From Apprentice to Sous ChefMorristown MinuteFlemington, NJ
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light Spectacularfamilyfunpa.comSouth Whitehall Township, PA
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
Another narrow vote for Easton Area School Board president. This time Meg Sayago wins.
The Easton Area School Board has a new president. Meg Sayago was elected to the post at the reorganization meeting Tuesday. She said she looks forward to leading the board next year with new board Vice President Nekisha Robertson.
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County Executive McClure's vetoes stand at last council meeting of 2022
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure won out Thursday at County Council's last meeting of the year, as his budget vetoes were sustained. His 2023 operating budget of $544.8 million, with no tax cut, was approved by Council last week with minor changes that accounted for little more than a tenth of a percent of the total. He vetoed the changes and garnered enough votes Thursday to prevail.
buckscountyherald.com
Attack on second-grader raises concerns about staffing levels in Quakertown
A vicious attack on a Quakertown Community School District student has exposed dangerously low staffing levels at one school, and highlighted a problem across the district. The student’s mother, Maggie Ouran of Richland Township, told board members and administrators her daughter was hunted down by other children during recess, held to the ground and punched in a nearby field. One of the assailants then inserted a pine cone in the second-grader’s mouth.
This Bucks County High School Has Two Candidates for a New Director
Two candidates for the Director of a Bucks County high school are both aiming to take on the position to fill the seat of the previous incumbent. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the candidates for the Bensalem Patch. Sheldon Per, a resident who has been involved in the school district since...
Bethlehem’s COVID funds tapped for progressive agenda instead of city’s core mission | Letter
After two budget sessions before Bethlehem City Council, it appears the 2023 budget will be a no tax increase budget thanks to a $34 million gift from the feds. COVID-relief money is going to the mayor’s special interests. Mayor J. William Reynolds is very lucky. He received so much...
New slate of Pa. historical markers will honor Allentown State Hospital, local mine pump
Pennsylvania’s newest slate of historical markers will honor two Lehigh Valley innovations, though little remains of either one to sport the familiar blue markers. Allentown State Hospital and the President Pumping Engine, both in Lehigh County, are among 36 new markers approved by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, which on Thursday announced its selections from 91 applications.
beckerspayer.com
Aetna shutters 83K-square-foot call center in Pennsylvania
Aetna is moving out of its 83,512-square-foot call center in Bethlehem, Pa., The Morning Call reported Dec. 8. The payer relocated the call center to Bethlehem from nearby South Whitehall Township in 2018. Aetna signed a 10-year lease for the property, the newspaper reported. A spokesperson for CVS Health, Aetna's...
WFMZ-TV Online
New warehouse planned for former Bethlehem Steel land
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday night approved a land development plan that could put a new warehouse and industrial/manufacturing facility on former Bethlehem Steel land. The plan, offered by Majestic Bethlehem Center/Bethlehem Commerce Center LLC, calls for a 195,494-square-foot facility at 3677 Commerce Blvd. The...
Another NJ school district has to cancel classes because of internet outage
A problem with "internal servers" caused an early end to classes Monday at the Hudson County Schools of Technology Secaucus and Jersey City campuses. The district told students and parents about the problem in an email. The school’s website was down early Tuesday morning and there was no mention on the school’s social media.
Northampton County should step up and help protect its seniors from scams | Opinion
I am 61, a retired IT manager. I got caught in a online scam last week. It was a repackaging of one I had first seen in 2004. I fell for it, despite being the person who used to teach others how to avoid that same scam. Why? Because when...
With co-working space, tech school, Platform Five wants to be more than just an Easton landlord
Hagai Feiner got his start in America building fences. Now he wants to tear them down. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
getnews.info
Just Aesthetic Nursing Expands Local Location to Accommodate Growing East Coast Demand
Lehigh Valley’s premier med spa continues to grow, with plans of establishing an injectable institute as a training hub for nurses of all levels. Now more than ever, the demand for cosmetic injectables and other anti-aging procedures has been quickly growing, particularly in the East Coast. As one of the region’s leaders, Lehigh Valley’s premier med spa, Just Aesthetic Nursing, is planning to triple their practice’s size by moving to a beautiful new location a short distance from their Allentown, Pennsylvania office.
Former Army Under Secretary, Bristol Native Appointed to New Position by Governor-Elect Shapiro
A Bucks County native and former Under Secretary of the Army has been selected to a new position in the Pennsylvania government. Patrick J. Murphy, the former United States Under Secretary of the Army and a Bristol native, was recently named Chairman of Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro’s Law Enforcement, Emergency Preparedness, & Community Safety Policy team.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Bethlehem
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, is a small city in the eastern part of the state, about 60 miles (95km) north of Philadelphia and 80 miles (128km) west of New York City. Bethlehem has a long history dating back to its founding in 1741 by a Moravian minister named Count Nicolaus Zinzendorf. Though it began as a small farming community, the city grew rapidly during the Industrial Revolution and became known for its steel production.
WFMZ-TV Online
Hunterdon Co. nonprofit leader opens up about racist experiences with hopes to spark change
FLEMINGTON, N.J. - A nonprofit leader says Hunterdon County needs to have uncomfortable conversations about race in order to move forward. It comes as she reports a number of disturbing incidents while working in the community. The rural hills of Hunterdon County can be quiet, sometimes too much so, for...
PennDOT gearing up for Lehigh Valley road and bridge projects in 2023
As 2022 comes to a close, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is taking a look back at the big projects finally finished this year and is gearing up for what is to come in 2023. In the Lehigh Valley, 2022 included the reopening of the Tilghman Street Bridge over...
Fallen New Tripoli firefighters escorted by procession through Lehigh Valley (PHOTOS)
On Thursday afternoon, the bodies of two New Tripoli Fire Company Station 17 firemen were escorted from the firehouse to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office following Wednesday’s fatal Schuylkill County house fire. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, died at St. Luke’s Hospital-Miners Campus...
Lehigh County brewery nominated for Best New Brewery in Pa., voting open through December
Rising River Brewing Co. was nominated as one of the best new breweries in the state for Breweries in Pennsylvania’s annual Reader’s Choice Awards. You can vote now until the end of the year to push the Macungie brewer over the top. Breweries in Pennsylvania, the popular craft...
3 Lehigh Valley establishments accused of liquor law violations
Three Lehigh Valley establishments have been cited for allegedly violating liquor codes, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement announced this week. The businesses will be called before an administrative law judge, where they face penalties ranging from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000...
WFMZ-TV Online
Personal training gym adding jiu-jitsu program, tripling its footprint at new Bethlehem location
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Just in time for New Year's resolutions, a personal training gym is expanding its footprint and services in Bethlehem. 36E Fitness, which opened in early 2017 at 559 Main St., Suite 005, in the next couple of weeks will be moving about two miles northeast to 1450 Stefko Blvd., owner and trainer Evan Robinson said.
