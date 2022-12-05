Read full article on original website
Related
On this day in 2004: Glenn Hoddle appointed Wolves manager
Glenn Hoddle was given the job of taking Wolves back to the Premier League on this day in 2004.Hoddle had been out of work after leaving Tottenham in September 2003.It was also the second time he had succeeded Dave Jones after previously replacing him at Southampton.Jones had been sacked with Wolves 19th in the Championship having just come down from the Premier League.“I’m delighted to be here. I saw the massive potential Wolverhampton have got; their ambition paralleled my thoughts,” Hoddle said at the time.“It’s a Premiership set-up here. They’ve got the stadium and the fan base, and when I...
I turned down a TEN-YEAR Barcelona contract, now I’ve signed for my 15th club after Notts County transfer
FORMER Barcelona target John Bostock has signed for his 15th professional club... non-league side Notts County. The 30-year-old midfielder was once one of the most highly-rated young talents in English football. As a teenager, he famously turned down a 10-year deal with Barcelona and also rejected approaches from the likes...
BBC
St Johnstone: Steve Brown to end 11-year stint as Scottish Premiership club's chairman
Steve Brown is to stand down after 11 years as St Johnstone chairman at the end of May. Vice-chairman Charlie Fraser will also be relinquishing his role after eight years in post. Brown - who took over from his father, Geoff - said it had "been on my mind for...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, St Johnstone, Man Utd, Porteous, Kamara, Wanyama, Cho, Paterson, Ideguchi, Gregus, Laidouni
Ryan Porteous is a January target for at least six English Championship clubs - with West Bromwich Albion, Watford, Norwich City, Stoke City, Sunderland and Millwall among the 23-year-old's admirers - and there is also strong foreign interest, but Rangers will not make a move for the Scotland centre-half as he enters the final six months of his contract with Hibernian. (Scottish Sun)
Charlton fan becomes first supporter in UK to face grounds ban over drug offence
A Charlton Athletic fan has become the first person in the UK to be banned from attending matches for drug offences, a police force has said.Staffordshire Police said Tony John Bordley was given a three-year football banning order at Cannock Magistrates’ Court last month after he was caught taking cocaine at Burton Albion’s Pirelli Stadium.The 52-year-old, of Halt Robin Road, Belvedere, Kent, admitted using drugs during a League One clash between Charlton and Burton on November 12.The Staffordshire force said the action against Bordley was the first football banning order (FBO) to be issued for drug offences following a change...
Sunderland warned to expect a 'tough game' against resurgent West Brom
West Brom's league position counts for nothing, says Tony Mowbray.
BBC
Wilfried Bony: Newport boss Coughlan not ruling out move for ex-Man City striker
Newport County boss Graham Coughlan is not ruling out an audacious attempt to sign striker Wilfried Bony. The former Manchester City forward has been training with the Exiles since 2019 whenever he has been unattached. Bony scored the winning goal this week as a Newport development side beat Swindon Town...
BBC
Rob Edwards: New Luton boss ready for first game after lengthy lead-in
Rob Edwards hopes to hit the ground running in his first match as Luton Town head coach. Because of the World Cup break, he will take charge against Middlesbrough on Saturday, 23 days after being named as Nathan Jones' successor. The 39-year-old former Watford boss' new side are 11th in...
BBC
Gary Ballance: Yorkshire release ex-England batter from contract
Yorkshire have released ex-England batter Gary Ballance from his contract at his request, two years before it was due to end. Ballance, 33, missed most of the 2022 season and leaves under the agreement that he will not play for another County Championship side in 2023. In November 2021, he...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Man Utd, Hearts, Hibs, St Mirren, Juranovic, Porteous, Baccus, Frimpong, Magdy, Kendouci, Wilson, Fish
Atletico Madrid will scout Josip Juranovic in Croatia's World Cup quarter-final against Brazil as they eye a £10m-plus January move for the Celtic right-back, but La Liga rivals Real Sociedad have also joined the list of clubs chasing the 27-year-old. (Scottish Sun) Manchester United are keen on former Celtic...
BBC
Andrew Moon column: Pompey can turn losses into points by kicking 'nasty habit'
It's been a tough week for Pompey following the defeat to Wycombe last weekend, but BBC Radio Solent Sport's Andrew Moon explains why he thinks there is room for optimism and why it is way too early to hit the panic button. It's unlikely Danny and Nicky Cowley will turn...
BBC
Macauley Southam-Hales: Stockport County right-back gets all-clear after hoardings collision
Stockport County right-back Macauley Southam-Hales has been given the all-clear by specialists after colliding with an advertising hoarding in Wednesday's FA Cup replay win over Charlton Athletic. The 26-year-old appeared to be nudged by Charlton's George Dobson and was taken to hospital following the incident, where CT scans showed no...
BBC
Willie Kirk: Leicester City need to change perception they are 'a free hit'
Leicester City boss Willie Kirk says the Women's Super League's bottom side need to change the perception that they "are a free hit". Kirk said a tweet from Chelsea before Saturday's 8-0 thrashing - in which a lion stood towering over a cowering fox - sums up how his side is viewed.
BBC
Josh McGuire: Warrington Wolves signing believes he has plenty to offer
Warrington signing Josh McGuire believes he still has plenty to offer following his move from the Australian National Rugby League to Super League. The back-rower, now 32, has played for Australia, Samoa and Queensland at representative level. McGuire also played 259 NRL games for Brisbane Broncos, North Queensland Cowboys and...
SB Nation
Liverpool Women vs. Manchester City Women: Preview and Predicted Line-Ups
Coming off of another good victory in the WSL against West Ham FC Women, Liverpool are finishing off their group stage Continental Cup matches against Manchester City. Liverpool are currently in first place, having won each of their last three matches in this tournament. A victory against Manchester City will guarantee that they win group B and move into the quarterfinals.
travelmag.com
Where to Buy Leeds United FC Football Tickets
Formed in 1919, Leeds United are an historic English football club that command passionate support from their loyal fanbase who flock to home games at Elland Road. In recent decades, the club has experienced mixed fortunes but are currently well established in English football’s highest echelons – the Premier League. With a capacity of almost 38,000, Elland Road tends to sell out for most games nowadays, but there are still a few options for picking up a ticket if you know where to look. Below are two reputable online resources where you can find tickets for most Leeds home fixtures.
BBC
Welsh Feathers: Appointment of new coach 'imminent', says Sara Moore
Welsh Feathers are close to appointing a new head coach as they build towards the 2023 World Cup. Sara Moore had been combining duties as national coach and Wales Netball's head of elite performance. Moore is now concentrating on the latter role - but expects her successor as coach to...
Rugby-Coach O'Gara staying at European champions La Rochelle to 2027
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Coach Ronan O'Gara has signed a new contract to stay at European champions La Rochelle until 2027, the French club said on Tuesday. The former Ireland flyhalf had been linked in some media speculation to the England job held by Australian Eddie Jones, who was sacked on Tuesday.
BBC
West Indies v England: Lauren Bell takes 4-33 as visitors secure comfortable ODI series win
England 260 (48.1 overs): A Jones 70* (63), Dunkley 57 (56); Matthews 3-50 West Indies 118 (31.3 overs): Williams 54* (80); Bell 4-33, Dean 2-9 England thrashed West Indies by 142 runs to secure a dominant one-day international series win in Antigua. Chasing 261, the hosts were bowled out for...
tatler.com
Foul play: is social media turning ultra-rich footballers into targets for thieves?
Raheem Sterling, the megastar, super-rich footballer, was missing from Sunday’s pivotal game against Senegal in the Qatar World Cup 2022. He was declared ‘unavailable’ and it was put down to a ‘family matter’. It only became public knowledge after the match, that England’s golden winger was en route home following a terrifying break-in at his home in Surrey.
Comments / 0