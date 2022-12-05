Read full article on original website
Mass. State Lottery winners: 5 people win $100,000 tickets
Five people across Massachusetts claimed lottery prizes worth $100,000 on Thursday, according to state lottery officials. Two of the $100,000 winners bought their lottery tickets at separate stores in Belmont — Handy Spa and the Belmont Variety store. The other winners purchased their tickets at Aldenville Liquor Store in Chicopee, a Pride gas station in Palmer, and a Mobil gas station in Seekonk, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Refund payments not seen in 35 years to reach millions next week in Massachusetts
Massachusetts residents will receive some extra pocket cash ahead of Christmas thanks to a tax refund issued by the state. The state of Massachusetts will be giving excess money from tax collections, roughly $3 billion, to state residents who filed their income tax returns in 2021. The money being given to residents comes after the state collected enough revenue to spark a law from 1986 that caps the annual growth in the state's tax collection, according to WGBH.
Jury deliberating in trial of Ali Jaafar, Yousef Jaafar, accused of $21 million lottery fraud
A jury began deliberating Friday afternoon in the trial of a father and son accused of a multi-million dollar state lottery fraud operation after lawyers offered their closing arguments. Ali Jaafar and Yousef Jaafar appeared before federal Judge Nathaniel Gorton for the final day of their five-day jury trial in...
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in RI
One lucky Rhode Islander just won an early Christmas present.
Massachusetts State Lottery: Here’s who won $25,000 a year for life from Stop & Shop
The lottery winner of $25,000 a year for life from a “Lucky for Life” game claimed his prize on December 1. The first five numbers on Humberto Bernabe’s ticket, of Marblehead, matched those selected in the “Lucky for Life” drawing that took place on Nov. 22.
Buyer says $240 million sale of Pride convenience chain is final
SPRINGFIELD — ARKO Corp. announced Thursday its $240 million purchase of the 50-year-old chain of Pride convenience stores in western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut is final. The deal, first announced in October, separates ownership of the stores from ownership of the real estate. ARKO Corp. is a Richmond, Virginia-based,...
Stockbridge is one of the best Christmas towns in the US, Readers Digest says
One town in Massachusetts is being called one of the best Christmas towns in the country to visit. Reader’s Digest compiled an extensive list of the best Christmas towns across the country. Stockbridge was the only Massachusetts town to make the list, perfect for what Reader’s Digest is calling “a Norman Rockwell Christmas.”
Massachusetts Will Distribute More MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!
The holidays are here and if you need some extra cash, we have some optimistic news as some money will be reaching Bay State residents pockets during this time of inflation and rising prices. The office of State Auditor recently completed a review of net tax revenue reports as a surplus of almost 3 million dollars is available and tax payers will reap the benefits from this amount of overage.
Encore Boston Harbor sports betting license approved by regulators
Gaming regulators approved Thursday a sports betting license for Encore Boston Harbor, making it the first casino in Massachusetts to gain an initial greenlight and putting it on the path to facilitate in-person betting sometime early next year. And if not for the glitzy casino in Everett, the first full...
This Massachusetts City Is Dubbed ‘The Christmas City’
Tis the season to be merry and bright, right? Folks across the commonwealth are always looking for a festive place to take the family during the Christmas holiday. As a child, I remember my parents taking me to a house in Peabody, MA that was just magical. Lights galore!. Sort...
WMTW
Search for $1.5M winning lottery ticket sold at Maine store
The Maine Lottery is still waiting for a person who purchased a winning $1.5 million lottery ticket to come forward. Related Video Above: Woman gave birth, won lottery on the same day. The Tri-State Megabucks Jackpot winning ticket was sold for Nov. 12's drawing at Cigaret Shopper in Madawaska. Anyone...
Stimulus update: Tax refunds worth 14% arriving this month for Massachusetts residents
Roughly three million Massachusetts residents are slated to receive a state-sponsored payday as the state doles out a one-time tax refund of about 14% in December.
Richard Rosen, accused of voting in both Mass. and NH, claims his identity was stolen
State records show that Richard Rosen, the man who was arrested for allegedly voting in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire in the 2016 presidential election, is accused of double voting in both states for over two decades. Rosen, who has residences in Belmont, Massachusetts and Holderness, New Hampshire was arrested...
These 7 Mass. cities have perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality, Human Rights Campaign says
Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores when it comes to LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies and services. In its 11th annual Municipal Equality Index, the Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown, Salem and Worcester scores of 100, according to a report available on its website.
Popular Mass. Getaway Finally Gets Approval To Let Women Drop Their Tops
Some of you faithful WUPE listeners in Berkshire County may recall earlier this year(back in May, as a matter of fact) we did a post regarding a popular Massachusetts vacation getaway that approved a measure that would allow women to go topless on private and public beaches. Do you remember which town that was?
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
CDC says more Mass. counties at elevated rate of COVID risk
Ten Massachusetts counties are at an elevated risk from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an assessment based on their rate of new cases and the capacity of local hospitals to treat patients. Before Thanksgiving, two of the state’s 14 counties were rated “medium” on the...
MA Residents Should Watch Out for Sneaky Gift Card Holiday Scam
The holidays are which means plenty of shopping. Unfortunately, this also means more opportunities for con artists to scam innocent people out of money, steal their identity, get access to bank account information, and a whole slew of problematic scam activity. And Massachusetts is not immune to scam activity. (Beware of the holiday decoration scam. You can get complete details on this scam by going here.)
WCVB
Foundation pays off full mortgage for fallen Mass. State Police Sgt. Douglas Weddleton
BROCKTON, Mass. — Tunnels to Towers Foundation has paid off the mortgage of the Brockton, Massachusetts home of Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Douglas Weddleton, who was killed by a drunken driver nearly 12 years ago. Weddleton was struck and killed by a drunken driver on June 18, 2010, while...
