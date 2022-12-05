SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Whistic, the network for assessing, publishing and sharing vendor security information, is being honored this month for the value and effectiveness of its vendor security risk management solution and as one of the Best Places to Work for in Utah. American Security Today acknowledged Whistic on November 16 with its Platinum Homeland Security Award for Best Cyber Security Risk Management Solution. Utah Business also named Whistic to its roster of Best Places to Work for in Utah.

