It was a banner year for certain brands despite record inflation. The very "now" brand of Meta was deemed the fastest growing of any brand in 2022, according to a new report put together by Morning Consult. Other brands that topped the list, like T-Mobile and Boost Mobile, cater to the more budget-minded consumer. By and large, the list of the 20 fastest-growing brands of the year, which was tweeted out by Mark J. Burns, included some pretty massive brands that most people would expect to see represented. But there, smack at the number 8 spot, was ... Great Value Cream Cheese? Whatever you say, boss!

2 DAYS AGO