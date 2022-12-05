Lehigh Valley’s premier med spa continues to grow, with plans of establishing an injectable institute as a training hub for nurses of all levels. Now more than ever, the demand for cosmetic injectables and other anti-aging procedures has been quickly growing, particularly in the East Coast. As one of the region’s leaders, Lehigh Valley’s premier med spa, Just Aesthetic Nursing, is planning to triple their practice’s size by moving to a beautiful new location a short distance from their Allentown, Pennsylvania office.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO