ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Harley-Davidson of Baltimore hosts 10th Toys for Tots event

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — FOX45 News teamed up the U.S. Marines on Friday and held a Toys for Tots event at the Harley-Davidson of Baltimore. Toys were collected all morning long, in preparation to give them to kids in need. U.S. Marine Sergeant Miller said the mission of this event...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Weekend snow risk waning, focusing on White Christmas potential for Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Snow chances are on the wane this weekend, but our focus now turns to the White Christmas potential for Maryland. Although computer models have come into better agreement that snow will now not fall Friday night into Saturday morning, there still could be some hope for winter weather lovers over the weekend. There is still a shot at wet flakes. The short-range North American Computer Model still hones in on some wet snowflakes well north and west of Baltimore as showers move through during Sunday morning.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

USC quarterback and Bowie, Md. native Caleb Williams wins Heisman Trophy

NEW YORK (AP) — Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, the catalyst for the Trojans' turnaround season, won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night to make USC the first school to take home college football's most prestigious player of the year award eight times. Williams is from Bowie, Md., and...
BOWIE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland state lawmakers representing Baltimore City and surrounding counties

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY. Sen. James C Rosapepe (D): (410) 841-3141, (301) 858-3141, jim.rosapepe@senate.state.md.us. Del. Benjamin S. Barnes (D): (410) 841-3046, (301) 858-3046, ben.barnes@house.state.md.us. Del. Mary A. Lehman (D): (410) 841-3114, (301) 858-3114, mary.lehman@house.state.md.us. Del. Joseline A. Pena-Melnyk (D): (410) 841-3502, (301) 858-3502, joseline.pena.melnyk@house.state.md.us. District 30. Sen....
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Bring joy to seniors in our area this Christmas

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Share cheer with an older adult this Christmas. A simple gift can brighten the life of a senior who may go without during this time of year. Area Program Coordinator for Be A Santa to a Senior Paige Evans shares how to get involved.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Newly elected Baltimore City Sheriff revamping the office's image

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Sam Cogen is one of the new top law enforcement officials in Baltimore. He ran against his former boss, former Sheriff John Anderson, who held the seat for over three decades. Cogen ran on a promise of change, and he said that's what he has done...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Wintry feel this weekend in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. December 10 — Wintry feel for the weekend. Saturday is sun-filled with highs in the cool middle 40s. A cold front will approach the state on Sunday, leading to showers throughout the morning and afternoon. The day is far from a washout with showers wrapping up in the afternoon. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 40s.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

As leaders tout crime plan success, Baltimore City's violence continues

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As gunshots continue to ring out in communities across Baltimore, leaders continue to tout efforts to reduce violence. To date, at least 318 people have been killed in Baltimore City and 2022 is the eighth consecutive year to surpass 300 homicides. So far in 2022, more than 650 other people have been shot but survived.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Sellers hits winning 3, No. 20 Maryland women beat Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Shyanne Sellers made her first 3-pointer of the game just before the final buzzer and No. 20 Maryland beat Purdue 77-74 on Thursday night for coach Brenda Frese's 600th win. Sellers was long on a 3-pointer with 34 seconds left but she got another...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
foxbaltimore.com

Niumatalolo out as Navy head coach

Ken Niumatalolo is out as Navy head coach. The Naval Academy announced the change one day after the Midshipmen's season-ending loss to archrival Army. Niumatalolo has been synonymous with the success of Navy's football program since taking over as head coach in 2008. Niumatalolo replaced Paul Johnson and the success Johnson helped build continued for much of the last 15 years.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Chilly weekend coming up in Baltimore with a few showers

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 6 a.m. December 9 — Chilly weekend coming up in Baltimore. Friday is bright and sunny with highs in the upper 40s. There's a slim chance for a brief sprinkle or flurry early Saturday in western Maryland. Otherwise the rest of the state is dry with highs in the chilly low to mid 40s.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Johns Hopkins received $100 million gift for SAIS Europe campus in Bologna, Italy

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Johns Hopkins University announced they received a $100 million gift from philanthropists for their School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) Europe campus in Bologna, Italy. The gift from James and Morag Anderson will help create new opportunities for students and faculty from throughout Europe. The university...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Former FBI agent on group violence reduction strategy

As violence continues to rage in Baltimore City, Mayor Brandon Scott is doubling down on his group violence reduction strategy, or "GVRS." Right now, the strategy is already in place in the city's western district, but there are plans to expand that effort into the southwest and central districts beginning next year. Former FBI agent Tyrone Powers joined us live to weigh in.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Pet of the Week| A Very Playful Kitten

The Maryland SPCA joined the FOX 45 Morning team with a very energetic guest, 10 week old Fredo. Fredo is available for adoption through the SPCA, through their website (https://www.mdspca.org/), or visit in person. The address is 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

CAPTURED: fugitive sought in gas station arson in custody

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — Just three months after appearing on Maryland's Most Wanted a woman accused of setting fire to a gas station over a declined credit card is now in custody. Amber Anthony is facing 1st and 2nd-degree arson charges. The Baltimore woman is accused of setting fire...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Tracking stolen guns and their impact on crime in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Currently the Bureau of Alcohol, Tabacco, Firearms and Explosives or ATF tracks stolen guns taken from licensed federal arms dealers. In 2021, over ten thousand firearms were stolen in gun store burglaries, 152 of those made their way to Maryland streets. Dave Walker is a retired...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy