third movie in the series, the filmmaker said that would be very unlikely, due to the short life expectancy of the titular canine.
BET

Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed

A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
LARGO, FL
thedigitalfix.com

Joker 2: Lady Gaga is the perfect Harley Quinn, and this proves it

Lady Gaga will star as Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker 2, and this video proves that she’s perfect for the role. When the announcement came that Lady Gaga would be starring in Joker 2 as Harley Quinn, opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, there were some raised eyebrows. Of...
hypebeast.com

Hugh Jackman, Tobey Maguire, and More Rumored for 'Avengers: Secret Wars'

As Marvel Studios moves towards developing Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, entertainment insider YoutTube channel Heavy Spoiler is now reporting rumors for Avengers: Secret Wars. Previously known as simply Avengers 6, Marvel Studios is reportedly working towards filling the sixth installment with as many popular characters as possible.
GAMINGbible

Amanda Seyfried turned down massive Marvel role because she thought the movie would bomb

We’re fast approaching the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The movie is set to release on 5 May 2023 and will be the second film in Phase Five of the MCU (following Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania). There’s plenty to be excited about, and if you’re feeling the hype, I guess there’s always the new Holiday Special to watch, complete with its God of War reference.
The Game Haus

What Is The Street Fighter 6 Release Date?

The PlayStation Store has leaked the Street Fighter 6 release date prior to The Game Awards 2022. Here’s everything that was leaked prior to the game’s release on June 2, 2023. Different Editions. Standard Edition. The base game of Street Fighter 6. Outfit 1 Color 10 for 6...

Comments / 0

Community Policy