Wrangler Winds Down Anniversary Victory Lap with Pendleton Collab

By Christopher Blomquist
 4 days ago
Wrangler is wrapping up its yearlong 75th anniversary celebration with another just launched Western-inspired collaboration .

This time the Kontoor Brands-owned denim giant has teamed with Pendleton Woolen Mills for a men’s and women’s capsule made from denim, wool and cotton. Oregon-based Pendleton has been in business since 1863 and is best known for its colorfully patterned wool blankets, apparel and accessories.

“Collaborating with another iconic brand in the Western space allowed us to weave heritage style and Western motifs into modern pieces and inspire courageous individuality through the fusion of quality denim and wool,” said Vivian Rivetti, Wrangler global vice president of design. “As Western style and culture continues to have a driving influence in mainstream fashion, we feel honored to offer this one-of-a-kind collection with investment pieces brand fans will treasure for generations.”

The collection is a nod to the American Southwest. Key pieces in the 22-item assortment include denim jackets, jeans and work shirts with wool inlays. The women’s range offers trouser jeans, trumpet-legged wide jeans with dobby-striped wool flare panels and a wool cape. The men’s range offers a 100 percent wool coat with a bold roper pattern, wool-lined light-wash jeans made with cotton and recycled cotton denim and printed hoodies.

The collection retails for $40-$499 and is available online at Wrangler and Pendleton. It also includes a wool blanket ($299) woven with a roping cowboy motif.

“As a family-owned company dedicated to resilience and true authenticity, teaming up with a leading Western brand like Wrangler was a natural choice for us,” said Peter Bishop, EVP of design and merchandising at Pendleton Woolen Mills. “Through creative collaboration, we have combined the best of denim and wool, interweaving the two as a tribute to the Western lifestyle.”

This is not the first time Pendleton has collaborated with a Kontoor-owned brand. In Fall 2021 it released a men’s and women’s capsule made in cooperation with Wrangler’s sibling label, Lee .

This final collaboration for Wrangler’s diamond jubilee follows releases earlier this year of the “Mr. Wrangler” collection created with musician Leon Bridges, another based on the TV hit “Yellowstone” starring Kevin Costner and cobranded collections with Gant , Fender, Billabong and Deadfellaz , a Web3 media company and popular zombie-themed NFT collection.

Wrangler is also currently holding an online auction of a diamond-encrusted belt buckle created by Montana Silversmiths to raise money for two Western-focused charities. The highest bid now stands at $15,250 and the auction will run through Dec. 30.

The brand will also mark its milestone with various promotions at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo currently taking place in Las Vegas through Dec. 10.

