KGET 17
Clear skies Friday before winter storm arrives Saturday
We will see some clearing skies on Friday, then our next rainmaker will arrive late Saturday into Sunday. We could see between .50-.75″ of rain in the Valley with some higher amounts in some areas of the Kern County Mountains. By early Monday morning the rain could turn to snow in the Mountain areas.
Kern County to see sunshine and near-seasonal temperatures Friday
We will see some clearing skies on Friday, then our next rainmaker will arrive late Saturday into Sunday. We could see between .50-.75″ of rain in the Valley with some higher amounts in some areas of the Kern County Mountains. By early Monday morning the rain could turn to snow in the Mountain areas.
KGET 17
Expect cloudy skies as storm moves into Kern
Starting out sunny this morning around Kern County, but some clouds will move into the area by afternoon. We are not expecting any rain with this first storm, just some clouds. We will see some clearing skies on Friday, then our next rain maker will arrive late Saturday into Sunday.
Cloudy skies with a chance of rain expected across Kern County
The cloudy weather will continue across Kern County on Tuesday with 30% of showers across the valley floor and mountain communities. Snow levels will start at about 4,400 feet with a light dusting possible for our mountains. This upcoming low-pressure system could also produce thunderstorm activity and moderate to heavy rainfall. As far as temperatures, […]
KGET 17
Showers arrive tonight, snowfall expected in mountain communities
Showers should arrive Tuesday night in Kern County, followed by drier, colder conditions for the remainder of the work week. Saturday and Sunday could also bring additional showers, so keep your umbrellas handy. Air quality will remain moderate, with an AQI of 61. Tuesday’s snow levels will start at an...
20 years later, CALM Holiday Lights maestro has gone national
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It has become a Kern County institution: the Holiday Lights at CALM, one of the primary fundraisers for Bakersfield’s zoo, the nonprofit California Living Museum. The man behind it, homegrown Josh Barnett, started creating scenes of wonder and delight literally as a boy. Look at him now. It might seem hard […]
Family business in Bakersfield hit hard by inflation this year
Sugardaddy's Women's Boutique just celebrated its 40th anniversary doing business in Bakersfield, but the inflation-driven decline in shoppers has them wondering if they'll see their 41st.
Kern County enters into development agreement for energy project in Bakersfield
According to a press release from Fusion Fuel, a final investment decision on the project is expected in early 2024, and project commissioning will happen in the first half of 2025.
theshafterpress.com
Santa landing in Shafter on Saturday
The Minter Field Air Museum will be getting a special visitor on Saturday morning, and they are preparing for the VIP. Santa Claus will be landing at Minter Field in an airplane, giving his reindeer a rest, as they prepare for the long trek on New Year's Eve. Santa will be accompanied by Mrs. Claus and will be handing out stuffed animals to all children attending the event.
Wine-hauling semi truck catches fire on Highway 58
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi truck hauling a shipment of wine bottles caught fire Tuesday night on Highway 58, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 10 p.m., the driver of the semi truck called 911 to report his trailer was on fire on the off-ramp of Highway 58 and Towerline Road. The Kern […]
Bakersfield drivers are saying they're being hit by rocks on the freeway
"I thought someone had shot my son, because that's how it sounded." That's how one driver described what it was like the day a rock came through her windshield on the 58.
Dagny’s coffee shop closed due to plumbing issues
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Popular downtown hangout Dagny’s Coffee Company is closed due to plumbing issues and it’s unclear when it will reopen, according to staff. A piece of paper posted on the front door says “shop closed due to plumbing issues” with a sad face drawn on it. The notice has been up since […]
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Liberty High School Holiday Vendor Market
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Maya Ramey, a representative of the spirit team at Liberty High School, and host Ryan Nelson as they talk about the Liberty High School Holiday Vendor Market. The Holiday Vendor Market is hosted by the Liberty High School Justice Spirit team and will take place at Liberty High School from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 11th. The market will feature various local vendors, food trucks, the spirit and dance teams at Liberty High, and Santa Claus himself.
Central Valley Holocaust Memorial set to open Sunday in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After years of planning and local efforts, the Central Valley Holocaust Memorial opens Sunday. The memorial features a collection of 6 million buttons that represent an individual life lost during the Holocaust. Those buttons were collected by the community. The memorial is meant to remind those of what has happened due […]
Bakersfield Californian
New 'blue hydrogen' proposal in Elk Hills would be California's first
A large local oil producer announced an agreement Wednesday with an Oklahoma company for construction of a natural gas-fueled hydrogen plant whose byproduct carbon dioxide would be buried permanently in western Kern County's Elk Hills Oil Field. Long Beach-based California Resources Corp.'s deal with Lone Cypress Energy Services LLC, based...
The man behind the magic: Behind the scenes of the CALM HolidayLights show
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many Kern community members know and enjoy the festive and magical HolidayLights at CALM, but what you may not know is how it started. “I’ve always loved lights as a child, it’s still something that has never grown out of me.” Josh Barnett, president and owner of Lightasmic, said. Barnett is […]
KGET 17
Bakersfield Hyundai open state of the art facility, more inventory now than ever
Studio 17’s Shannon MacNeil takes a tour through Bakersfield Hyundai’s new facility to celebrate their grand opening and check out their world class selection. You can visit in person at 5300 Wible Road Bakersfield, CA 93313, or online here.
Missing 17-year-old from Bakersfield located in San Luis Obispo County waters: sheriff
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said a missing 17-year-old from Bakersfield was rescued from waters Wednesday near Pirates Cove. San Luis Obispo officials said the unidentified 17-year-old was reported missing by family on Tuesday. Deputies found the teen’s vehicle at the Pirates Cove parking lot but the teen was […]
Heartbreaking minutes after explosion that severely injured Bakersfield oil worker
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An oil worker severely injured in a rig blowout that blew him off an abandoned oil platform in Bakersfield on Friday has been in and out of surgeries over the last several days. Leo Andrade has been fighting for his life after an explosion at an abandoned oil well on Friday. His […]
KGET 17
Shooting investigation underway in SW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A shooting investigation in south west Bakersfield prompted a heavy police presence outside a home Friday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Bakersfield Police confirmed the investigation is underway outside a home on Western Drive, just north of Stockdale Highway. No victims have been...
