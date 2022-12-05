Read full article on original website
Charlize Theron on Why She Decided to Join ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’
One of the biggest surprises from this year’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was the mid-credits scene reveal that introduced Charlize Theron as Clea – who is simply one of the most important characters from the Doctor Strange comic books. She is the princess of the Dark Dimension, the same one that Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) visited in the first movie of the franchise and bargained with Dormammu repeated times.
Guillermo del Toro on the Status of 'Cabinet of Curiosities' Season 2
Netflix and Guillermo Del Toro have been a match made in heaven in 2022. Back in October, the Academy Award-winning director dazzled horror fans with his excellent live-action anthology series Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, and now his take on Pinocchio, a lifelong passion project for him, is receiving near-universal acclaim from critics and audiences alike. The two have solidified his creative presence on the streamer, leaving fans wondering what's next from the acclaimed filmmaker. To celebrate the latter's release on Friday, December 9, Collider's own Steve Weintraub interviewed Del Toro about his stop-motion marvel and asked about his future after Pinocchio and whether Cabinet of Curiosities is involved.
'Scream 6': Why Jack Champion is Excited to Join the Slasher Franchise
In a recent interview for Jack Champion’s upcoming role in James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff was quick to sneak in a mention of Scream 6, which Champion has joined as a new character listed only as Evan. Considering the young actor is making his horror-franchise debut next year alongside Ghostface, it only seemed fitting to ask him how about making that step into such an established and beloved movie-verse.
'Queer': Daniel Craig to Star in Luca Guadagnino's Next Film
Actor Daniel Craig is set to star in a new film based on William S. Burrough’s 1985 novel, Queer. Luca Guadagnino, the mind behind Bones and All, will head the project. Based on Burrough’s novella Queer, which was originally written between 1951 and 1953 but not published until several decades later in 1985, Craig will likely play the story’s protagonist, William Lee.
‘Spoiler Alert’ Review: Ben Aldridge Steals the Show in Michael Showalter’s Shaky Dramedy
If it wasn’t already clear from its title, Michael Showalter’s Spoiler Alert is a film that attempts to grapple with the stories that we tell ourselves to make meaning out of the many upheavals in our lives. In this case, it is one that begins when two people fall in love. Initially, it rather dutifully follows the basic formula of a meet-cute. Awkward yet endearing introductions give way to the greater depths and pitfalls of emotional connection. However, hanging over the entire experience is the fact that this film is not a love story that has a happy ending. Adapted from the 2017 memoir Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies by Michael Ausiello, it is not compromising the experience to tell you that that is exactly what happens in the end. After spending years with the man he thought he would grow old with, Michael (Jim Parsons) is going to lose Kit Cowan (Ben Aldridge) to cancer. All the various treatments and doctors will not be able to put off this inevitable outcome. Each joyous joke the two share carries with it the tragic potential that it may be the very last mirthful memory that they will ever get to laugh at together.
Kevin Conroy's Last Batman Performance Featured in 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' Trailer
During 2022’s Game Awards, game developer Rocksteady released a new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League featuring Kevin Conroy as the voice of Batman. Conroy’s involvement with Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League means the late actor’s final work was in the game, dubbing the character he helped to make famous in the 1990s.
Jason Momoa's Future as Aquaman May End With the Sequel
The DCEU universe looks to have some shake-ups, especially with James Gunn and Peter Safran in the final stages of their multi-year plan for the DC Extended Universe. Several potential paths forward for the DCEU have been coming out. One such path reportedly not being taken is the release of Wonder Woman 3 not moving forward, and another path, reportedly, is the character of Aquaman going by the wayside after the release of Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom.
New 'Babylon' Featurette Lets Audiences Discover Justin Hurwitz's "Score For the Ages"
Paramount Pictures just released a new featurette that gives audiences the chance to listen to the score for the upcoming Damien Chazelle epic Babylon. The Academy Award-winning composer Justin Hurwitz, who is best known for his imaginative and original score for 2016’s La La Land, revealed how the sounds of a screaming sax and wailing trumpet of jazz mixed with modern elements created what star Margot Robbie describes as “a score for the ages.”
We Need More Romances Like 'Warrior Nun's Avatrice on TV
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of Warrior Nun. Warrior Nun fans are clamoring for Netflix to renew the sleeper hit for a third season after Ava's heart-wrenching sacrifice ended season two on a cliffhanger. The show has earned an army of devoted viewers through its unique lore, unforgettable plot twists, and compelling cast of characters— chief among them being Ava (Alba Bapista) and Beatrice (Kristina Tonteri-Young), the franchise's resident power couple.
Why Patty Jenkins Reportedly Walked Away From 'Wonder Woman 3'
There’s never a boring week with Warner Bros. Discovery. Ever since WB and Discovery merged, we’ve been getting all kinds of news from WB’s titles – especially their most valuable IPs, which involve the world-famous superheroes from the Justice League. The last casualty from the restructuring of the DC universe seems to be Wonder Woman 3, which is not yet considered dead but might have lost its director and screenwriter Patty Jenkins. Earlier reports suggested that Wonder Woman’s future was compromised due to James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new developments for the DC universe, but new stories are contradicting this version.
Don Johnson and Ruby Rose Cast in Action-Thriller 'The Collective'
Ruby Rose and Don Johnson have been cast in the upcoming action-thriller The Collective, according to Deadline. The two will lead the film along with Lucas Till and Tyrese Gibson. The film follows a group of assassins called The Collective. In the movie, the group goes after a human trafficking...
'Avatar: The Way of Water': Zoe Saldaña & Sam Worthington Explain Why James Cameron Is "Like a Fine Wine"
Over a decade since the record-breaking release of James Cameron’s Avatar, the Academy Award-winning director takes us back to Pandora in the long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water. In the first of Cameron’s projected four sequels, fans will travel from the dense jungle of the Omaticaya to the open ocean of the Metkayina clan.
'Perry Mason' Is Caught in Another Mystery in First Season 2 Trailer
The fan-favorite detective Perry Mason will solve another mystery come the New Year, as HBO has finally set a release date for its period mystery drama. A new trailer for the upcoming season sees Della and Paul nudging Perry to uncover another mystery as the former tells him, “Guilty or not, everyone deserves a defense.” The thrilling new clip eloquently brings out the murder mystery set against the socio-political backdrop of America in the 1930s.
How to Watch 'The Mean One': Showtimes and Streaming Status
We all know the Grinch, right? For most of us, our introduction to the sassy green grump came in the year 2000 when Jim Carrey portrayed the iconic title character in How the Grinch Stole Christmas. The movie was adapted from Dr. Seuss' 1957 children's book of the same name, and the adaptation led to the Grinch becoming a popular staple of Christmas ever since. Even if you haven't watched the movie, you'll have no doubt seen the copious amount of Grinch merchandise that hits the shelves every year throughout the festive season. The misanthropic menace is known by all. However, it's safe to say that when the horror parody The Mean One hits screens this December, a whole new side of the much-loved character will be revealed.
‘Wonder Woman 3’ & ‘Man of Steel 2’s Fate Unclear as DC Studios Continues Shakeup
News broke yesterday that sent wildfire through Hollywood, after it emerged that new DC co-chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran had reportedly pulled the plug on a number of projects in the works, including the previously-announced Wonder Woman 3, which was due to be directed by, and written by, Patty Jenkins.
Don Johnson Reveals the Iconic Brian De Palma Movie He Turned Down During 'Miami Vice'
Making the media rounds ahead of the release of his latest movie, High Heat, which he stars in alongside Olga Kurylenko, Don Johnson sat down with Collider's own Maggie Lovitt to promote the film, but not before dropping a tantalizing nugget about what might have been a defining moment in his career.
'Infinity Pool' Trailer: Mia Goth Guides Alexander Skarsgård on a Bloody Journey
The first trailer for Brandon Cronenberg's Infinity Pool is here, revealing another twisted tale conjured by the son of horror legend David Cronenberg. The movie follows a vacationing couple dragged into a spiral of violence and hedonism. The trailer introduces us to James (Alexander Skarsgård), a one-hit writer struggling to...
Listen to 'Yellowstone's "The Gathering" Track From the Impressive Season 5 Soundtrack [Exclusive]
Ride off into the world of the Dutton family with the music that makes Yellowstone. Collider is excited to share an exclusive track from Brian Tyler and Breton Vivian's Yellowstone Season 5, Vol 1.1 soundtrack, entitled "The Gathering." The ambiance of Yellowstone works, not only because of the stunning cinematography of the series, but because of the score that has been carefully crafted by Tyler and Vivian, which brings life to an already vibrant story. The full soundtrack, which you can pre-save now, will be available on December 9—allowing fans of the series to relive the magic of Taylor Sheridan's series.
Ranking Every ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Christmas Episode, According to IMDb
Among the 208 episodes of the hit CBS sitcom, How I Met Your Mother, were several great holiday episodes. Whether it was Halloween, Thanksgiving, New Year's Eve, or Christmas, they always managed to make the most of it every time. And while Christmas didn't bring with it any mystery women or epic slaps, it did have plenty of its own joyous events.
'Freeridge': Release Window, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know so Far About the 'On My Block' Spin-Off
In 2018, Netflix premiered one of its funniest, most inventive, and heartwarming shows that gave a spotlight to an underrepresented group. On My Block followed a group of four friends growing up in a fictional but dangerous part of Los Angeles known as Freeridge. Together they learn to dodge gang violence, find mysterious hidden money, and trust each other. In just four seasons, the show brought some of the best acting and most interesting storylines to the teen tv show format. By mixing traditional tropes of the format like love triangles, friendship, and conformity with genre-bending ones like heist attempts and gun violence, it proved to be extremely unique. Though many fans are still reeling from the fact that we are not going to see any more of Monse, Ruby, Jamal, or Cesar, Netflix has announced that a spin-off called Freeridge is in the works. For anybody wondering who we are going to meet in one of Netflix’s most anticipated shows, you’ve come to the right place.
