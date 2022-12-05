Read full article on original website
WATCH: Will Alabama flip 4-Star ATH Suntarine Perkins from Ole Miss?
Alabama football is making a hard push to flip four-star athlete and Ole Miss commit, Suntarine Perkins. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting analyst Justin Smith provided the latest on Alabama’s push for the Mississippi native on the latest episode of “The Process.” The segment can be streamed above.
Alabama transfer wide receiver visiting Pac-12 school
Alabama football’s transfer wide receiver, Traeshon Holding is visiting Oregon this weekend, according to his Instagram story. Holden played in 10 games for the Crimson Tide this season, starting in five. He finished the year with 25 receptions for 331 yards and six touchdowns. He was rated as a four-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class. Holden is originally from Kissimmee, Florida, but he played his senior season of high school in California.
Nick Saban visits Arkansas 4-Star TE commit
Nick Saban and Alabama football’s wide receiver coach Holmon Wiggins visited Arkansas four-star tight end commit, Luke Hasz Thursday. Hasz attends Bixby High School in Oklahoma, and he garners a four-star rating, according to multiple recruiting outlets. He is currently committed to the Razorbacks. The four-star recruit officially visited Alabama in June.
Maryland transfer TE to officially visit Alabama
Maryland football’s former tight end CJ Dippre told Touchdown Alabama he will officially visit Alabama this weekend. Dippre is a product of Stranton, Pennsylvania, and he is currently a sophomore. The Maryland transfer is currently in the transfer portal. The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder played in 12 games for the Terrapins...
A veteran Alabama wide receiver expected to return for 2023 season
Alabama lost Traeshon Holden, Christian Leary, and JoJo Earle to the NCAA transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide is expected to return a veteran wide receiver for next season. According to credible sources, Touchdown Alabama Magazine has learned that Jermaine Burton will return. As a California native, Burton transferred to...
Alabama football to see 13 players graduate this winter
A total of 25 Crimson Tide student-athletes are slated to receive diplomas this weekend during The University of Alabama’s winter commencement. The list includes Heisman Trophy and Nagurski Trophy winners, five All-Americans and two Academic All-Americans, with 21 student-athletes taking home undergraduate degrees and four earning graduate degrees. The...
Alabama 5-Star RB commit named captain for the Under Armour All-America Game
Alabama football’s five-star running back commit, Richard Young was named a captain for this year’s Under Armour All-America Game. Young currently garners a five-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He attends Lehigh Senior High School in Florida, and he is one of the multiple Alabama commits, who will participate in this year’s event.
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Coaching Loss
Alabama has sustained a lot of tough coaching losses over the course of the Nick Saban dynasty. Now, they'll have to sustain another one. Alabama's co-defensive coordinator, Charles Kelly, is leaving the school to team up with Deion Sanders at Colorado. "Per multiple sources, Colorado is hiring Alabama associate defensive...
Alabama tight end accepts invitation for Reese’s Senior Bowl
Alabama has its third senior and first offensive skill position player to accept an invitation for the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. Cameron Latu came to the University of Alabama as a four-star outside linebacker from Utah in 2018. He had potential on defense, but Latu made a...
BREAKING: Former Alabama OL Tanner Bowles announces he will transfer to Kentucky
Former Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles announced he will be transferring to Kentucky during an appearance on Kentucky Sports Radio on Thursday. “After taking a couple of visits and just talking to my family I’ve decided that I’m going to be committing to the University of Kentucky,” Bowles said to KSR.
Why Alabama should make a hard late push to flip Peter Woods
Touchdown Alabama’s Scoutung/Recruiting analyst Justin Smith feels Alabama should throw the kitchen sink at Peter Woods before National Signing Day. Smith gave his explanation on the latest episode of “The Process.” The segment can be streamed above.
Scarbinsky: No debate here: The Saban dynasty at Alabama is definitely in decline
This is an opinion column. Nick Saban did everything he could do, but he lost the debate, too. He turned into a tout and still came up short. After failing to coach Alabama into the SEC Championship Game, he couldn’t coax the Crimson Tide into the College Football Playoff.
Two Alabama players named to FWAA’s All-America Team
The second major selector in college football to determine an All-American has released its All-America Team. After seeing the names of the Walter Camp Football Foundation (WCFF), the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) unveiled its All-America Team. The news came out on Friday as two Alabama players got recognized.
Alabama commits, targets set to compete in Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game
Alabama football will be represented in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game this week is with multiple Crimson Tide commits expected to participate. There are Tide commits and targets on both squads. Alabama’s four-star defensive commits, Yhonzae Pierre and Hunter Osborne are expected to represent the star of Alabama. Brayson Hubbard, who is also committed to Alabama, will represent Mississippi.
Former Alabama RB explains why Tide players should not opt-out of Sugar Bowl
We have seen a few players from other collegiate programs choose to sit out bowl games to prepare for the NFL Draft. National media, local reporters, and Alabama fans are interested in knowing how many Crimson Tide draft-eligible Crimson Tide players will choose to opt-out of the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State. The matchup is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 31 at 11:00 a.m. CT at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. Two of Alabama’s three permanent team captains, Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr., are projected top five picks for the draft. Coach Nick Saban told reporters in Sunday’s press conference for the Sugar Bowl that he had not spoken to Young or Anderson about a decision to play or sit out the matchup to prepare for the draft.
Alabama linebacker named 2022 SEC Defensive Player of the Year
Alabama football’s Will Anderson Jr. has been named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year, as the league office announced individual awards for the 2022 season Wednesday. The honors were voted on by the league’s 14 head coaches, who were not permitted to vote for their own players....
What Does Alabama Basketball Need to Do to Upset No. 1 Houston? Three-and-Out
Alabama basketball as an upcoming road test at Houston, and the panel what some of the keys to potential success will be for the Crimson Tide.
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Central High School Names Demario Pippen As New Football Coach
Central High School has announced its new Head Football Coach. Demario Pippen, former Central High School Running Back will take the reigns as Head Coach for the 2023-2024 season. Physical, fast, tough, and disciplined is the brand of football Pippen says he'd like to bring to Central High School's team...
City of Tuscaloosa building new basketball court
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police Department is spearheading a project to help youth play sports and have fun in a safe and positive environment. Phase one of construction got underway Tuesday morning to demolish an aging basketball court built 60 years ago. Deputy Chief Sebo Sanders says it’s being replaced with a new state-of-the-art basketball […]
