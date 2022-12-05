ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five Things to do Dec. 9-15 in the Chicago suburbs and northwest Indiana

By Wendy Fox Weber, Chicago Tribune
Looking for something to do? Here are some things going on the week of Dec. 9-15 in the Chicago suburbs and northwest Indiana. Events are current as of press time; please check websites for updated information and COVID-19 restrictions.

The richest man in town

Improv Playhouse presents “It’s a Wonderful Life” Dec. 9-18 in Libertyville. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $15-$20 for adults, $7.50-$10 for students. At 735 N. Milwaukee Ave. Call 847-968-4529 or go to improvplayhouse.com .

Happily ever after

Side Street Studio Arts presents “Hall Marked Christmas Improv,” featuring Hallmark Channel holiday movie-style improv, at 8 p.m. Dec. 9-10 in Elgin. Tickets are $15. At 15 Ziegler Court. Call 847-429-2276 or go to sidestreetstudioarts.org/ .

Timely tunes

La Porte County Symphony Orchestra presents the 28th Holiday at the Pops at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 in La Porte. Tickets are $5-$15. At La Porte Civic Auditorium, 1001 Ridge St. Call 219-362-9020 or go to lcso.net .

Irish song and dance

A Celtic Angels Christmas Concert, featuring Celtic Knight Dancers, will be held at 8 p.m. Dec. 10 at Gaelic Park in Oak Forest. Tickets are $30. At 6119 W. 147th St. Call 708-687-9323 or go to chicagogaelicpark.com/ .

Harmonic holidays

“Together Again for Christmas,” a barbershop-style musical, will be presented at 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at Baker Methodist Church, 307 Cedar St., St. Charles; and 3 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Billy Graham Center at Wheaton College, 500 College Ave. Tickets are $15-$25. Call 815-861-3281 or go to eventbrite.com and search Together Again for Christmas.

Email any events in the Chicago suburbs for consideration at least two weeks in advance to wweber@tribpub.com .

