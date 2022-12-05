Read full article on original website
McDonald's Is Serving 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers for the Next 2 Days
If there’s something fast food chains do well, it is concoct deals to lure through their doors. Ok, that’s an exaggeration. What they do well is make burgers and fries. But they also pile up deals. McDonald’s is not immune. It has stacked up a series of deals...
Great Value Cream Cheese Is Among The Fastest Growing Brands Of 2022
It was a banner year for certain brands despite record inflation. The very "now" brand of Meta was deemed the fastest growing of any brand in 2022, according to a new report put together by Morning Consult. Other brands that topped the list, like T-Mobile and Boost Mobile, cater to the more budget-minded consumer. By and large, the list of the 20 fastest-growing brands of the year, which was tweeted out by Mark J. Burns, included some pretty massive brands that most people would expect to see represented. But there, smack at the number 8 spot, was ... Great Value Cream Cheese? Whatever you say, boss!
Wingstop Dropped A Carolina Gold BBQ Flavor For A Limited Time
There was a time when enjoying a nice hot plate of wings involved heading out to a pub or pizza place, or picking up a family-size wing pack at the grocery store, and then feasting on the simple combination of savory chicken and spicy Buffalo sauce. Choosing between ranch or blue cheese for dipping was pretty much the only decision-making involved in the process. But these days, things aren't so basic. Sure, you've got classic bone-in wings, but boneless wings, chicken tenders, and crispy chicken sandwiches doused in sauce are a big hit, too. For those who like to spice things up, standard hot wings might look a little plain Jane by comparison, especially when comparing them to the offerings at some chicken chains.
Wendy's Announced All Of Their Deals For The Rest Of December
With the holiday season in full swing, 'tis the season of giving, and fast food giant Wendy's is embracing the holiday spirit. Fresh from releasing their plethora of deals for December (via QSR), it's clear the folks over at Wendy's are hoping to spread some cheer to their loyal fans. The chain isn't the only restaurant celebrating the season. Jack in the Box is celebrating the 24 days leading up to Christmas with special deals as part of their "24 Days of Jackmas" campaign. Burger King is letting fans have more things their way with new deals exclusive to their mobile app for 12 days of savings.
Firehouse Subs Returning 'Name Of The Day' Promo Means You Can Get A Free Sub
There are many ways you can get free food from a restaurant, from birthday coupons to rewards points. One way that's not as common, however, is receiving free food because of your name. Of course, this could make things difficult if you have an uncommon name. Even so, if you're a fan of free food, you've probably been waiting on a deal like Firehouse Subs' "name of the day" promotion to make its triumphant comeback.
Manufacturer Behind TGI Fridays 'Mozzarella Sticks' Snack Is Being Sued For Using Cheddar
Food lawsuits are a dime a dozen these days. Just last week, a woman in Florida sued Kraft for $5 million claiming that its Velveeta brand microwave mac and cheese takes more than the 3½ minutes to make that the package states. The plaintiff claimed she "would not have purchased it or paid less had she known the truth." (via CNN Business). Then there was a New York man who filed suit against Kellogg's in March, claiming that the packaging of Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts is "misleading because the label gives the consumers the impression the fruit filling only contains strawberries as its fruit ingredient."
Even In-N-Out Stan Michael Symon Admits Shake Shack Is Better
A staple of fast food chains is burgers and fries, and fans are quick to defend their favorite choices. While the burgers might not be the big draw at McDonald's, the fries are a winner, with 40% of people saying McDonald's has the best french fries. The real shocker here may be that only 6% of people favored In-N-Out Burger's famous fries.
Chips Ahoy! Is Celebrating New Years With A Confetti Cake Flavor
When the holiday season descends upon us, more and more companies and brands capitalize by releasing new exclusive seasonal products. For example, Burger King introduced a new winter Whopper in Japan, El Pollo Loco has its "12 Days of Pollo" food deals for December, and DoorDash launched a new gingerbread cake with Carlo's Bakery. Additionally, Trader Joe's brought back its candy cane green tea, Wendy's has a whole slew of food deals for December, and Red Robin released new limited-edition holiday shakes. Popular cookie brand Chips Ahoy! is no exception.
Starbucks' New Tipping System Is Getting Some Serious Heat
Starbucks has not always been known as the easiest place to tip. In the past, customers could tip through the Starbucks app or in cash where tip jars were available but not when they paid in store with their debit or credit cards (per Reddit). In an increasingly cashless society, this was becoming a problem. According to Newsweek, the right to receive tips on credit and debit card orders was something Starbucks baristas began petitioning for more than a year ago with the technology finally rolling into stores gradually throughout the fall and winter of 2022.
