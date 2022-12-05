Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Related
Holiday concert coming to Springfield Symphony Hall Sunday
The Spirit of Springfield announced that the 215th army band will be playing a free concert this coming Sunday at Springfield symphony hall.
Westfield Middle School staff party gives, receives holiday spirit at ‘recharge room’
WESTFIELD — Generosity was in the air at the festive annual Westfield Middle School holiday staff meeting on Dec. 8 in the school cafeteria. Holiday songs were performed for staff by the school band and chorus, snacks prepared by colleagues were shared, toys were brought in for the Westfield Police Cadets charity drive, and a gift from the administration team was given to a military family.
Westfield special education team reports full programs, challenges in staffing
WESTFIELD — Westfield Public Schools Special Education Director Debra Ecker and James O’Neill, the schools’ lead manager of autism, social-emotional and behavioral services gave an update on their programs to the School Committee on Dec. 5. Westfield offers a wide range of special education programs; inclusion programs...
Southwick schools agree to cook lunches for St. Mary’s Elementary in Westfield
SOUTHWICK — The Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School Committee voted unanimously Dec. 6 to enter into an agreement with St. Mary’s Elementary School for a pilot program where the regional school district would provide the food service students at the parochial school in Westfield. STGRSD School Nutrition Director Matthew Lillibridge...
high-profile.com
Decades Old JFK Middle School Returns as New Building
When the John F. Kennedy Middle School opened this fall to greet students and faculty after a nearly two-year renovation, the original building, constructed in 1969, was literally just a shell of its old self. Renovations and new construction transformed the over 50-year-old building into a cohesive series of state-of-the-art learning spaces featuring universal access and deep flexibility. With updated systems to provide comfort, efficiency and resiliency, the “new-old” school will serve the Enfield community for decades to come.
Swimming Scoreboard for Dec. 8: Evan Lyons, Claire Weepler lead Longmeadow swim teams to victory
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Both of the Longmeadow swim teams cruised to victories to open the 2022 winter season. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our...
La Cucina di Hampden House restaurant cooks up special dinner for Toy for Joy
The staff at La Cucina di Hampden House Restaurant will be cooking up something special on Tuesday night. From 5 to 9 p.m., the popular dining establishment is offering half-priced entrees for patrons who bring in contributions, both new toys and monetary gifts to benefit of the Toy for Joy campaign.
Westfield boys ice hockey team rallies, falls to Agawam in opener, 3-1
WEST SPRINGFIELD – There is a beginning, middle, and end to nearly every story. The Westfield High School boys ice hockey team got off to a rocky start in their season opener but if the final period is any indication, the Bombers may enjoy a fitting conclusion when all is said and done later this winter.
Springfield receives $1.2M grant for programs aimed at youth at risk for gang involvement
The Baker-Polito administration announced this week it awarded more than $10.4 million across the state to fund programs targeting youth violence, with over $1.2 million flowing to Springfield for 13 programs aimed at youth identified as high risk for getting involved in a gang. The funds are part of Senator...
Toy for Joy 2022: Hampden couple remembers a treasured friend with gift to centennial campaign
When Joyce Stillman Libby passed away at 94 in May, her will included a desire to leave forget-me-nots to her friends. She won’t be forgotten. “She loved flowers. I planted them, and they grew,” says Hampden resident Judith Jackson, who along with her husband, Bruce, joined the list of donors supporting the Toy for Joy campaign, believing it a fitting way to honor a devoted friend.
MassLive reporting on Northampton VA hospital - which helped keep the facility open - wins Publick Occurrences award
MassLive has been named a winner of a prestigious journalism award for its 2022 coverage of a plan to close a Veterans Affairs hospital in Northampton. The New England Newspaper & Press Association this week awarded MassLive with a Publick Occurrences award for its series of stories, which began with a leaked video of a proposal by the Department of Veterans Affairs to close the hospital and relocate services to veterans facilities elsewhere.
westernmassnews.com
Hundreds of items from two Easthampton schools up for auction
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two local schools are hosting an online liquidation auction this weekend and everything inside must go. The Center and Pepin schools in Easthampton are auctioning off everything inside this weekend. Hosted by the Raucher Brothers Auctioneers, Western Mass News met up with Don Raucher at the Pepin school, which closed in June, to find out more. He said Easthampton has a new, state-of-the-art elementary school, so the town is clearing out the schools out to repurpose them.
West Springfield boys hockey beats Longmeadow in rematch of last year’s Class A championship (video)
WEST SPRINGFIELD – There’s no better way to open the winter season than with a rematch of last year’s Class A boys hockey championship between West Springfield and Longmeadow.
How Many School Days in MA Can You Miss Before it Becomes a Big Issue?
Taking a look back at my school days in Berkshire County, I was one that enjoyed going to school. I attended elementary, middle, and high school in northern Berkshire County. When I was in elementary school, my walk to school was only a couple of minutes because I lived at the top of the street where the school was located. It wasn't until I entered sixth grade that I walked about a mile to and from school each day. Back then Silvio O' Conte Middle School in North Adams was the school I attended. I know I sound like one of those people that say "back in my day, I had to walk miles through snow, sleet, and rain to school, etc." but it's true that I walked about a mile each way to school Monday through Friday. That wouldn't happen these days but I loved it. Once I entered high school, the trip to school wasn't as much of an adventure as I took the bus and then eventually drove myself to school.
‘Weather Nut’ calls this section of Mass. ‘the Triangle of Disappointment’ for snow lovers
Dave Hayes counts himself a snow lover. He’s not a meteorologist by trade or training, but over decades of fascination with the weather, he’s learned a thing or two. One of those lessons — based on his meteorological chops and more than 30 years residing in the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts — is this: compared to its neighbors to the east and west, the region just might be the most disappointing place around for those who love to watch a heavy New England snowfall.
Late surge not enough, UMass falls to UMass Lowell, 85-80, in Kennedy Cup (31 photos)
AMHERST - At the end of UMass’ game against Albany on Monday, coach Frank Martin was clearly unhappy with his team despite the win, saying that it was going to have to learn a lesson the hard way. The hard way in question: losing. UMass fell to UMass Lowell,...
Boys Hockey Scoreboard for Dec. 8: Carson LePage, Aidan Fisher lead East Longmeadow past Burncoat & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Carson LePage and Aidan Fisher each scored three goals to lead East Longmeadow to a win, 8-2, in a season-opening victory over Burncoat on the road. Fisher also had an assist.
Girls Basketball Scoreboard for Dec. 8: Hopkins Academy defeats Mount Everett, Kasey Earle scores 17 points & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Hopkins Academy opened its season with a win, 42-24, over Mount Everett on Thursday. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site,...
Berkshires Mexican Restaurant Displays New Menu and is Now Open!
The wait is finally over and everyone in the Berkshires can now enjoy what we have been anticipating for several months. Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill in downtown Pittsfield has opened its door and revealed its new menu!. We have all known that Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill was going...
Group behind Worcester Cultural Academy charter school proposal to move forward despite opposition
Jim Donahue, founding executive director for a proposed charter school in Worcester, expected opposition to the school he aims to open in August 2023. That opposition is coming from several fronts. The Worcester School Committee voted unanimously to oppose the creation of the Worcester Cultural Academy Charter School at a...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0