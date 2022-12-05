Read full article on original website
KWQC
Moline high school students compete in donut eating contest as part of Share Joys Campaign
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Moline High School students competed to see who could eat the most donuts Thursday while raising money for district students in need. The annual donut eating contest is sponsored by Donut Delight and is part of the district’s Share Joys Campaign. Students dressed up in...
KWQC
The Market: Bath and body gift ideas and fundraiser for Nest Café
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Katie Thompson, Founder of The Market: Journey to Joy, joins Morgan on QCT at 11. Address: 1800 7th Ave., Moline and 430 North Cody Rd., LeClaire.
KWQC
Coffee shop hopes to keep the Quad Cities warm this winter
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A coat rack in Downtown Davenport has some simple instructions posted on it. “Have a coat? Leave a coat. Need a coat? Take a coat.”. The owners of the coffee shop hosting the community resource said it’s great to see their customers give back. “Just...
KWQC
Latest hot toys for Christmas gift giving
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Miranda Becker, Blain’s Farm & Fleet, discusses many of the trending, hot toys for Christmas 2022. Some truly classic toy gifts are also featured. Blain’s Farm & Fleet has two Quad Cities’ locations: 8535 Northwest Boulevard, Davenport and 5900 John Deere Road, Moline. There are stores in Geneseo and Clinton, too.
How To Reserve An Igloo At This Favorite Eastern Iowa Area Winery
Igloos on patios have become a trendy thing to do in the winter and a life-saver for businesses that have patios that want to utilize that space in the winter. TYCOGA Winery & Distillery in DeWitt, IA introduced igloos to their patio in 2021 and saw a great response. They are once again letting people enjoy a warm igloo on their patio while sipping on their award-winning wine, vodka, and whiskey, and enjoying pizza and snacks this winter season.
East Iowa Pork Producer Sells To Global Food Giant
The global food company JBS USA has recently announced it will be buying “certain assets” of an Iowa-based pork producer. TriOak Foods and JBS USA have enjoyed a long-standing business relationship. According to a release, JBS has been an exclusive customer of TriOak market hogs since 2017. In...
KWQC
Burlington transforms riverfront auditorium into indoor ice rink
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s being described as the ‘coolest place in town’. An entertainment organization in Burlington plans to install a synthetic ice rink inside the Burlington Memorial Auditorium next month. Burlington Riverfront Entertainment announced Thursday that it plans to open the 60X70 foot synthetic indoor ice rink in January.
KWQC
Graceful Boards & Tables
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -When you own a family-run hardware store but you are also talented when it comes to food including appetizing presentation, why not branch out to do that professionally, too?. Grace Merschman is now doing custom charcuterie and grazing tables via her business Graceful Boards & Tables which...
KWQC
Quad Cities Hy-Vee Stores compete during the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Cities Hy-Vee stores are competing to see who can raise the most money for The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. Hy-Vee employees will be ringing the bells in hopes to help them win bragging rights on Dec 8, from 3 -7 p.m. Come see what the stores are doing to win this competition and get their customers for bragging rights, Hy-Vee said.
Junkin' Market Days coming to Davenport this weekend
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The "Junkin' Market Days" indoor shopping event is coming to Davenport's Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds this weekend, according to a news release. The event will take place on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the fairgrounds located at 2815 Locust St.
Get Your Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar Signed At Speed & Floyd’s Today!
Whether you have or haven't picked up the 2023 Edition of the Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar, you have an opportunity to get your calendar signed today!. This Wednesday (December 7th), come out to Speed & Floyd's Collision Repair in Moline and get your very own copy of the Dwyer & Michaels Classic Car Calendar.
iheart.com
Some needed rain is on the way...some snow, too!
Doug here...when I talked with WQAD's Andrew Stutzke about weather this morning he said there is a 30 percent chance of a White Christmas around here. (sad face here) But, some good news is we're expecting some rain in the next couple of days. The National Weather Service in Davenport...
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Roberto Valdivia on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kciiradio.com
Louisa County Sheriff & Columbus Junction Police Toy Drive Underway
In a joint effort with Columbus Junction Police, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is putting on their annual toy drive to benefit children in the community. Individuals wishing to donate toys can do so at the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office by Friday, December 16. Additional donation boxes have been set up at The Kerr Spot in Morning Sun, as well as 92 Roadhouse in Columbus Junction.
KWQC
Wolf Carbon Solutions presents information on pipeline to Scott Co. residents
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Utilities Board and Wolf Carbon Solutions held a public meeting at the River Center, to discuss a carbon capture pipeline that would run through parts of the Quad Cities Area on Tuesday. The route has changed since Aug. 31. the last time the IUB...
One Of Moline’s Longest Standing Mexican Restaurants Is Closing
After decades of operation, one of Moline's favorite Mexican restaurants will be closing its doors. "Last Day Dec 24" the sign in front of Adolph's Mexican Food reads at their Moline Avenue of the Cities location. The family opened one of East Moline's first restaurants in 1952 when Adolph and...
KWQC
Boil order for the section of the Village of Milan
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Sections of the Village of Milan are under a boil order. According to the Village of Milan Water Department, a boil order is in effect for residents, businesses and restaurants experiencing water loss from 3rd Street West to 6th Street West and 3rd Avenue West to 1st Avenue West.
KWQC
Medic EMS update, 5th Ward vacancy, and a special appearance all at the Bettendorf City Council Meeting
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Lots was on the table at the Bettendorf City Council meeting on Tuesday night. The meeting kicked off with a special appearance from Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms. Thoms won at a charity auction the ability to be mayor for a day in Bettendorf and cashed in that card at Tuesday night’s meeting. Thoms says this is quite the opportunity to bring the Quad Cities together.
KWQC
Davenport’s Skybridge to reopen Dec. 12
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport’s Skybridge is set to reopen on Dec. 12, city officials said. The move comes following the rehabilitation of the north tower and the removal of the lower pedestrian walkway. According to officials, the restoration project was needed to “keep this amenity and its spectacular...
wvik.org
City of Kewanee Hires Its First Convicted Felon
This month, Kewanee hired a new employee who just got out of prison. A change in employment rules made it possible, and that might happen in the Quad Cities, too. A year ago, Kewanee removed legal sanctions that barred it from hiring previously incarcerated people. Last month, the city hired...
