Motorcyclist hospitalized in Bryan collision
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a collision in Bryan. Bryan Police said officers were working a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in the 3600 block of North Texas Avenue around 6 p.m. Tuesday. North Texas Avenue was closed in both directions – between Russell Drive and Stevens Drive. Travelers were urged to avoid this area.
Milam County deputy shot at, escapes injury, 1 arrested
Thorndale, Tx (FOX44) – A Milam County deputy escaped injury and a 33-year-old Del Valle, Texas man is in custody following a shooting incident that occurred near Thorndale Thursday morning. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore said it happened during what would have been a routine traffic stop near Griffith...
Thousands in Brazos County rely on food pantries in need of donations
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Food Bank helps make sure food pantries can provide for the community. Just in Brazos County, more than 30,000 people were served last year. There are eight food pantries in the county that team up with the Brazos Valley Food Bank: Brazos Church Pantry,...
Suspected College Station porch pirates arrested
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A tip to College Station Police leads to two suspected porch pirates behind bars. The department says a concerned citizen saw two suspects taking packages from doorsteps on Wednesday, and immediately contacted the department. This citizen was able to follow the suspects while giving a description of them and their vehicle until officers were able to stop them.
Texas white supremacist prison gang member gets life for racketeering
WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas man who holds a leadership position in a white supremacist prison gang was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for racketeering-related crimes, Department of Justice officials said Thursday.William Glenn Chunn, 40, of Conroe, was convicted by a jury in East Texas on Nov. 26, 2021, for racketeering conspiracy related to an attempted murder he ordered. He was also found guilty by a Southern Mississippi jury on Oct. 3, 2022 of attempted murder in aid of racketeering.According to court documents, Chunn is one of the highest-ranking members of the Aryan Circle gang in the country. The...
CSPD: Man arrested for attempting to steal lumber from home construction site
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Houston man was arrested early Tuesday morning following an attempt to steal building materials from a home construction site, according to College Station Police. According to police, around 3:30 a.m. reports came in of two suspicious men loading lumber into a white van in...
Rudder High School Student Arrested For Criminal Trespassing Inside Bryan High School Was Let Inside By A BHS Student
A Bryan High School student received undisclosed consequences for letting an unauthorized person into the building last month. Bryan ISD’s communications director says student privacy laws do not allow identifying the student or the specific action that was taken. Clay Falls tells WTAW News that all students and staff are expected to follow BISD’s procedure to have visitors sign in at the front office.
Motorcycle crash closes part of N Texas Avenue
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A crash on N Texas Avenue near Stevens Drive has sent at least one person to the hospital. Witnesses on scene say a pickup truck and motorcycle collided in the 3600 block of N Texas Avenue. The driver of the motorcycle was rushed to the hospital and appeared to have serious injuries.
Arrest made in Milam County pursuit
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made in an early morning pursuit in Milam County. Sheriff Mike Clore said in a press release that a deputy attempted a routine traffic stop at approximately 2:20 a.m. Thursday – near Griffith Lane, south of Thorndale. The deputy’s patrol vehicle was immediately fired at from inside of the suspect’s vehicle.
Texas Department of Criminal Justice Releases Findings Of Two Investigations About The Gonzalo Lopez Escape
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) on Thursday released the reports of two investigations about the escape of inmate Gonzalo Lopez near Centerville last May. Lopez eluded authorities from his escape on May 12 until he was killed June 2 following an exchange of gunfire with authorities south of San Antonio. That was after Lopez killed a Tomball area man and four of his grandchildren who were staying at a vacation home near Centerville.
Troopers identify victims killed in Highway 21 crash in Madison County
NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - State troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Madison County, the second fatality wreck to be reported on Monday in the Brazos Valley. The latest crash occurred on Highway 21 west of North Zulch between FM 2865 and Highway 39. DPS says a 2014 Nissan...
Texas A&M University police looking for help identifying MSC wallet thief
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University police are seeking the public's help in identifying a person involved in a stolen wallet case. On October 15, a student reported to police that her wallet had been stolen at the Memorial Student Center on campus, and a credit card was later used at Uptown Cheapskate in College Station, a clothing resale store off of Texas Avenue South, according to police.
Alleged porch pirates busted in College Station after witness calls police, follows suspects
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Kenneth McIntyre and Jennifer Tinkham on a slew of charges after an area resident allegedly spotted them stealing packages from porches, followed them, and called 911 for help. “This is another great example of #SeeSomethingSaySomething,” police said in a Facebook post. Officials...
These handmade boots will ‘last you a lifetime’
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you’re looking for the perfect Christmas gift for a loved one or getting yourself decked out for the National Finals Rodeo, Lucchese in Century Square has you covered from head to toe. From outerwear to handbags to hand-crafted boots, Lucchese products are of the...
TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO TWO DRUG ARRESTS
Two people were arrested last (Monday) night in Navasota after a routine traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs in their vehicle. Navasota Police stopped a vehicle for speeding around 9pm near the intersection of West Washington Avenue and FM 379. Officers discovered that the driver, 56-year-old Ronnie Zephyn...
A&M Wide Receiver Marshall Becomes Latest Player to Enter Portal
Texas A&M freshman wide receiver Chris Marshall has become the latest player to enter the transfer portal. Marshall, ranked as the third best wide receiver in the Class of 2022 by 247, played in six games for the Aggies this year, hauling in 11 catches for 108 yards. However, he...
