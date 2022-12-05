Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-09 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following areas, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Flooding of poor drainage areas and near recent wildfire burn scars will be possible. Hourly rain rates of one-half inch or more will be possible with this storm.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-10 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following areas, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Flooding of poor drainage areas and near recent wildfire burn scars will be possible. Hourly rain rates of one-half inch or more will be possible with this storm.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Watch issued for Antelope Valley, Los Angeles County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-11 03:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-11 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Southern California residents, in or below the recently burned areas are urged to take the steps necessary to protect their property. Persons in the watch area should remain alert and follow directions of emergency preparedness officials. Target Area: Antelope Valley; Los Angeles County Mountains; Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE FISH AND LAKE BURN SCARS IN LOS ANGELES COUNTY IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall is possible in and near the recent burn areas, including the Fish and Lake burn scars. * WHERE...The recent burn areas in Los Angeles County, including the Fish Fire and the Lake Fire. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Fish and Lake burn scars is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near these burn scars should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting potential heavy rainfall over the recent Los Angeles County burn scars, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
