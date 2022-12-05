Read full article on original website
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year HiatusRob ThompsonManassas, VA
Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter HolidaysJourneyswithsteveWashington, DC
Where is Relisha Rudd? Part 1Tawana K WatsonWashington, DC
Highly-rated Virginia restaurant announces date for grand opening eventKristen WaltersHerndon, VA
Congress Releases Explosive Report on Coverup by NFLNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
foxbaltimore.com
Harley-Davidson of Baltimore hosts 10th Toys for Tots event
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — FOX45 News teamed up the U.S. Marines on Friday and held a Toys for Tots event at the Harley-Davidson of Baltimore. Toys were collected all morning long, in preparation to give them to kids in need. U.S. Marine Sergeant Miller said the mission of this event...
foxbaltimore.com
Weekend snow risk waning, focusing on White Christmas potential for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Snow chances are on the wane this weekend, but our focus now turns to the White Christmas potential for Maryland. Although computer models have come into better agreement that snow will now not fall Friday night into Saturday morning, there still could be some hope for winter weather lovers over the weekend. There is still a shot at wet flakes. The short-range North American Computer Model still hones in on some wet snowflakes well north and west of Baltimore as showers move through during Sunday morning.
foxbaltimore.com
USC quarterback and Bowie, Md. native Caleb Williams wins Heisman Trophy
NEW YORK (AP) — Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams, the catalyst for the Trojans' turnaround season, won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night to make USC the first school to take home college football's most prestigious player of the year award eight times. Williams is from Bowie, Md., and...
foxbaltimore.com
Children receive catered breakfast and shop with Baltimore city officers Saturday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Children were treated to breakfast catered by Forest Park Golf Course and had the opportunity to shop with a cop for toys and gifts for the holiday season. Baltimore City Police Department joined Optimist Clubs and Fulfilling the Promise Consulting for the 20th annual Shop With...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland state lawmakers representing Baltimore City and surrounding counties
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY. Sen. James C Rosapepe (D): (410) 841-3141, (301) 858-3141, jim.rosapepe@senate.state.md.us. Del. Benjamin S. Barnes (D): (410) 841-3046, (301) 858-3046, ben.barnes@house.state.md.us. Del. Mary A. Lehman (D): (410) 841-3114, (301) 858-3114, mary.lehman@house.state.md.us. Del. Joseline A. Pena-Melnyk (D): (410) 841-3502, (301) 858-3502, joseline.pena.melnyk@house.state.md.us. District 30. Sen....
foxbaltimore.com
Bring joy to seniors in our area this Christmas
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Share cheer with an older adult this Christmas. A simple gift can brighten the life of a senior who may go without during this time of year. Area Program Coordinator for Be A Santa to a Senior Paige Evans shares how to get involved.
foxbaltimore.com
Political Analyst says there is frustration behind repeal of the newly passed term limits
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — This past week, Baltimore City Councilman Ryan Dorsey proposed a bill that would produce a counter-ballot question in 2024, repealing the newly established term limits from Question K. Question K was on the ballot this November. It asked voters if our locally elected leaders should be...
foxbaltimore.com
Newly elected Baltimore City Sheriff revamping the office's image
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Sam Cogen is one of the new top law enforcement officials in Baltimore. He ran against his former boss, former Sheriff John Anderson, who held the seat for over three decades. Cogen ran on a promise of change, and he said that's what he has done...
foxbaltimore.com
Wintry feel this weekend in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. December 10 — Wintry feel for the weekend. Saturday is sun-filled with highs in the cool middle 40s. A cold front will approach the state on Sunday, leading to showers throughout the morning and afternoon. The day is far from a washout with showers wrapping up in the afternoon. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 40s.
foxbaltimore.com
As leaders tout crime plan success, Baltimore City's violence continues
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As gunshots continue to ring out in communities across Baltimore, leaders continue to tout efforts to reduce violence. To date, at least 318 people have been killed in Baltimore City and 2022 is the eighth consecutive year to surpass 300 homicides. So far in 2022, more than 650 other people have been shot but survived.
foxbaltimore.com
Sellers hits winning 3, No. 20 Maryland women beat Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Shyanne Sellers made her first 3-pointer of the game just before the final buzzer and No. 20 Maryland beat Purdue 77-74 on Thursday night for coach Brenda Frese's 600th win. Sellers was long on a 3-pointer with 34 seconds left but she got another...
foxbaltimore.com
Niumatalolo out as Navy head coach
Ken Niumatalolo is out as Navy head coach. The Naval Academy announced the change one day after the Midshipmen's season-ending loss to archrival Army. Niumatalolo has been synonymous with the success of Navy's football program since taking over as head coach in 2008. Niumatalolo replaced Paul Johnson and the success Johnson helped build continued for much of the last 15 years.
foxbaltimore.com
Woman inside UMD dorm bathroom catches man holding cell phone over shower curtain: police
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland Police Department responded to Ellicott Hall at around 4:40 a.m. Saturday after a woman reported to police that she was inside a stall in the bathroom when she saw a cell phone over the shower curtain. The woman saw a man...
foxbaltimore.com
Chilly weekend coming up in Baltimore with a few showers
BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 6 a.m. December 9 — Chilly weekend coming up in Baltimore. Friday is bright and sunny with highs in the upper 40s. There's a slim chance for a brief sprinkle or flurry early Saturday in western Maryland. Otherwise the rest of the state is dry with highs in the chilly low to mid 40s.
foxbaltimore.com
Johns Hopkins received $100 million gift for SAIS Europe campus in Bologna, Italy
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Johns Hopkins University announced they received a $100 million gift from philanthropists for their School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) Europe campus in Bologna, Italy. The gift from James and Morag Anderson will help create new opportunities for students and faculty from throughout Europe. The university...
foxbaltimore.com
Former FBI agent on group violence reduction strategy
As violence continues to rage in Baltimore City, Mayor Brandon Scott is doubling down on his group violence reduction strategy, or "GVRS." Right now, the strategy is already in place in the city's western district, but there are plans to expand that effort into the southwest and central districts beginning next year. Former FBI agent Tyrone Powers joined us live to weigh in.
foxbaltimore.com
Pet of the Week| A Very Playful Kitten
The Maryland SPCA joined the FOX 45 Morning team with a very energetic guest, 10 week old Fredo. Fredo is available for adoption through the SPCA, through their website (https://www.mdspca.org/), or visit in person. The address is 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211.
foxbaltimore.com
Owings Mills Volunteer Fire Company hosts Ravens Pep Band for Christmas tree sale
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — The Owings Mills Volunteer Fire Company hosted the Baltimore Ravens Pep Band Saturday morning. The Fire Company was hosting their annual Christmas tree sale and wanted to add some extra holiday fun for all. The Pep Band was there playing an assortment of music...
foxbaltimore.com
CAPTURED: fugitive sought in gas station arson in custody
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — Just three months after appearing on Maryland's Most Wanted a woman accused of setting fire to a gas station over a declined credit card is now in custody. Amber Anthony is facing 1st and 2nd-degree arson charges. The Baltimore woman is accused of setting fire...
foxbaltimore.com
Tracking stolen guns and their impact on crime in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Currently the Bureau of Alcohol, Tabacco, Firearms and Explosives or ATF tracks stolen guns taken from licensed federal arms dealers. In 2021, over ten thousand firearms were stolen in gun store burglaries, 152 of those made their way to Maryland streets. Dave Walker is a retired...
