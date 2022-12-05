ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

Saturday Wrestling in Calhoun County

By East Alabama Sports Today
Calhoun Journal
 4 days ago

Calhoun County, AL – Oxford wins Golden Bear Invitational with late charge, Weaver’s girls second in Saks’ Ms. Wil Invitational

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qZ21Y_0jXyYmuj00
Former Saks wrestling coach Robin (Wilson) Gilliam is surrounded by the girls who competed in Saturday’s tournament that bears her name. On the cover, MVP Lena Johannson of Weaver wrestles Philipa Parker of Montgomery Catholic in her fifth match of the day. (Photos by Bo Hudgins)

Oxford wrestlers Xavier Deramus and Caleb Tinner won titles in the last two weight classes Saturday to lift the Yellow Jackets to the Lincoln Golden Bear Invitational title by the slimmest of margins.

The Yellow Jackets scored 167 points and edged Cleburne County by two points. Host Lincoln was third.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jkt6A_0jXyYmuj00
Xavier Deramus’ 220 title win in overtime was voted Match of the Tournament.

Deramus won the 220 title when he beat Lincoln’s Braxton Harmon 12-11 in overtime that was voted the Match of the Tournament. Tinner won 285 right behind him when he pinned Alexandria’s Latrez Turner in 1:45.

Deramus (7-1) went 3-0 with two pins and his overtime victory. Tinner (7-0) went 3-0 with a forfeit and two pins.

The Yellow Jackets won three weight classes in total – Karlise Hubbard won at 106 with three first-period pins – had six wrestlers in the finals and 12 who placed in the top four. Cleburne County had one winner (145 Austen Mayfield, one runner-up (160 Harrison Roberts) and 12 in the top four.

LINCOLN GOLDEN BEAR INVITATIONAL
TEAM SCORES: Oxford 167, Cleburne County 165, Lincoln 161, Alexandria 151, New Hope 111, Leeds 101, Pinson Valley 42, West End 20, J.B. Pennington 16

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES
106: Karlise Hubbard (Oxford) pinned Christian Beckwith (New Hope), 1:21
113: Cameron Sharp (New Hope) dec. Johnathan Santos (Alexandria), 11-5
120: Adrian Waugh (New Hope) pinned Donelle Young (Leeds), 6:19
126: Preston Jones (Alexandria) tech fall over Taevion Kearse (Lincoln), 20-4 (4:10)
132: Jamichael Finley (Lincoln) dec. Kash Hornsby (Oxford), 3-1
138: Blane Brasher (Leeds) pinned Brandon Phillips (Oxford), 3:13
145: Austen Mayfield (Cleburne County) pinned Amorea Green (Alexandria), 3:54
152: Jackson New (Alexandria) pinned Abraham Trapani (Lincoln), 5:35
160: Ricky Toney (New Hope) pinned Harrison Roberts (Cleburne County), 1:05
170: Rhett Walters (Lincoln) pinned Steven Andrews (Pinson Valley), 2:23
182: Tucker Summers (Leeds) maj. dec. over Danny Fueli (New Hope), 10-0
195: Matthew Davis (Lincoln) pinned Brody Latham (Oxford), 0:55
220: Xavier Deramus (Oxford) dec. Braxton Harmon (Lincoln), SV-1 12-11
285: Caleb Tinner (Oxford) pinned Latrez Turner (Alexandria), 1:45

Ms. Wil Invitational

Weaver’s Lena Johannson pinned all five of her opponents at 140 in less than 30 seconds to win MVP honors of the Ms. Wil Wildcat Girls Invitational at Saks. All five of her pins totaled 1 minutes, 26 seconds of elapsed time.

The Lady Bearcats finished second in the tournament to Central-Phenix City. Central won four weight classes.

The event was the second girls wrestling tournament in Calhoun County. It paid tribute to former Saks wrestling coach Robin Gilliam.

“We still call her Miss Wil,” said event organizer Jeremy Waters, a former Saks wrestler under Gilliam, who went by Robin Wilson back then. “She took over the program the second year we had it and pretty much kept our team together so we could wrestle.”

Weaver’s Mariah Johannson won at 122 with two pins and two forfeits. White Plains’ Payton Price won at 102.

MS. WIL WILDCAT GIRLS INVITATIONAL
TOP 3 TEAMS: 1. Central-Phenix City 123, 2. Weaver 113, 3. Montgomery Catholic.

CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS
102: Payton Price (White Plains)
109: Juliana Eldridge (Wetumpka)
116: Katherine Grigsby (Hewitt-Trussville) pinned Ali Anderson (Weaver), 2:27
122: Mariah Johannson (Weaver)
128/134: Cadence Sellars (Central-PC)
140: Lena Johannson (Weaver)
147/154: Nevaeh Jackson (Central-PC) pinned Trinity Carter (Weaver), 0:28
167: Christiana Belcher (Vestavia Hills)
187: Hannah McDuffee (Central-PC)
237: Ashlynn Johnson (Central-PC)

This story will be updated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z0kJE_0jXyYmuj00
Photo by Bo Hudgins/Saks Sports Photography

