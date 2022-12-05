On Friday, SoHo’s Georges Bergès Gallery is debuting “Haiku,” its latest solo exhibition for Hunter Biden, the artist, embattled recovering addict and second son of president Joe Biden. None of Biden’s new works for the show, which feature colorful, flower and tree-like designs, are in his previously-documented medium of blown ink abstraction, Bergès told The Daily Beast; they’re all brushwork on canvas.In an effort to prevent ethical breaches, White House officials have put measures in place to shield information about how much Biden’s work is selling for, and to whom. Last October, however, the New York Post reported that 5...

