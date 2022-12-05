Effective: 2022-12-11 03:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Southern California residents, in or below the recently burned areas are urged to take the steps necessary to protect their property. Persons in the watch area should remain alert and follow directions of emergency preparedness officials. Target Area: Antelope Valley; Los Angeles County Mountains; Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE FISH AND LAKE BURN SCARS IN LOS ANGELES COUNTY IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall is possible in and near the recent burn areas, including the Fish and Lake burn scars. * WHERE...The recent burn areas in Los Angeles County, including the Fish Fire and the Lake Fire. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Fish and Lake burn scars is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near these burn scars should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting potential heavy rainfall over the recent Los Angeles County burn scars, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO