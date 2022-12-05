ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

KGET 17

Clear skies Friday before winter storm arrives Saturday

We will see some clearing skies on Friday, then our next rainmaker will arrive late Saturday into Sunday. We could see between .50-.75″ of rain in the Valley with some higher amounts in some areas of the Kern County Mountains. By early Monday morning the rain could turn to snow in the Mountain areas.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern County to see sunshine and near-seasonal temperatures Friday

We will see some clearing skies on Friday, then our next rainmaker will arrive late Saturday into Sunday. We could see between .50-.75″ of rain in the Valley with some higher amounts in some areas of the Kern County Mountains. By early Monday morning the rain could turn to snow in the Mountain areas.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Expect cloudy skies as storm moves into Kern

Starting out sunny this morning around Kern County, but some clouds will move into the area by afternoon. We are not expecting any rain with this first storm, just some clouds. We will see some clearing skies on Friday, then our next rain maker will arrive late Saturday into Sunday.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Cloudy skies with a chance of rain expected across Kern County

The cloudy weather will continue across Kern County on Tuesday with 30% of showers across the valley floor and mountain communities. Snow levels will start at about 4,400 feet with a light dusting possible for our mountains. This upcoming low-pressure system could also produce thunderstorm activity and moderate to heavy rainfall. As far as temperatures, […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Showers arrive tonight, snowfall expected in mountain communities

Showers should arrive Tuesday night in Kern County, followed by drier, colder conditions for the remainder of the work week. Saturday and Sunday could also bring additional showers, so keep your umbrellas handy. Air quality will remain moderate, with an AQI of 61. Tuesday’s snow levels will start at an...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

20 years later, CALM Holiday Lights maestro has gone national

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It has become a Kern County institution: the Holiday Lights at CALM, one of the primary fundraisers for Bakersfield’s zoo, the nonprofit California Living Museum. The man behind it, homegrown Josh Barnett, started creating scenes of wonder and delight literally as a boy. Look at him now.  It might seem hard […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
theshafterpress.com

Santa landing in Shafter on Saturday

The Minter Field Air Museum will be getting a special visitor on Saturday morning, and they are preparing for the VIP. Santa Claus will be landing at Minter Field in an airplane, giving his reindeer a rest, as they prepare for the long trek on New Year's Eve. Santa will be accompanied by Mrs. Claus and will be handing out stuffed animals to all children attending the event.
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

Wine-hauling semi truck catches fire on Highway 58

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A semi truck hauling a shipment of wine bottles caught fire Tuesday night on Highway 58, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 10 p.m., the driver of the semi truck called 911 to report his trailer was on fire on the off-ramp of Highway 58 and Towerline Road. The Kern […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Dagny’s coffee shop closed due to plumbing issues

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Popular downtown hangout Dagny’s Coffee Company is closed due to plumbing issues and it’s unclear when it will reopen, according to staff. A piece of paper posted on the front door says “shop closed due to plumbing issues” with a sad face drawn on it. The notice has been up since […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Liberty High School Holiday Vendor Market

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Maya Ramey, a representative of the spirit team at Liberty High School, and host Ryan Nelson as they talk about the Liberty High School Holiday Vendor Market. The Holiday Vendor Market is hosted by the Liberty High School Justice Spirit team and will take place at Liberty High School from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 11th. The market will feature various local vendors, food trucks, the spirit and dance teams at Liberty High, and Santa Claus himself.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Central Valley Holocaust Memorial set to open Sunday in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After years of planning and local efforts, the Central Valley Holocaust Memorial opens Sunday. The memorial features a collection of 6 million buttons that represent an individual life lost during the Holocaust. Those buttons were collected by the community. The memorial is meant to remind those of what has happened due […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

New 'blue hydrogen' proposal in Elk Hills would be California's first

A large local oil producer announced an agreement Wednesday with an Oklahoma company for construction of a natural gas-fueled hydrogen plant whose byproduct carbon dioxide would be buried permanently in western Kern County's Elk Hills Oil Field. Long Beach-based California Resources Corp.'s deal with Lone Cypress Energy Services LLC, based...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Missing 17-year-old from Bakersfield located in San Luis Obispo County waters: sheriff

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said a missing 17-year-old from Bakersfield was rescued from waters Wednesday near Pirates Cove. San Luis Obispo officials said the unidentified 17-year-old was reported missing by family on Tuesday. Deputies found the teen’s vehicle at the Pirates Cove parking lot but the teen was […]
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Shooting investigation underway in SW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A shooting investigation in south west Bakersfield prompted a heavy police presence outside a home Friday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Bakersfield Police confirmed the investigation is underway outside a home on Western Drive, just north of Stockdale Highway. No victims have been...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

