82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
4 Great Seafood Paces in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, GA
Security guards, metal detectors, and pat downs at the Columbus Democratic Party officeEdy ZooColumbus, GA
WTVM
The William Buechner Project Toy Drive now thru December 16
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Gunners Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club of Auburn is hosting a toy drive for children this year in honor of fallen officer William Buechner - who died in the line of duty in 2019. The club is partnering up with the Esperanza House to provide toys...
Law enforcement officers, children team up for Cops, Kids and Christmas
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Thursday afternoon, law enforcement officers, 50 children, parents and other caretakers gathered inside the ice rink building at the Columbus Civic Center for an event called Cops, Kids and Christmas. This annual event is run by Karl F. Eidam Lodge 9, Fraternal Order of Police (FOP). Outside, various law enforcement vehicles from […]
WTVM
Toy and bike giveaway event to take place in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City Christmas is hosting its 5th annual Toy and Bike Giveaway next week. The event is set to take place December 17, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., at Meadowlane Park in Phenix City. The annual Christmas toy/bike giveaway helps many underprivileged children throughout...
WTVM
Local daycare falls victim to air conditioning unit theft
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A daycare center in Columbus is forced to make costly repairs plus replace some of their air conditioner units. News Leader 9 is told they were either damaged or stolen. As staff came into work Monday morning, employees at the Growing Room Child Development Center on...
WTVM
Love at first ice: Proposal at River Dragons hockey game in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Tyler Lingg and Emily Church began a new chapter together the weekend after Thanksgiving. Their story begins in 2019 - when Emily just got out of a prior relationship. She told herself that she was going to focus on herself and on God. And that’s usually how it works - it’s all in His timing.
WTVM
WTVM Investigates: Seven people left stranded at the Greyhound Bus station in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was Thursday, September 29, 2022. A Greyhound third-party bus rolled into Columbus to its normal pick up/drop off location. What was supposed to be a 15-minute stop at the Sunoco Gas Station on St. Mary’s Road quickly turned into a nightmare for seven Greyhound passengers.
WTVM
Golden Donut opening second location on Wynnton Rd. in midtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Midtown Columbus will no longer have a sweet tooth very soon - thanks to a local business opening a second location. We ‘donut’ want to keep this information from you any longer - Golden Donut is doubling!. According to the managers of Golden Donut,...
Opelika-Auburn News
Christmas in a Railroad Town returns to downtown Opelika on Friday
Christmas in a Railroad Town returns to Opelika on Friday this year. The annual event will offer ample opportunities for families to enjoy the holiday season while shopping retailers and restaurants in the downtown area. The event is put on by Opelika Main Street. Santa Claus plans to make a...
WTVM
WHINSEC on Fort Benning holds dedication, renaming ceremony
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC) is a school on Fort Benning with a controversial past. However, now they are making more changes to honor heroes. They had a dedication ceremony to rename its primary school as the De Leon Gonzalez School of Leadership and...
UPDATE: Man found dead near Calvary Christian School identified
UPDATE 12/9/22 10:56 a.m.: Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan released the identity of the deceased man found Friday morning in north Columbus. Bryan says Isaiah Henry, 18, was pronounced dead at 9:55 a.m. from what appeared to be an accidental drowning. Henry was originally reported missing by his mother in November. Henry’s body will be […]
Paws Humane Society aims to find foster pet parents for the holidays
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Paws Humane Society invites animal lovers to foster its cats and dogs over the holidays in an effort it calls “Operation Silent Night.” It aims to empty its shelter by Christmas Eve, with an exception for animals that need medical attention. Animal pickups will run from Wednesday, Dec. 21 to Friday, Dec. […]
WTVM
Opelika PD searching for 2 female suspects in Ulta Cosmetics theft
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a third-degree theft of property at Ulta Cosmetics. Police say the incident happened on Dec. 4. Security footage showed two female suspects concealing merchandise in their jackets before leaving the store.
wrbl.com
Unseasonably warm to wrap up the week
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We will feature a mixture of sun, clouds, and warm temperatures for December standards. High temperatures today will reach the low to middle 70s north of Columbus and the upper 70s to low/middle 80s for Columbus and areas south, temperatures are above average for this time of the year with some locations almost 20 degrees above average.
wrbl.com
Colorado-based artist leaves Columbus brighter with new mural
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus State University and the Dragonfly Trail Network unveiled a near mural made by Colorado-based artist, Thomas Evans. The new addition to the community is located near Piedmont Columbus Regional on 5th Ave. Both organizations were looking for a new element on the Dragonfly Trail...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Phenix City, AL
The city of Phenix is in Russell and Lee Counties, Alabama. In the 1940s, it was referred to as “Sin City,” but today's reality is dramatically different. This quaint little city is now considered one of the safest places to travel in the United States, offering a variety of great things to do.
WALB 10
Americus’ historic Windsor Hotel sold to new management
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) -The historic Windsor Hotel in Americus is under new management. But what’s in store for the future of this community staple?. The Windsor Hotel is a staple in Americus. Not only for its historic value but also for its preservation of the original architectural structure. “Under...
WTVM
INTERVIEW: How to eat healthier in the new year
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - 2023 is right around the corner, so let’s entered the new year stronger and healthier. We’re back with vegan, Denise Jordan, of Jordan Girls Restaurant in Columbus. If you think going vegan means no more good lip smacking finger licking food - you’re so...
WTVM
Still warm Friday; Few evening showers and again Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures remain well above average Friday, but we will get a few degrees cooler each day over the next several days. That’ll come with some off and on chances for showers. Areas of dense fog early on this Friday. Then, it will be mostly sunny...
WTVM
East Alabama sees increase in catalytic converter thefts
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Law enforcement in the Auburn-Opelika area are warning residents of an increase in catalytic converter thefts within the past few weeks. It only takes a few minutes to saw off this car piece from the bottom of your car, also known as a catalytic converter. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, the part contains valuable metals that can be resold for as little as 50 dollars or up to thousands of dollars per ounce.
WTVM
Pedestrian ID’d after hit by vehicle on Victory Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pedestrian is killed after being hit by a vehicle in Columbus. The incident happened on the 1800 block of Victory Drive. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 28-year-old Tomisha Shuntria Hayes, of Knoxville, TN. Bryan says Hayes arrived...
