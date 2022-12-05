Online Safety & Protection at the Public Library of Anniston

Photo by Calhoun Journal

December 5, 2022

Anniston, AL – On Wednesday, December 7th the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County will host a Online Safety & Protection class at 2:00 pm. Join them in the Ayers Room and learn all about how to protect yourself from online scams, and how to secure your digital identity. (3 Rewards)

The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.

