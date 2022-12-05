Effective: 2022-12-12 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-13 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Mazatzal Mountains; Pinal, Superstition Mountains; Southeast Gila County WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT ABOVE 5000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow possible above 5000 feet. Total snow accumulations up to 10 inches possible. * WHERE...Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains and Southeast Gila County. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

GILA COUNTY, AZ ・ 3 HOURS AGO