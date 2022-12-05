Read full article on original website
Cohesity Named a Leader in Data Resilience Solution Suites Report by Independent Research Firm
SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cohesity, a leader in data security and management, today announced that global market research firm Forrester has named Cohesity a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Data Resilience Solution Suites, Q4 20221. In this report, Forrester evaluated nine providers against 40 criteria across three categories...
Whistic Wins Awards for Best Cyber Security Risk Management Solution and Best Place to Work for in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Whistic, the network for assessing, publishing and sharing vendor security information, is being honored this month for the value and effectiveness of its vendor security risk management solution and as one of the Best Places to Work for in Utah. American Security Today acknowledged Whistic on November 16 with its Platinum Homeland Security Award for Best Cyber Security Risk Management Solution. Utah Business also named Whistic to its roster of Best Places to Work for in Utah.
China retires major Covid tracking app as virus rules ease
China said Monday it would retire an app used to track Covid-19 contacts, a milestone in the country's rapid turn away from its zero-tolerance coronavirus strategy. But social media users nevertheless hailed the Itinerary Card's retirement, noting the symbolism of Beijing shutting down its main tracking app.
Cybersecurity firm gives laptop for servicing leading to data breach
It’s sound strange, but a security firm that reported a cyber incident fell prey to a cyber incident within a few hours of its first incident report. Indian-based cybersecurity firm CloudSEK based in Bengaluru issued a press statement last week that data related to a Tirupati based Sree Saran Medical Centre was available for sale on the dark web.
Latest Cyberthreats and Advisories – December 9, 2022
Chinese actors attack North America, Cuba ransomware and vendors start their predictions for 2023…. Here are the latest threats and advisories for the week of December 9, 2022. Threat Advisories and Alerts. CISA Sounds the Alarm on Cuba Ransomware. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and Federal...
Twitter found gathering data from over 70000 websites
Twitter, the world’s second largest social media platform has being caught in a data privacy issue as for the first time, the company that is now being led by Elon Musk is found collecting data from over 70,000 websites that include those belonging to government, retailers, manufacturers, car companies and healthcare related business firms.
