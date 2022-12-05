ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Online Safety & Protection at the Public Library of Anniston

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Onqzy_0jXyd5v600
Photo byCalhoun Journal

December 5, 2022

Local Events

Anniston, AL – On Wednesday, December 7th the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County will host a Online Safety & Protection class at 2:00 pm. Join them in the Ayers Room and learn all about how to protect yourself from online scams, and how to secure your digital identity. (3 Rewards)

The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE NEXT ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Alabama utility companies work to help families pay bills

BIRMINGHAM, Ala, (WIAT)– Alabama Power, Spire and Birmingham Water Works have all announced rate increases in recent weeks, something some residents see as an extra burden. “With Christmas time right around the corner, it’s just, I’m mean it’s almost like you got to make a decision on whether I play Santa or pay my bills,” […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

How much does childcare cost in each Alabama county?

From clothes and toys to cribs and car seats - not to mention hospital bills - having a baby is expensive. Really expensive. And one of the biggest expenses Alabama parents will face is childcare. That’s especially true in Shelby County - an affluent county south of Birmingham - where...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Best places to see Christmas lights in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and what better way is there to get into the holiday spirit than gazing at the sparkling lights? Grab your winter gear and load the family up to spot some of this season’s most festive displays. If the cold weather intimidates you, don’t fear because there are plenty of drive-thru attractions to keep you warm and cozy inside the car without missing out on this timeless tradition.
ALABAMA STATE
birminghamtimes.com

Daughter of Legendary Birmingham Attorney Recalls Her Upbringing on ‘Dynamite Hill’

Barbara Shores, daughter of legendary Civil Rights attorney Arthur Shores, said she was shielded from much of the horror during her time growing up in the 1950s and 1960s in Birmingham’s “Dynamite Hill.” The Smithfield community gained its ugly nickname because of multiple bombings conducted by the Ku Klux Klan to try to scare off Black families who were working to integrate the neighborhood.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

December 6, 2022 Calhoun County Sheriff Most Wanted

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Woodfin Announces How Birmingham Will Spend $40.7 Million in Federal Funds

Based on Mayor Randall L. Woodfin’s recommendation, Birmingham City Council has approved a spending plan of $40,774,820 from the city’s American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds allocation. These federal funds are part of the more than $140 million the city received from...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
weisradio.com

18 Wheeler Accident At Cherokee Health & Rehabilitation Center / UPDATED / Statement from CCHRC

Two people were injured Wednesday afternoon around 5:30 – when an 18 wheeler ran off the Cedar Bluff Road hitting 4 vehicles in the parking lot of Cherokee Health and Rehab. The occupied vehicle was pinned between the big rig and the Nursing Home building. The truck driver sustained some cuts and bruises to the head but was able to assist in backing the truck away from the pinned vehicle.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham May Transfer Inmates Out of City Jail; Sheriff Not Aware

The City of Birmingham is considering the future of its municipal jail and no timetable has been set when and if inmates would be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail, city officials said Tuesday. Meanwhile, Sheriff Mark Pettway, who oversees the county jail, said he’s not aware of the plans to transfer.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Double homicide investigation underway near East Lake Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a double homicide they say happened Thursday evening near East Lake Park. Police were called to the 8300 block of 1st Avenue North around 8:30 p.m. to investigate shots fired. When police arrived at the scene, they found two adult...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Police investigating after teen shot in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a teen was shot in Birmingham on Wednesday, Dec. 7. At approximately 1:55 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., on a shot spotter notification of multiple shots fired in the area. Police also say they received several calls about shots fired in the area.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Man injured at Carraway Hospital demolition site lost lower leg

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The worker injured at the former Carraway Hospital demolition site lost his lower leg in the accident. Family members say Billy Standridge was operating one of the excavators on the job. They understand the brick wall he was working near collapsed on the machine, injuring him.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Highest Paid Employees in City of Birmingham

The 50 highest-paid employees of the city of Birmingham earn between $140,000 and $193,000 annually. Among the highest earners are officials in the mayor’s office, public safety departments, human resources, finance and information services. Five of Birmingham’s municipal judges also made the list. NAME / TITLE;DEPARTMENT ANNUAL SALARY.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Human remains found in woods in Talladega Co.

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Talladega Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area in Munford, AL Tuesday. The remains were found on Swinford Lane. Investigators determined that they had been at the location for a long time. The remains will be sent...
MUNFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy