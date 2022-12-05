ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Westfield Middle School staff party gives, receives holiday spirit at ‘recharge room’

WESTFIELD — Generosity was in the air at the festive annual Westfield Middle School holiday staff meeting on Dec. 8 in the school cafeteria. Holiday songs were performed for staff by the school band and chorus, snacks prepared by colleagues were shared, toys were brought in for the Westfield Police Cadets charity drive, and a gift from the administration team was given to a military family.
WESTFIELD, MA
high-profile.com

Decades Old JFK Middle School Returns as New Building

When the John F. Kennedy Middle School opened this fall to greet students and faculty after a nearly two-year renovation, the original building, constructed in 1969, was literally just a shell of its old self. Renovations and new construction transformed the over 50-year-old building into a cohesive series of state-of-the-art learning spaces featuring universal access and deep flexibility. With updated systems to provide comfort, efficiency and resiliency, the “new-old” school will serve the Enfield community for decades to come.
ENFIELD, CT
MassLive.com

Toy for Joy 2022: Hampden couple remembers a treasured friend with gift to centennial campaign

When Joyce Stillman Libby passed away at 94 in May, her will included a desire to leave forget-me-nots to her friends. She won’t be forgotten. “She loved flowers. I planted them, and they grew,” says Hampden resident Judith Jackson, who along with her husband, Bruce, joined the list of donors supporting the Toy for Joy campaign, believing it a fitting way to honor a devoted friend.
HAMPDEN COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive reporting on Northampton VA hospital - which helped keep the facility open - wins Publick Occurrences award

MassLive has been named a winner of a prestigious journalism award for its 2022 coverage of a plan to close a Veterans Affairs hospital in Northampton. The New England Newspaper & Press Association this week awarded MassLive with a Publick Occurrences award for its series of stories, which began with a leaked video of a proposal by the Department of Veterans Affairs to close the hospital and relocate services to veterans facilities elsewhere.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Hundreds of items from two Easthampton schools up for auction

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two local schools are hosting an online liquidation auction this weekend and everything inside must go. The Center and Pepin schools in Easthampton are auctioning off everything inside this weekend. Hosted by the Raucher Brothers Auctioneers, Western Mass News met up with Don Raucher at the Pepin school, which closed in June, to find out more. He said Easthampton has a new, state-of-the-art elementary school, so the town is clearing out the schools out to repurpose them.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
WUPE

How Many School Days in MA Can You Miss Before it Becomes a Big Issue?

Taking a look back at my school days in Berkshire County, I was one that enjoyed going to school. I attended elementary, middle, and high school in northern Berkshire County. When I was in elementary school, my walk to school was only a couple of minutes because I lived at the top of the street where the school was located. It wasn't until I entered sixth grade that I walked about a mile to and from school each day. Back then Silvio O' Conte Middle School in North Adams was the school I attended. I know I sound like one of those people that say "back in my day, I had to walk miles through snow, sleet, and rain to school, etc." but it's true that I walked about a mile each way to school Monday through Friday. That wouldn't happen these days but I loved it. Once I entered high school, the trip to school wasn't as much of an adventure as I took the bus and then eventually drove myself to school.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

‘Weather Nut’ calls this section of Mass. ‘the Triangle of Disappointment’ for snow lovers

Dave Hayes counts himself a snow lover. He’s not a meteorologist by trade or training, but over decades of fascination with the weather, he’s learned a thing or two. One of those lessons — based on his meteorological chops and more than 30 years residing in the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts — is this: compared to its neighbors to the east and west, the region just might be the most disappointing place around for those who love to watch a heavy New England snowfall.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

