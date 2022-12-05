ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

On this day in 2004: Glenn Hoddle appointed Wolves manager

Glenn Hoddle was given the job of taking Wolves back to the Premier League on this day in 2004.Hoddle had been out of work after leaving Tottenham in September 2003.It was also the second time he had succeeded Dave Jones after previously replacing him at Southampton.Jones had been sacked with Wolves 19th in the Championship having just come down from the Premier League.“I’m delighted to be here. I saw the massive potential Wolverhampton have got; their ambition paralleled my thoughts,” Hoddle said at the time.“It’s a Premiership set-up here. They’ve got the stadium and the fan base, and when I...
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, St Johnstone, Man Utd, Porteous, Kamara, Wanyama, Cho, Paterson, Ideguchi, Gregus, Laidouni

Ryan Porteous is a January target for at least six English Championship clubs - with West Bromwich Albion, Watford, Norwich City, Stoke City, Sunderland and Millwall among the 23-year-old's admirers - and there is also strong foreign interest, but Rangers will not make a move for the Scotland centre-half as he enters the final six months of his contract with Hibernian. (Scottish Sun)
The Independent

Charlton fan becomes first supporter in UK to face grounds ban over drug offence

A Charlton Athletic fan has become the first person in the UK to be banned from attending matches for drug offences, a police force has said.Staffordshire Police said Tony John Bordley was given a three-year football banning order at Cannock Magistrates’ Court last month after he was caught taking cocaine at Burton Albion’s Pirelli Stadium.The 52-year-old, of Halt Robin Road, Belvedere, Kent, admitted using drugs during a League One clash between Charlton and Burton on November 12.The Staffordshire force said the action against Bordley was the first football banning order (FBO) to be issued for drug offences following a change...
BBC

Wilfried Bony: Newport boss Coughlan not ruling out move for ex-Man City striker

Newport County boss Graham Coughlan is not ruling out an audacious attempt to sign striker Wilfried Bony. The former Manchester City forward has been training with the Exiles since 2019 whenever he has been unattached. Bony scored the winning goal this week as a Newport development side beat Swindon Town...
BBC

Rob Edwards: New Luton boss ready for first game after lengthy lead-in

Rob Edwards hopes to hit the ground running in his first match as Luton Town head coach. Because of the World Cup break, he will take charge against Middlesbrough on Saturday, 23 days after being named as Nathan Jones' successor. The 39-year-old former Watford boss' new side are 11th in...
BBC

Gary Ballance: Yorkshire release ex-England batter from contract

Yorkshire have released ex-England batter Gary Ballance from his contract at his request, two years before it was due to end. Ballance, 33, missed most of the 2022 season and leaves under the agreement that he will not play for another County Championship side in 2023. In November 2021, he...
BBC

Willie Kirk: Leicester City need to change perception they are 'a free hit'

Leicester City boss Willie Kirk says the Women's Super League's bottom side need to change the perception that they "are a free hit". Kirk said a tweet from Chelsea before Saturday's 8-0 thrashing - in which a lion stood towering over a cowering fox - sums up how his side is viewed.
BBC

Josh McGuire: Warrington Wolves signing believes he has plenty to offer

Warrington signing Josh McGuire believes he still has plenty to offer following his move from the Australian National Rugby League to Super League. The back-rower, now 32, has played for Australia, Samoa and Queensland at representative level. McGuire also played 259 NRL games for Brisbane Broncos, North Queensland Cowboys and...
SB Nation

Liverpool Women vs. Manchester City Women: Preview and Predicted Line-Ups

Coming off of another good victory in the WSL against West Ham FC Women, Liverpool are finishing off their group stage Continental Cup matches against Manchester City. Liverpool are currently in first place, having won each of their last three matches in this tournament. A victory against Manchester City will guarantee that they win group B and move into the quarterfinals.
travelmag.com

Where to Buy Leeds United FC Football Tickets

Formed in 1919, Leeds United are an historic English football club that command passionate support from their loyal fanbase who flock to home games at Elland Road. In recent decades, the club has experienced mixed fortunes but are currently well established in English football’s highest echelons – the Premier League. With a capacity of almost 38,000, Elland Road tends to sell out for most games nowadays, but there are still a few options for picking up a ticket if you know where to look. Below are two reputable online resources where you can find tickets for most Leeds home fixtures.
BBC

Welsh Feathers: Appointment of new coach 'imminent', says Sara Moore

Welsh Feathers are close to appointing a new head coach as they build towards the 2023 World Cup. Sara Moore had been combining duties as national coach and Wales Netball's head of elite performance. Moore is now concentrating on the latter role - but expects her successor as coach to...
Reuters

Rugby-Coach O'Gara staying at European champions La Rochelle to 2027

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Coach Ronan O'Gara has signed a new contract to stay at European champions La Rochelle until 2027, the French club said on Tuesday. The former Ireland flyhalf had been linked in some media speculation to the England job held by Australian Eddie Jones, who was sacked on Tuesday.
tatler.com

Foul play: is social media turning ultra-rich footballers into targets for thieves?

Raheem Sterling, the megastar, super-rich footballer, was missing from Sunday’s pivotal game against Senegal in the Qatar World Cup 2022. He was declared ‘unavailable’ and it was put down to a ‘family matter’. It only became public knowledge after the match, that England’s golden winger was en route home following a terrifying break-in at his home in Surrey.

